“I Stood There In Shock”: Woman Shares How Her Cousin Tried To Take Her Taylor Swift Concert Ticket For His Bride

It’s pretty darn despicable how the OP’s cousin behaved at the wedding. First of all, he loudly proclaimed to everyone that the redditor would be giving up her ticket to his wife. Then, he screamed at the OP, demanded that she leave, and even accused her of ruining the wedding.

That’s no way for any groom—or, frankly, any person—to behave with a younger relative. Just because you can’t get what they have doesn’t mean that you’re free to throw a fit! It’s not a gift if you’re forcing someone’s hand, now, is it?

Presents are something that you give willingly. You might want to make someone’s day a bit brighter. Perhaps you want to curry some favor with a particular person. Whatever your specific reason, you’re the one who initiates the whole gift-giving process. However, when someone demands that you give up something valuable, it’s just a form of bullying.

In an update, the redditor shared how her parents got involved in the situation further. She showed them some of the messages she’d received from her cousin’s side of the family, and they had to put their foot down. They demanded an apology.

Unfortunately, the reality is that some folks believe that they’re far more special than anyone else and that the world owes them. We call them entitled people. And they’re far less common than anyone would prefer.

Everyone would like to be treated with respect. So when someone else continuously goes on about how others are beneath them, it’s no wonder when relationships and friendships start straining at the seams.

It becomes a problem when someone’s sense of entitlement infringes on other people’s lives. It helps if parents teach their kids about the importance of generosity and humility from an early age. But it’s perfectly possible for adults to rein in their impulsiveness and anger, too!

However, it takes quite a bit of effort: you have to slow down, analyze your behavior, try to figure out why you’re doing what you’re doing, and get to grips with why you lashed out at a teenage relative. Usually, the issue is something far deeper than concert tickets, no matter how great they might be. It might be an issue with control or perfectionism, or even an inability to deal with stress in a mature way.

