Teen Doesn’t Allow SIL To Use His Expensive Skincare But She Does It Anyway, Regrets It
Family, Relationships

Teen Doesn’t Allow SIL To Use His Expensive Skincare But She Does It Anyway, Regrets It

One of the fundamental values we learn as children is never to use another person’s belongings without their permission. Doing so is a form of theft, yet some people can’t seem to grasp this principle. 

The author of today’s story experienced this from his sister-in-law, who began using his skincare products behind his back. To make matters worse, everyone blamed him when the entitled woman experienced an adverse reaction. 

The passive-aggressive treatment from everyone around urged the author to consult the AITAH subreddit for answers. 

RELATED:

    Using someone’s personal items without their permission is a form of theft

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A young man dealt with this headache with his sister-in-law, who was particularly interested in one of his skincare products

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He later found out that his SIL used one of his products behind his back, but it led to an adverse reaction

    Image credits: Adrian Swancar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    After taking heat from everyone, the author felt bad and sought answers from the internet

    Image credits: Skincare_Saltwater

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Relationships with a sister-in-law can be tricky to navigate 

    According to experts, relationships with a sister-in-law can be complicated to the point that they cause conflicts within the family. As licensed marriage and family therapist Sophie Cress tells The Independent, it is primarily due to feelings of jealousy and competitiveness. 

    “Sisters-in-law may come from various families, each with their own set of values, customs, and expectations. These differences can lead to misunderstandings and stress,” she said. 

    Cress explains that people typically have an ambiguous relationship with their spouse’s parents, which doesn’t bring much friction. However, they may have a “direct rivalry” with sisters-in-law regarding familial duties like hosting holidays, which can result in aggravated tensions and full-blown rifts. 

    “Women are frequently raised to value relationships and family harmony,” Cress explains, adding that encounters may increase sensitivity and emotional responses.  

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Empathy and communication make for a smoother sister-in-law dynamic

    Misunderstandings like what the author had with his sister-in-law are common among families. However, their situation did not need to escalate to the heated levels that it did. 

    For these scenarios, Cress advises trying to comprehend the other person’s point of view and the reasons for their actions. 

    “A simple talk can often uncover misunderstandings and clarify the air,” she stated. 

    However, taking a stand may be the best move when people begin to take sides. In doing so, family therapist Laurie Carmichael urges a brief and direct approach. 

    “There’s no need for fluff or apologizing. Just get to the point in a clear, kind way,” she said in an interview with Time Magazine

    The entire drama is unfair to the author, the aggrieved person who had been made to come off as the villain. He must state his case sternly and respectfully to clarify his side of the story. Whether everyone listens or not is beyond his control, but taking action is necessary. 

    The author answered reader questions to provide more information

    Most comments sided with him, with some advising him to focus on his mental health

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

