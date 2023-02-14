There are so many food options out there in the world that it's often very easy to get lost in all of them. Food trends, diets, and workout plans are usually debunked or just forgotten about. We have no idea what's healthy, what isn't, how to lose weight, how to gain weight — and often, searching the internet leads to all kinds of different results. So the hype of finally 'eating healthy' gets fizzled out from the confusion and overwhelming information.

That's why when this internet user asked the question ''What food do people mistakenly consider healthy?" many people chimed in to share their opinions, and they might help you out and shine some light on deceptive foods that we think are good for us, but are actually pretty bad.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Almost everything. The sugar industry launched a smear campaign against fat in the 80’s and it still affects people’s understanding of healthy eating

Fullgrown_dirtbag , Rod Long Report

12points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean... donuts are not very healthy with or without the fat campaign 🙃 Do-nut touch da donut.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy I mean a lot of the bread in the US has an unnecessary and unbelievable amount of sugar, even some of the “healthier” whole wheat breads.

pesky-pretzel , Baoothersks Report

12points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have read that bread in the US is very sweet. Almost like cake. Not like that in Europe at all.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy My coworker brags about how she quit drinking Soda because its so unhealthy and instead drinks 6 Gatorades a day. I don't have the heart to tell her.

Zanzaclese , SecretName101 Report

11points
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry. Her own heart will tell her.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Fruit juice often has as much sugar as a soda

friendweiser , rawpixel Report

11points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1 litre of apple juice is an equivalent of 2kg of apples. If you normally don't eat 20 apples in one seating, you should not drink 1l of juice 🙃 If you take more sugary fruit, the amount of sugar in one juice serving goes up.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Granola bars and a lot of the protein bars.

LadyoftheHounds , The Organic Crave Company Report

11points
POST
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember when granola bars first came out big on the market. They were healthier, and didn't have (much) sugar in them. Then the fad waned and they started adding sugar and rice krispies and marshmallows and coating them in chocolate. But the idea that they were healthy kinda stuck I guess. I liked the original granola bars from the 90s, all nutty and full of grains and dried fruit.

0
0points
reply
#6

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Gluten free alternatives and gluten free diet in general. Obviously healthier if you have celiac/gluten intolerance as I do. Might also be healthier if you just cut gluten products out of your existing diet without adding replacements (essentially just becomes a low carb diet). But it’s amazing the number of people who think just switching all the junk in their diet to versions made with rice flour is going to magically make it way healthier

ben121frank , Okitterman Report

11points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to brag but I always drink gluten-free water & insist on gluten-free haircuts...........(jk)

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Frozen Yogurt.

It might be better for you than ice cream but you still need to have it in moderation.

GrimmRetails , Dan Gold Report

11points
POST
Something
Something
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It has the benefit of bacterial cultures (sometimes), but the main reason ice cream isn't healthy is the sugar and fat.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

I spoke to a food scientist for work and he said (un)healthy foods don't exist, just (un)healthy diets.

Yes broccoli is good, but if you eat it for every meal, that's bad. Just as eating McDonald's for every meal is bad, but having McDonald's for dinner in itself is fine.

As long as you:

- Get all the nutrients you need
- Don't eat too much or too little of anything
- Have variety in your diet

You can basicly eat whatever you want.

biancastolemyname Report

11points
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that IS sensible for the long term! Most (reducing) "diets" are unsustainable. Moderation in all things 🤓

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy I read about a case where a guy was told to eat more fish, because of his heart health. But he only put on weight and his cholesterol, blood pressure and whatnot only got worse and worse. So the doctor asked a bit more carefully about his diet and the guy admitted to eating a lot of creamed fish soups, like chowder. So he was adding a little bit of seafood and a huge amount of cream to his diet.

Not a good way to lose weight or lower your cholesterol!

internet_commie , Leszek Leszczynski Report

11points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its often not about what you eat but how its prepared and cooked. Example potatoes. Boiled good. Fried not so good.

1
1point
reply
#10

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Low-fat or fat-free products

rosaliasofia , JeepersMedia Report

10points
POST
Something
Something
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is true. However, fat free yogurt tastes better than regular yogurt, so I buy it anyway.

0
0points
reply
#11

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy 1200 calorie “Salads” from chili’s and other chains. Just get a burger

Edit: I also enjoy salads and will sometimes order them for reasons other than them being “healthy”. I’m mainly referring to situations where people deprive themselves of what they really want because they feel like the “should” be eating a salad instead. Eat what makes you happy; just be cognizant of the whole picture

trythis75615 , theimpulsivebuy Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you don't drown the salad in dressing, it can still be alright. They usually give you a separate dressing pack.

