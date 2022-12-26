Bored Panda has compiled for you a selection of the most popular, interesting and sometimes unexpected comments from these threads, so feel free to sit back and let's start unpacking this list... more precisely, scrolling to the very end of it and adding your own most precious Christmas presents in the comments. After all, as we already know, it's not the gift itself that matters, but the intention.

In the AskReddit community almost every year, just at the end of December, a popular thread appears , with the author of the original post asking almost the same question : "What's the best Christmas present you've ever received?" Two of these threads have amassed over 7K upvotes and nearly 1.5K different comments listing almost every present the inventive and witty human mind can even think of.

Yes, exactly. If the king was angry with one of his officials, he could give them... an elephant. It was impossible to refuse a royal gift, but the food for the huge animal turned out to be an incredibly costly business - so after some time the courtier became bankrupt. However, today we will talk about a completely different kind of gift.

Although, of course, the history of humanity is familiar with various sorts of gifts. For example, the Statue of Liberty, which was formally presented to the United States by France in 1876 on the occasion of the centenary of the Declaration of Independence, did not arrive until ten years later. Just imagine waiting a whole decade for your desired gift! But in ancient Thailand, however, a present could even be a kind of punishment!

Christmas is over and you have most likely already unwrapped all your presents and enjoyed them. Someone liked their gift, someone didn’t really like it, but the main value of Christmas gifts lies not so much in their price, but in the attention that the other person shows to you.

#1 When I was a kid, my Mom went into the hospital in November, dying there on Christmas Eve. She hadn't Christmas shopped, obviously, except for one small package I'd found weeks earlier in her dresser. It was wrapped and had my name on it. Christmas morning, I soberly opened the package. It was a simple ornament, a happy dog with a frisbee in its mouth. The frisbee read "Merry Christmas." It didn't look anything like my own frisbee-crazed dog, but it didn't matter. Cue the waterworks.



This isn't my best Christmas gift by any objective measure, but decades on, it's the one that still means the most.



#2 When I was a little girl (5 or 6) I was obsessed with ballerinas. My dad got me tickets to a professional performance of the Nutcracker. It was just him and me. I still remember feeling so grown up when we had dinner beforehand in a grown up restaurant. The ballet was beautiful. It was just a wonderful day. I



#3 My brother was starting a new fitness routine, and told me he wanted to make a competition out of who could improve their body dimensions. I wasn’t planning on working out or anything but wanted to encourage him so said “screw it” and let him measure my upper body. Turns out it was for a custom made Captain America leather motorcycle jacket. I screamed like a little girl on Christmas morning





Edit: I should mention the helmet too. They took my ski helmet, painted it up nice (silver wings on the side) and seamlessly affixed the “A”. It was beautifully done and part of the surprise

#4 I was seven years old in ICU with pneumonia. It was horrible timing because Christmas was that week.



The nurses brought in a massive television with a Nintendo GameCube hooked up to it. The only game I played was Mario sunshine the entire time I was in the hospital.



I love that game so much! It was so colorful and just super exciting to play since I didn’t even know the game existed. It is still my favorite Mario game ever made but I’m biased.



Well I made it out of the hospital just a few days before Christmas and on Christmas Day we went to my aunties house. We started opening gifts and they got me my very own GameCube but it didn’t appear I had any games for it. They tricked me and hid the other gift they bought. It was Mario Sunshine.



I’ve never ever had tears of joy but when I opened these gifts I couldn’t help but cry. I was so surprised and so happy! I’ve still never experienced the same emotions I had in that day.

#5 When I was 20, my dad was diagnosed with colon cancer right after my birthday in September, but it was very aggressive and he was eventually put on hospice in early December. He passed away the night before Christmas Eve, but he managed to write a Christmas card with help from my mom. The card had some cash in it (I don't remember how much), but he essentially wrote a long letter to me explaining how proud of me he was and how he'll always be looking over me. I pull that card out every Christmas for the past 7 years and anytime I need a little pick me up. Hands down, best Christmas gift ever.

#6 My prosthetic leg.



I had a below the knee amputation the Saturday before thanksgiving this year. Infection in my blood got into the bone and almost took my life. Been on medical leave from work since. Today I saw the surgeon for a post surgery visit. Was told I’m ahead of schedule healing and recovery wise.



I won’t get my prosthetic for a while yet but being told I can start getting fitted for one is a pretty great early gift.

#7 My mom passed from cancer this year, she had been stage 4 for 11 years and passed at 55 years old, so pretty young.



Last year Christmas was really emotional as things were taking a turn for the worse.



My mom made me a large shadow box with ticket stubs she had saved from every concert we went to since I was a kid (both big fans of music). Mr. Dressup, Pearl Jam, White Stripes etc. Not only had she saved these over the years, she went online and got post cards, buttons and patches from the specific tour dates we attended to go with the stubs.



The moment I unwrapped it, and realised what it was, I burst into tears and cried for a good while. It was a very heavy moment and one of the best gifts I've ever been given.

#8 I know you’re not supposed to give pets as gifts, but a few days before Christmas, when I was nine, my mum gave me a little kitten. She was the last one left and was small, skinny with runny eyes and runny nose. I adored her and for 12 years she was the light of my life.

#9 When I was really young, I thought I might want to be a scientist. My grandmother didn't really understand what scientists do and gave me a stethoscope. Some clinical scientists use stethoscopes but for the most part, not really useful. I pretended to like it and the stethoscope sat in my closet for years.



I'm graduating from med school now and have used the same stethoscope across all these years. It's my good luck charm.

#10 Not witty or anything but my parents got me a dog when I was 9. I'm 22 now and she's 13. I had some tough times as a teenager and Molly really got me through.

#11 My family was abusive, and poor. Growing up I always kind of hated Christmas time, because it just sort of highlighted how s****y my own life was.



Well one year after I moved away to college, I was scheduled to work Christmas day, since I was a Resident Advisor. A student who had been evicted from housing for selling [illegal substances] came after me and attacked me. The school told me I should leave campus until the police caught the kid. I didn't have any where to go, so I called my best friend. Her and her dad drove all the way to my school on Christmas eve to get me.



When I woke up, I discovered that my friends mom had some how conjured up a a full stocking and a couple small gifts. It was the most amazing gift, because I had never had a good Christmas, and then her mom just went so above and beyond to make me feel loved.

#12 A cookbook that my mom made. She handwrote out each recipe of my favorite dishes growing up. The day that I moved out of the house, she gifted this to me.

#13 I was in high school. Ocarina of Time had come out in November, and I wanted it so badly for Christmas. I got up Christmas morning, opened my gifts and it wasn't there. Then my dad pointed out a small package he had hidden behind the tree under the tree skirt, in the back. Opened it, and there it was. Ocarina of Time. My dad had to go to 6-7 different stores when he was traveling on business to find that. Played it non-stop over break. Makes me love my dad more every time I think about it.

#14 I don't even know if it's the "best" present but just one of those I'll never forget.



My dad and I have an extremely distant relationship. He was never an affectionate or emotional person. All birthdays, celebrations, events, etc went to my mom to organize. It was just simply not a task he was involved in. He didn't give gifts or engage in the theatrics of any of it and I can't blame him - he is an immigrant, lived a very hard life, and culturally speaking, this is just how it was for him. One Christmas, I was probably like 10 or 11, I noticed among all the other presents I had from my mom and other family, there was an actual present from my dad addressed to me. I opened it and it was like this child's picture book, not a baby book, but definitely aimed for about age 7-8 and way too young for me. It was just shocking to me that he would first of all, care about getting me a present at all and secondly, choose this child's book out of all the things he could gotten. I realized, at 10 years old, that my dad genuinely had no idea what to get me, but wanted to get me SOMETHING. He only knew that I loved to read and read books all day long, so he got me a book, even though he had no idea what level reading I was on.



