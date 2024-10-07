ADVERTISEMENT

Proper nutrition is important for everyone, but especially for young kids as they grow and develop. The big question, though, is what does “eating healthy” really look like?

For one dad on Reddit, feeding his two children frequent, small meals throughout the day works just fine. But his sister-in-law disagrees. She believes that kids should eat three strict meals a day, no exceptions. This difference of opinion has led to some fiery arguments between the two. Read on to find out how they’re handling their family feud.

The way this stay-at-home dad has been handling his children’s meals has caused quite a stir with his sister-in-law

Share icon

Image credits: Picsea / unsplash (not the actual photo)

“AITA for telling my SIL to practice keeping her opinions to herself because she doesn’t get a say in how my kids eat?”

“I’m (30M) a stay-at-home dad. My wife (29F) and I have two kids together. Our oldest is 4 and our youngest is 18 months. I became the stay-at-home parent when our oldest was born. My brother (36M) is married to SIL (39F) and they have five kids together between the ages of 4 and 10. SIL was “stunned” when I became the stay-at-home parent vs my wife.

She has a more “traditional” view of marriage and family and believes the mom is more important in the home than the dad and that the dad is more important as the provider. Stunned and traditional are her choice of words, just so you’re aware.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo)

So I always felt like she was more critical of me as a parent. Maybe not in clear ways before now but her attitude made me feel like she was watching closely to see if I was good enough.

The way my wife and I feed our kids is different to how my SIL and my brother feed their kids. SIL believes in 3 meals a day no matter what the age and nothing more or less. She believes that is the way it has been done for centuries and it works. My wife and I approach it differently.

We feed the kids smaller, more frequent meals and snacks. Because of this, I carry around lunch boxes for both my kids that have foods they eat throughout the day if we go anywhere. And at home my wife or I have stuff pre-made and ready to go. This means my kids eat little meals or snacks every three-ish hours. Not large quantities but smaller and more frequently than my nieces and nephews.

Share icon

Image credits: Tanaphong Toochinda / unspalsh (not the actual photo)

SIL thinks it’s “insanity” and she has told me I make more work for myself and claims I’m trying to “be different because I’m a dad doing the primary caregiving”. She told me I should practice doing things differently because in the real world this stuff won’t work and preschool and school won’t allow for this, which isn’t true with where we have chosen to send our kids to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she doesn’t want to hear that. I spoke to my brother about his wife’s comments on the choices my wife and I made to feed our kids and how it’s not helpful or needed. He said he knows but that it’s just how she is. I told him if she keeps it up she will be told to shut up, maybe or maybe not in a nicer way. He just shrugged.

I hit this limit on Friday when SIL saw me out with the kids and my dad and FIL (the three of us grocery shop together some Fridays). She brought it up out of nowhere because she saw the bag I keep the lunch boxes in. She didn’t even see them eat anything but needed to say something.

She told me I should practice better eating habits and I told her she should practice keeping her opinions to herself because she doesn’t get a say in how my kids eat and she doesn’t get to open her big mouth about it every time she sees me now. She stormed off outraged and there have been multiple texts from her and my brother since. He’s mostly just telling me what she’s saying but she is big mad.

AITA?”

Credit: Even-Refuse-7613

The comments were full of support for the dad, along with some advice on how to manage his sister-in-law

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon