Daughter Asks Folks Online If She’s A Jerk For Telling Her Dad’s Wife She Actually Owns The House The Wife Is Living In

Not being aware of something, but going about it like you do, can lead to some hilarious situations. And if it doesn’t go down the comedic route by means of sincere embarrassment and awkwardness, then it’ll probably end in anger or any other iteration of fury because of the auto-humiliation you just went through.

No doubt there are other possible outcomes, but not today. Today, we have a story that ended in the latter, and hence ended up on r/AITA for everyone to decide who the true a-hole is after a woman wanted to kick her hubby’s daughter out of their home, only to be hit back with the fact that she has no power here. The daughter does, though.

Not knowing something can be either hilarious or enraging, especially if you learn it in the heat of things

A 29-year-old woman recently turned to the r/AITA community for some perspective on conflict she had with her dad’s wife.

The story goes her dad married a woman named Maria a year ago, and that was after dating for 4 years. He always wanted to buy a bigger house for them to live in, but couldn’t afford one without selling his old one. OP highlighted that it was a unique property, so selling was not an option.

What was, though, was OP’s husband could buy the new house—it was a nice place, so having a piece of real estate like this wouldn’t go to waste. The dad was cool with this deal, with only one condition—the wife was not to learn about this deal. OP didn’t mind that either. Didn’t make much of it, actually.

But this time around, it incited furious rage—one that led to a family feud and a subsequent feature on Reddit for the internet’s arbitration

Well, OP lives abroad, and recently returned home, staying with her dad for half of the time. Throughout her entire stay, she had a sense of impending doom coming from Maria. In fact, Maria apparently made it clear that OP was “an inconvenience.” How? Being annoying by “doing things with my dad”.

This went on for a bit, until the last straw was when Maria came into OP’s room and saw dad’s dog chilling on the bed. Turns out, the dog was not supposed to be on beds. And it seemed fair if it was their bed, but OP thought the doggy could chill on her bed. That did not please the stepmother, though.

The story goes that a daughter was visiting her dad at a house she owned, but he asked her not to tell stepmom about the ownership

She snapped, saying that enough was enough, she was done being “disrespected” by OP and OP would have to leave. After an unsuccessful attempt to de-escalate the situation, OP was told that Maria had the authority to do so. While OP pleaded that it was, if anything, ridiculous that she would kick her out without even talking to the dad, she assumed she could as she is his wife, and he owns the house.

Right here is where the plot twists.

Stepmom was absolutely annoyed by the daughter, which culminated in a heated argument where she tried to kick the daughter out

“I just chuckled,” explained OP. After said chuckling, she pointed out that the deed is in her name, and technically speaking, it’s OP’s house. Hence, they should wait for dad to come home. Though, given this power, OP could have also equally technically been the one to decide who stays and who doesn’t stay in said house. Technically.

Maria stormed out. Dad soon came home, had a talk with both of them, with obvious shouting being present in his conversation with the wife. Maria did not talk to either of them for the remaining 2 days OP was around. This in turn made the dad upset at OP for telling Maria about the ownership—something dad had asked her not to do.

Unbeknownst to her, the daughter was the legal owner, so there was nothing the stepmom could do—and she learnt it at the worst possible moment

On top of it all, she also got texts from Maria’s kids accusing her of being a jerk and for treating her like a guest. But OP noted that, if anything, she’s not a guest, but a tenant. Whatever the case may be, she considers that Maria had no right kicking her out of her own property, but can’t shake the feeling that she should have just kept her mouth shut and waited for the dad to return and handle it.

The fallout was that she didn’t talk to either of them for 2 days, and dad was upset with the daughter as well, but the internet had a different opinion

Folks online had a lot of things to point out, all leading to the verdict of not the a-hole. All in all, most elaborated that she is more or less on a power trip, despite several attempts at calming her down. OP was in a sense provoked to tell her the truth.

This is besides questions like why the dad is keeping the property’s ownership a secret in the first place and why he didn’t consider all the crap she told his daughter. Let alone the passive aggressive “inconvenience” remark.

The AITA community ended up racking up over 10,000 upvotes on the post, with a 97% approval rating, and just one, but very appropriate Helpful Reddit Award. You can peep all of it here.