Maybe that is not a very good story or makes him seem bad, but it will always stick with me. He is such a non-sentimental and stoic person, I can't imagine him going to a bookstore, choosing this very cutesy, colorful book with me in mind, and actually giving it to me as a gift, but he did. He wanted to give me something, in his awkward way, and tried his best.

#15 A hoodie with a large kangaroo pouch, like a built in bag. Carry my guinea pigs, my snake, my dog, my phone, everything in there. Friggin awesome

#16 We are pretty poor and I’m disabled but my Daughter is obsessed with Hamilton the musical. She’s an amazing kid and really helps me a lot and never complains. I saved from the second I’d heard the show was coming to London. So Last Christmas year we bought tickets to see Hamilton in London for our Daughter. I honestly thought she was going to pass out she was so happy.

We saved like crazy for the hotel and flights as we are at the opposite side of the country. We made a mini holiday of the trip. She had never had a holiday either. It was one of the best experiences ever, I love the show but I couldn’t stop watching my Daughters face. Best seats in the house too, cost a fortune but definitely worth it.

It was my best Christmas present watching her face getting her best Christmas present.

#17 Christmas 2015.



In the September of that year my mum was taken to hospital with severe stomach pains. It was pancreatitis bought on by a rogue gall stone getting stuck in the pancreatic duct. She spent all night in agony & didn’t call an ambulance until 7am. She was ICU for a day or so, then HDU for around 3 weeks & then a normal ward for around a week. When she got back home I’d go round to help her out but she was really struggling to eat & couldn’t keep anything down. She was having tests done but nobody seemed to have a solution.



All the time when mum was ill what I wanted more than anything was just to see her back to normal. One thing was seeing her driving around in her little red car looking all lovely (she always takes pride in looking nice & I know how much it was getting to her in hospital) & most of all her eating a full meal.



So Christmas Day I’m over at my dads and look out the front window. Up pulls mums little red car & she gets out with her new coat on & her lipstick & make up & all. I was beyond happy! Then we sit down for dinner... she clears her plate! Then we have Christmas pudding & to top it off... she asks for seconds!



That was the best present I could ever have received!

#18 A sketchbook with pencils, colored pencils and erasers from my dad. Drawing and making little comics has always been a huge hobby of mine and it felt amazing to have it acknowledged especially by my dad because he's always been supportive and interested in the things I come up with. A simple gift like that carried a lot of meaning for me.

#19 When I was a teenager, my mom and I lived in SoCal while the rest of our family lived in Oregon. My mom had me flown up to spend Christmas Eve with her sister and Christmas Day with my dad. My mom wanted to come badly but she has a huge fear of flying.



I get to my aunts house on Christmas Eve and we’re doing our typical chit chat, hang out, snack and drink coffee while dinner is getting prepared. After checking on dinner, I come back from the kitchen to see my mom sitting on my aunt’s couch. I was stunned. Stopped dead in my tracks. Jaw on the floor. I was so happy. Christmas is her favorite holiday and we’d never spent one apart. She faced her fear of flying to spend Christmas Eve with us.



I’ll never forget that Christmas. She passed away a couple years later on December 22nd. It’s a wonderful memory to have of the holidays when this time of year can be kind of depressing.

#20 A friend of mine couldn't afford gifts for every one he cared about and I guess I was on that list. So he gave us all big hugs.



This was closely followed by the sega genesis I received at age 6.

#21 My first Christmas after my mom had left to be with “the love of her life”. It was just me and my dad our first Christmas together 4 months after she left in our little apartment with a small plastic tree we both decorated. I didn’t expect much. I remember I wanted a Microsoft sidewinder wheel and pedals come Christmas morning there it was and I got a copy of need for speed and life savers story book. I knew everything was going to be okay. I still have the sidewinder, the game, and the book as a reminder of our first Christmas. I got one of those story books a few weeks ago in a care package from him and it made me tear up and think about that Christmas and how much he sacrificed as a single father.

#22 One year my nieces got me a Pillow Pet. As a dude in my mid 30's I'm not exactly the Pillow Pet demographic...



Two years earlier I had found Pillow Pets, and in a total win at Uncle-ing I was on the craze way before it got big. They loved them, everyone at their school loved them, big win.



So, a few years later when they found a Dragon Pillow Pet they insisted they get it for me. Their mother, my sister, was skeptical that I would want such a thing. I loved it, not because I need or want it, but because they wanted me to have it because they loved their own so much.



I know I've recieved bigger gifts and others that were given with the same kind of love, but this one sticks out.



Edit: and another fantastic gift, Reddit Gold. Thank you so much. I'm always on the lookout for the next big popular thing so I can get them involved, I missed the ugly doll thing but I've got a few other accomplishments keeping me in good credit. Happy Holidays!

#23 A jar of Nutella.



I had quit a job I was going nowhere in, applying and interviewing like crazy while supporting my then-gf while she was getting through college. I had burned through most of my savings...I was throwing parties every weekend so I could take the empty beer bottles that friends left at home to the grocery store (there’s refundable fees where I live) and buy food with the little amount I would get...



I would barely eat breakfast, then feign interest in dinner so my gf could eat and succeed at school.



One night, we went to the restaurant with my parents and one of their friends, who thought I had lost some weight...



My dad slipped me some money before leaving, and when I called later that week, to borrow some more money for rent, he asked me if I was ok. I told him that things were tight, but that we managed. He told me « I don’t want you to sell your guitar... » I didn’t answer.



Parents called back a few days later, saying that they would stop by, since they would be in town. I was in for a surprise.



When I got the door, my mom was standing there with a box filled with groceries... « go help your dad » she said, « there’s more... »



They had brought us three big boxes full of food, including homemade meals...



While we were unpacking and putting stuff away, my mom took out a jar of Nutella from one of the boxes.



« Sometimes, all you need is a little bit more than the bare minimum »she said.



My eyes were wet...dad made me promise to never put my health in danger by being proud...

#24 The wife and I built a little lake house a few years back. Did it all ourselves. She was a real trooper during the whole project and I was able to teach her a lot about construction. The Christmas after we got it done, she used all the progress pictures to make a book through that online thing Wal-Mart has. It was a really special present because of all of the commentary she put with the pictures. There are a lot of inside jokes and happy memories in that little book.

#25 When I turned 16, my first boyfriend stiched a pair of pants for me. He used colored thread to stitch a candle, a heart, a sun, the year, and more. Pretty f*****g cool embroidery. When you turned the jeans inside out, He had written love notes all over the inner fabric. Made me melt.

#26 The best present I ever received was a wallet. It wasn't wrapped or even handed to me. The person who gave it to me knew I had my last wallet for a few years and it was ripping apart. I'm really bad about spending money on myself, as in I don't do it. I have no idea when but they bought me a new wallet and hid it in a place where I would sometimes keep my wallet. It may not seem like a big thing but the best gifts are the ones that are given with thoughtfulness.

#27 My og gameboy advance broke. My parents have never had a bunch of money to spend on us. Well, my parents gathered enough money to surprise me with a gameboy advance SP. My 12 year old self gasped and ran upstairs to grab my cartridges. Definitely wont ever forget that :)

#28 My aunt once put aside an extra portion of food every time she made supper for her family (for a month) and then delivered it to me. I was a starving college student and that was a very appreciated gift!

#29 I don’t know if this is considered a present per say but it was a treat for sure. This guy I dated knew I missed spending time outdoors because I was going to college full time and working multiple part time jobs at the time. So he surprised me with a Saturday before my finals and we spent the day hiking, horseback riding at a nearby state park, and going to a local brewery. I didn’t appreciate the way things ended between us but it’s still a day I’m very fond of years later.

#30 RAM upgrade. I was a budding PC gamer but knew jack-all about how computers worked. My grandfather (retired computer engineer) gave me a RAM upgrade and taught me how to install it safely and explained what it was going to do for me. Now I work in IT and still find computers fascinating (and I still play a ton of games).