0
0points
reply
#12

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Veggie chips

Xirkil , Famartin Report

10points
POST
#13

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Fruit Juice over eating the fruit

You are getting rid of a lot of the fruit's nutritional valiue, and with a lot of store-bought juice they are adding sugar and other junk

mkicon , Mateusz Feliksik Report

10points
POST
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've read once that fruit smoothies even can enhance the chances of developing diabetes. This is because all the sugar of the fruits is instantly available (whereas in whole fruits your digestive system has to work to get to/extract the sugars). This instant availability floods your body with a massiv sugar rush. Probably not harmful, if you enjoy a small smoothie every other day or once in a while. But drinking large amounts or even replacing whole meals with it can be contradicting to a healthy life style. (Sorry that I can't provide you with the link - if one of you Pandas have it or have newer information please comment).

1
1point
reply
#14

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Yogurt, especially if it's marketed towards kids. Crammed with so much sugar.

DrWonderpants , Beatos Virtuvė Report

10points
POST
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially light/low fat/no fat yogurts! Just think about it, somewhere the flavor/richness on taste has to be coming from.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy People have this idea that "the point" of eating vegetarian and vegan food is because it's healthy.
And I'm like, "Dude, french fries are vegan. Oreos are vegan."

Krail , Hanxiao Report

10points
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the french fries, it depends. If they're cooked in oil that is also used to cook meat, then they are arguably not vegan.

0
0points
reply
#16

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy According to the food pyramid when I was a kid, grains/bread.

Six to ELEVEN servings a day?!

smugfruitplate , Fancy Dress For Kids Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would you like some bread with that ice cream?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Breakfast cereal. Grew up with the idea of it being "part of a nutritious breakfast". It's all lies. They might as well be donuts.

Much like donuts, doesn't prevent me from loving the stuff...

CirothUngol , Binyamin Mellish Report

9points
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This depends on the cereal. I grew up on one of the following: Corn Flakes, Weeabix or Shredded wheat. They're all pretty healthy, especially the latter two.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Completely excluding (natural) fats, sugars, etc. from their diets. You want a balanced diet, and excluding these often lead to eating more processed foods or a lack of protein or vitamins.

3ternaldumpsterfire , Mathilde Langevin Report

9points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never ate much fat, cause I wanted to be thin, but you can get gall stones from that, so now I throw loads of oil in my pasta.

0
0points
reply
#19

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy VitaminWater. This has to be the biggest food scam out there. One bottle of VitaminWater provides 50-100 precent of the daily adult recommendation for sugar. It also lacks any significant nutrients and vitamins other than traces of Vitamins B and C, which coincidentally are water soluble, and are plentiful in other daily food staples.

BeefPatty45 , Cyiomarsina Report

8points
POST
RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sitting here, a black cat yelling LIES ALL LIEEEES x3

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Most vegan alternatives. They are normally ultra processed c**p.

SnooSketches7308 Report

8points
POST
#21

Every"light" alternative. Sometimes they fill food with chemicals and s**t to replicate the flavor of the original one

MrWhiteWeNeedToTalk Report

8points
POST
#22

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy It’s not “unhealthy” in a universal sense but as someone currently on a diet I am in denial that peanut butter is about as calorically dense as actual butter

plum__hail , Tetiana Bykovets Report

7points
POST
#23

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy 12" Subway sandwich. It's a loaf of bread.

Firebolt164 , jumbledpile Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Those butter substitutes

the_purple_goat Report

7points
POST
#25

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Tic tacs. They’re considered zero sugar not because they contain zero sugar, but because the serving size(1 mint) contains less than 0.5g. It is allowed under FDA labeling requirements to then label as having no sugar.

DevoidHT , Jonathan Lin Report

7points
POST
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The irony is that sugar really is the main ingredient. They hardly contain anything but. But as the serving size is under the declaration limit, they can be marketed as "sugar-free" even if they are pure sugar.

0
0points
reply
#26

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy I grew up thinking all soup was healthy. I guess because there were usually vegetables inside? I didn't question that thought until later in life when I went to a real ramen restaurant and they asked how much lard I wanted in my broth. My face that day ...

Constant_Ad_7423 , Diego Lozano Report

7points
POST
#27

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Pita Chips

cartocaster18 , esimpraim Report

7points
POST
#28

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Muffins have more calories in them then a small fry at McDonald’s

Mr_Gam , Nicola since 1972 Report

7points
POST
#29

Grains and bread. In moderation most things are fine, but the terrible food pyramid that the US government has peddled for decades is partially responsible for the high obesity rates in the nation today

Responsible-Leg-6558 Report

7points
POST
#30

Meat substitutes. Just because it’s vegan, doesn’t mean it isn’t processed and full of unhealthy fats, etc

anon Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

red wine and alcoholic kombucha. Those same "heart healthy" benefits can be found in a serving of red grapes without your liver having to prepare for battle and it doesn't count if you're drinking 4 servings of wine in one setting. Same with alcoholic kombucha; you can't get any nutrients or benefits when your body is prioritizing processing alcohol.

