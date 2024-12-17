“Roommate Kept Using My Makeup Without Asking, So I Made Sure She’d Never Do It Again”
If you live with a sibling, you know just how annoying it is when your stuff gets taken, used, or moved to a different closet, for instance. While that is common sibling behavior, other people tend to engage in it, too, making it arguably even more infuriating.
For this redditor, it was a roommate that would constantly “borrow” her belongings, from clothing and shoes, to makeup. The roomie using the latter was the straw that broke the camel’s back – after she helped herself to the OP’s expensive foundation, the redditor decided to teach her a lesson by getting petty revenge.
Someone constantly taking your stuff without permission can get infuriating, be it food, clothing, makeup, or anything else
Image credits: Lina Kivaka/Pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman’s roommate would constantly use her stuff without asking, but that didn’t last long after she “borrowed” some of her makeup
Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Whole-Kitchen-3328
Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, and the OP replied to some of them, providing more details
Some people seemed to have dealt with similar roommates themselves
I can't wrap my head around using someone else's cosmetics. It's a really stupid thing to do; you can get nasty breakouts from doing that.
Agreed. My eldest ended up with pink eye when she was a teen when she borrowed a friend's mascara.Load More Replies...
This is a good way to teach a lesson. No one got hurt, the cost (of the "lesson" was low), no major consequences (she wasn't on her way to a job interview etc) and successful result (no more touching stuff).
I can't wrap my head around using someone else's cosmetics. It's a really stupid thing to do; you can get nasty breakouts from doing that.
Agreed. My eldest ended up with pink eye when she was a teen when she borrowed a friend's mascara.Load More Replies...
This is a good way to teach a lesson. No one got hurt, the cost (of the "lesson" was low), no major consequences (she wasn't on her way to a job interview etc) and successful result (no more touching stuff).
35
7