Thanks, Grandpa!

#31 I haven't had a holiday off since I was 17. One year, my family just decided to start celebrating holidays when we can actually make the time. So now we do Christmas in January, it stretches out the good holiday feelings, we all wait and buy our gifts on clearance after the holiday, and we actually get to see each other. It's been the best possible gift we could have given each other.

#32 I was probably 8 or 9 years old and I got this toy truck that would respond to voice commands. I played with that thing all the time because it was fun. It lit up, made noise and drove forward. Over time, it just stopped working, but my grandma wouldn't throw away any toys us kids had. After my grandma passed away in 2017, I was trying to keep busy and decided to clean up the toy box. I opened up the battery compartment and there was a note in my grandpa's hand writing saying "Mary-Lou, don't replace batteries, this thing is annoying. -Bill" I replaced the batteries and it still works. Knowing that my grandpa took the batteries out and there was nothing wrong with it made me smile. I miss my grandparents so much.



#33 When I was younger I was obsessed with the Spice Girls and my grandma gave me a poster of them one year for Christmas. My parents are divorced and we moved a lot with my mom but no matter how many bedrooms I had, I always had my Spice Girls poster hanging up on my door. One of the last times we moved, my mom was packing up my room and was trying to get my poster down and she ripped it. Now not terrible, but then she threw it away without my knowing. I found out and cried and cried for days. Then with it being many years later, I couldn't ever find the same one for sale on eBay, Amazon, nothing. I told my MIL the story like one time and 2 years ago she found it and gifted it to me for Christmas. It's the first time I've ever cried over a present like that. I still need to frame it, but it's one of my prized things now.

#34 My mom bought me my real estate course with the little money she had left, she taped 100s into a real estate book of houses listed, I cried. 3 years later and I now pay her mortgage each month and help her buy her life saving meds. Without that gift she probably wouldn’t be alive.

#35 We didn't have a lot of money growing up, and one year my mom bought my brother and I those round sleds from the dollar store. We went to my grandmas house with them, (she had a lot of land,) and she took us sledding on the hills behind her house for literally the ENTIRE day. So much sledding that one of the sleds got a hole in it. She finally convinced us to go inside, as i'm sure she was freezing, and made us hot chocolate. My brother and I bet her that she wouldn't wake up at 4 am the next morning and take us sledding while the sun rose.....she did. I love her so much.

#36 When I was a kid I wasn't allowed an iPod because I was a little s**t. I was really upset because I wanted to play Minecraft, so for Christmas when my brother said he'd gotten me an iPod I was super excited. It turns out he made an iPod out of cardboard and drew a Minecraft scene on the 'screen'. It still holds up as my favourite present and I still have it nearly 10 years later :)

#37 A really rich friend gave me a super cool and quite valuable Polynesian artifact for a birthday present.



I'm still bitter that my parents sold it and sent me the proceeds when they moved to a smaller house, instead of sending it to me.

#38 I thought my dad forgot about my birthday when I turned 10. He acted like he did until about noon when he told me to get the “eggs” out of the car. When I went to get the “eggs” I ended up getting a Lego Millennium Falcon. 13 now and it still hasn’t been destroyed. I will cherish it forever.

#39 A woman I met through work, actually my boss at the time, is one of the most caring and compassionate people I’ve ever met. Through work we grew a great friendship and to this day, though she isn’t my boss anymore, she’s my best friend.



Growing up, I’ve adored the game “The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask”. It was my fav game growing up. I’ve always wanted it on N64 but being a kid I only ever owned a PlayStation and played Nintendo consoles at my family friends house.



Well fast forward and me and that particular girl are chatting about my on going mental health issues (I wasn’t in a very good place). She was always a great supporter of mine and would often pep me up about continuing on through my issues. One day, out of no where she comes up to me, and hands me something. It was a game. It was Majoras Mask for the N64!