Commercial-Sundae663 Report

7points
POST
#32

Not to say that Poptarts are healthy for breakfast, but being curious one day I compared a two pack to a Snickers bar. The Snickers was a far healthier choice.

lurker2487 Report

7points
POST
#33

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy The shocking one for me was the peanut butter. I’m one of those people who will just grab myself a heaping spoonful as a “snack”. And I’ll think “Welp, a bit of protein would be great!” I’m probably downing fucking 500 calories with one mouthful.

CanWeAllJustCalmDown , Corleto Peanut butter Report

7points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh that's why my son wants peanut butter. He's training muscles and he's thin. He doesn't like it though, so I buy him bags of peanuts, but he does like sate sauce made from peanut butter.

0
0points
reply
#34

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Salad. Not the vegetables, but when people load on the salad dressing, they are basically eating 80% of their calories in sugar and fat.

Ancient_Wisdom_Yall , Nadine Primeau Report

6points
POST
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agree (and also guilty). However, I've still have the (maybe wrong) feeling that the fibres are much better for my bowel health than eating the same calories as a burger. Probably also vitamins are mor plenty. But please correct me.

1
1point
reply
#35

Most granola bars. My daughter-in-law freaks out if her 3 year old eats a bit of chocolate candy, but she regularly gives her chocolate chip granola bars and a chocolate "protein shake" for breakfast.

TXteachr2018 Report

6points
POST
#36

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Not a food but a drink, orange juice. Stuff in the grocery stores is loaded with sugar

Lee2026 , Pest15 Report

6points
POST
Elsker
Elsker
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, even unsweetened fruit juice has zero fibers, so the claim "two servings of fruit" is terrible

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Veggie straws

bananaphone92 Report

6points
POST
#38

Sweet potato fries… still fried… some more vitamins than regular fries but calories and fat about the same…

Mediocre-Pea-6160 Report

6points
POST
#39

Nutella - it's chocolate flavored sugar.

Tampadarlyn Report

6points
POST
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, it is chocolate flavoured fat. The sugar is just a collateral damage.

0
0points
reply
#40

Fruit smoothies. Just massive amounts of sugar and people drink way too much.

IRMacGuyver Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

People who drench their salads with ranch

Pythonx135 Report

6points
POST
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

mmmm, but it tastes soooo fine!

0
0points
reply
#42

Dried fruit is shockingly unhealthy

revolutionarytrollin Report

6points
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

6 prunes, an hour before bed, are really good for regular bowel movement. Moderation again.

0
0points
reply
#43

Dried mango

iCyfer Report

6points
POST
#44

“MADE WITH CLEAN INGREDIENTS “


This literally means nothing.

IKillZombies4Cash Report

6points
POST
#45

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy I know someone who thought eating Subway would make her lose weight. The problem was she would only get meatball subs.

Boriqua27 , anon Report

5points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a bread diet in the 80s. One day eat normal, next day only bread.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

sugary cereals

"brings out the tiger in you"

Breakfast habits in general.

Maybe all the processed food....

chacaprr Report

5points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nah, I'm fine being a tigerless roach.

0
0points
reply
#47

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Canned soup. That s**t is ridiculously high in sodium.

GraveDancer40 , Calle Macarone Report

5points
POST
#48

54 People Share What Foods Are Often Mistaken As Healthy Air fried versions of foods that are normally fried in oil

“This was air fried, meaning no oil, so it’s healthier!”

They’re still dinosaur nuggets, Sandra.

TrinixDMorrison , Klaus-Dieter Keller Report

5points
POST
#49

A lot of fresh juice people make and "green smoothies" have a lot of sugar. Also rice.

PM_ME_ASSHOLE_PICS Report

5points
POST
#50

Processed foods that are low in fat or sugar are not always healthful.

Xirkil Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Cereal

roco9994 Report

4points
POST
#52

Corn, it doesn’t really do anything for you except for a lil fiber. If you’re going to have a veggie with dinner you should prolly choose something else

Sad_Zucchini_4934 Report

4points
POST
#53

Caesar salad

nolineny6q Report

4points
POST
#54

Cow milk

Strict-Succotash-405 Report

3points
POST
#55

organic, it’s purely marketing

__Jane___ Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!