“Roommate Kept Using My Makeup Without Asking, So I Made Sure She’d Never Do It Again”

If you live with a sibling, you know just how annoying it is when your stuff gets taken, used, or moved to a different closet, for instance. While that is common sibling behavior, other people tend to engage in it, too, making it arguably even more infuriating.

For this redditor, it was a roommate that would constantly “borrow” her belongings, from clothing and shoes, to makeup. The roomie using the latter was the straw that broke the camel’s back – after she helped herself to the OP’s expensive foundation, the redditor decided to teach her a lesson by getting petty revenge.

Someone constantly taking your stuff without permission can get infuriating, be it food, clothing, makeup, or anything else

This woman’s roommate would constantly use her stuff without asking, but that didn’t last long after she “borrowed” some of her makeup