She knew I loved that game, and she actually loved it too. She herself has a tattoo of majora and loves everything and anything zelda. She gave me her childhood copy. It was a sign of the relationship we had built, and it was to show me how much I meant to her, and that if I went anywhere, she’d never be the same.



I recently got an N64 to play it and it’s one of, if not my most prized possession. I keep her beaten file on it and never plan on deleting it :) it means the world to me!



TL DR: Majora’s Mask for N64 from a very important friend of mine.

#40 A beautiful bed spread (the thing that goes over your bedding to protect it). It was satin and velvet, with sequence in a beautiful pattern.

My parents even kept it and used it after I moved from home (didn't have a double bed in residences).

It was for Christmas one year and all my parents could afford was a few CDs and this bed spread. I was appreciative I got anything.

#41 My wife gives the best x-mas gifts. She got me a decent seat to Wrestlemania the other year and that was the best gift ever until she got me a golden retriever puppy this year. I don't think that will ever be topped. I'm a lucky guy

#42 When I was about 12, a steamer trunk full of equipment from a professional magician. It'd probably been sealed up since the mid 40s. Beautiful stuff.

#43 During my high school graduation party, my mother invited a few family friends I hadn't seen in years. One of whom was my deceased father's best friend, who I had taken to calling 'Uncle' when I was really young.



As a present, he gave me one of my father's old drawings of the astronaut from MTV. Something he drew over thirty years ago and I never knew it existed. It was a real shocker for everybody.

#44 Wife brought me to a Weird Al concert. I'd been a fan for decades, and it was the very first time I ever went to a concert. At all.



Front row. He spat on us. Super cool guy, shook my hand after the show and I made him laugh. His hair smells like strawberries. 10/10 would get spat on again.

#45 I had major surgery my second year in college. I was hooked up with the nicest suite in the hospital due to my best friend's dad being a major figure there when all I really wanted was him to make sure I had a private room if one was available. My best friend was at school out of state and sent flowers, making sure that the florist didn't use anything pink (because I hated pink). Someone sent me a basket of my favorite snacks. My brother's boss, someone I had never met, stopped by with another coworker of his (another stranger) and gave me a plant. All of these were so thoughtful, but the absolute best gift came from the "funny guy" in our group of friends. He knew that I would not be able to eat real food, so he made me jello. A two gallon Tupperware tub of jello with a (sanitized by boiling and new) squeaking dog toy in the middle because it "looked too boring" otherwise and he was still trying to make up for accidentally scaring my dog the year before. The level of thought he put into that blew me away. The dog never got the toy, I kept it and still have it more than 15 years later.

#46 Christmas morning was a highly ritualized experience. The parents would put out the presents under the tree the night before. In the morning, we couldn't come downstairs until Grammy and Pops arrived. Then we'd rush downstairs and into the family room, where we had stockings with our names on them. These were filled with smaller presents, like chocolate and socks and deodorant. We'd then go into the living room and open presents by distributing one at a time to each person.



On Christmas morning, 1999, my parents had gotten us a special present. One so big that they didn't wrap it, they just put it in a suitcase and left it out in the middle of the floor. We charged down the stairs, and on the way to the family room, my 12-year-old older brother saw something out of place and went to check it out. I had already slid my socks across the hardwood into the other room.



I heard my brother scream "SEGA DREAMCAST!" from the other room, evidently blindsided by the sheer magnitude of the present. We'd never owned a game console. Mom was unprepared for this breach of protocol and made us fake it again for the cameras.



There were a lot of f****d-up things going on in my nine-year-old life that I carried alone until my mid-twenties, and there's a good reason I'm not currently speaking to my family. But that's the most memorable Christmas I've ever had.

#47 I'm adopted, my birth mom didnt remeber my birth father enough to include any info on heritage or anything like that. I've always been curious where the other half of me is from. My best friend has always known this so him and his girlfriend got me a 23 and Me so I can find out more about myself and where I come from!

#48 Original Nintendo.

We grew up poor and I wasnt expecting to get anything on my xmas list that my mom insisted we fill out cause Santa was coming to the ghetto.

