Wife Livid Her Husband Went To Take A Nap At 11AM On Christmas Day Instead Of Spending Time With Family

What’s the best thing about Christmas for you? Each person will probably answer differently. For some people, Christmas is a festive table set with all their family members around it. For someone else – a lush Christmas tree with shiny toys. For another – unpacking gifts in the morning, and for yet another – just an opportunity to sleep a bit longer. And that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about today.

In fact, Christmas napping is a favorite pastime for many people around the whole world, because after all these busy pre-holiday weeks, there is finally an opportunity to relax, unwind and just enjoy the luxury of doing nothing. Unless, of course, members of your own family don’t allow you this very luxury…

A few days ago, just after Christmas, this post from user u/anyaccount123 appeared in the AITA Reddit community and has already gained more than 10.7K upvotes and about 2.1K different comments so far. Most of the commenters were not on the author’s side, but it still makes sense to try to understand this tale.

The author of the post and her husband had been married for over fifteen years and have two daughters

So, the author of the post immediately confronts readers with the fact that her husband, to whom she has been married for over fifteen years, is a big sleeper. As the Original Poster states, they’re independent people, yet enjoy spending time together too. However, sleep sometimes interferes with spending time together, because if the OP herself is a light sleeper, then her husband is a huge ‘night owl’.

Image credits: anyaccount123

One of the main problems the woman encounters in her family life is that her husband is a big nap lover

Over a decade and a half of living together, a woman has not gotten used to the fact that her husband constantly likes to nap anywhere and any time. In the author’s own words, she never naps, and generally believes that the time spent on napping is time wasted – because her husband could play with their daughters instead, they both could have been doing chores, watching movies, exercising and so on.

Image credits: anyaccount123

The OP’s spouse, as she goes on to say, likes to stay in bed longer in the morning on weekends and days off. The wife has tried to fight his napping, but to no avail. She advised him to go to bed earlier, begged him at least not to nap when the girls are around – he just didn’t care and all the woman’s requests simply went in vain. And so, on this Christmas day, the wife’s patience finally snapped…

Image credits: anyaccount123

The night before Christmas the spouses had a party so they got to bed late

The author tells that she and her husband had a party the day before and went to bed very late, and the woman was quite exhausted. However, the couple woke up around nine in the morning, which is awesome, as the OP claims. Together with the kids, they unpacked Christmas presents, after which the mom suggested that the girls watch a movie together with their parents. However, the kids refused, saying that they would rather play with their new toys.

Image credits: anyaccount123

“Great!” said the OP’s hubby at the time. “So, then I can still take a nap for an hour or two!” After that, the man simply returned to bed, although his wife begged him not to do this. According to the woman, he could have played with their daughters, watched some other movie, do something else he’d enjoy – even clean up the Christmas mess, but this nap-lover simply preferred to stay in bed for a few more hours.

After unpacking presents with kids at 9am, the husband decided to take a nap for an hour or two

Image credits: anyaccount123

The woman lost her temper and confronted him, claiming that he naps literally everywhere and any time and could have spent time with the family instead

However, the woman still wondered if she was even right to be mad at her spouse on Christmas day and for actually trying to control when he sleeps. After all, napping has traditions all over the world – it’s sufficient to recall at least the world-known siesta in Spain and most Spanish-speaking countries…

However, most people in the comments sided with the sleep-loving husband, even stating that Christmas napping is probably the best part of the holiday

The opinions of commenters, as is often the case, were divided, but most still felt that the husband had his right to take a nap – especially if it was Christmas morning. Moreover, Christmas napping, according to some people in the comments, is an integral and probably the best part of the holiday. Commenters do admit that at this time, their own kids go off and play with their new stuff, and the parents just put on football and nap on the couch.

On a more serious note, some people commented that the Original Poster’s husband may have some kind of sleep disorder, so if she really cares about his health, it’s worth seeing a doctor. In any case, Christmas is probably the worst time for family drama, so the commenters just urge the OP not to ruin the holiday for her own kids and the spouse as well.

And yet, strange stories often happen at Christmas.