On xmas I was ready for whatever, except the Nintendo I unwrapped. I sat there staring at it in disbelief until my mom snapped me out if it asking what I thought about it. Dont remember what I said. I think I was high for 2 weeks. I slept with that thing and played it non stop the whole Xmas break.

#49 I get that there are powerful philosophical answers to this question, or things to do with love and relationships and the never ending search for meaning and joy that is topmost in the human psyche, and that the very meaning of a Christmas present is open to interpretation.



But I got an N64 in 1998 with Goldeneye and Ocarina of Time so f**k it, that was the best.

#50 I've posted this before, and it's also my best Christmas memory, it makes me so happy I'll tell it again. I think I was in either 1st or 2nd grade. My grandfather and I were very close, he would always call me his buddy. He was also into Christmas big time, it was his favorite holiday, and he made it very special for all of us. I guess his Christmas spirit goes back to WWII when he was away from his family for 3 straight Christmases. It was on the final Christmas away from home that he threw an ocean in a bottle that traveled all the way from the NYC harbor to Dingle Ireland. But that's a different story for a different day.



Back to the orginal story. My grandfather always came to our hose for Christmas. He lived two and a half hours away in Johnstown PA, he would spend two weeks at our house for Christmas. That year, for some reason he said he wouldn't be able to make it down. I was sad because this would be the first Christmas without him. Fast forward to Christmas eve and there's a knock on our door. I run the the door and my grandfather is standing there. He says hey buddy. I jump into his arms. My mom and my grandfather set it up just to suprise me. I've never felt that same happiness and joy since.



A few years later my grandfather suffered a stroke and he had to be on a breathing machine, so he could no longer come down to our house for Christmas, so we would make the long trek to Johnstown for Christmas. He died five years after suffering his stroke. It's been nine years since he's passed, and every Christmas eve I hope to hear the knock on the door.

#51 $5 when I was first settled in the US in 1982 working part time at the YMCA as a janitor for $3.35/hr. He was just a non-descriptive person who worked out regularly at the Y. The $5 was in a Christmas card with one line “I believe in you”. I am now having a comfortable middle class life with multiple houses all paid for and earning 6 figure income. Will never forget that $5 and “I believe in you” Christmas card. Thank you stranger for changing my life.

#52 When I was in the eighth grade my band teacher called my mom and told her that I was talented, and that if I wanted to continue to play, my current instrument would hold me back. At the time, I played my dad's trumpet, and it was 30 years old. That Christmas/birthday/the next Christmas my gift was my trumpet. I had to agree to play all the way through high school, and it was difficult for my parents to afford it- I believe it cost about $700-800. It cost enough that we timed the purchase for the same time we were going to a neighboring state that had no sales tax just to save the hundred bucks. I still remember the rain in the parking lot as I walked to the car, clutching the blue case to my chest. It was the most expensive thing I owned, or would own for a long time.



Band got me up in the morning, it made it so I went to school even when other kids sucked. It gave me something to work for, it gave me camaraderie and made me depend on others as others depended on me. It gave me pride, and showed me the correlation between hard work and reward. It kept me in college when I may have otherwise chickened out, given up and gone home. There is no rush like running onto a field with 30k people screaming in the stands, and music was the only thing that would ever give me that feeling.



I'm 33 now, and I don't play that much anymore- but that trumpet, a music stand and a book of exercises still sits next to my desk. I hope to allow my son to play it someday. The trumpet, band, music in general changed my life, it made me a better person and it made me who I am today.



I've posted this before, so if it looks familiar that's why. Also, since I posted this the first time I've joined my local community band and I'm playing again. It makes my heart happy.

#53 A pair of riding boots. No I don't ride horses, but I am a cadet a lot Texas A&M, and as a senior we wear these beautiful custom made riding boots instead of low quarters. These normally cost well over $1000 and my freshman year my parents put a down payment on my boots. Not only did I get my own pair of boots, but that down payment also served to encourage me to stick with this difficult program knowing that I had my boots waiting for me.