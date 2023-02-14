That's why when this internet user asked the question '' What food do people mistakenly consider healthy? " many people chimed in to share their opinions, and they might help you out and shine some light on deceptive foods that we think are good for us, but are actually pretty bad.

There are so many food options out there in the world that it's often very easy to get lost in all of them. Food trends, diets, and workout plans are usually debunked or just forgotten about. We have no idea what's healthy, what isn't, how to lose weight, how to gain weight — and often, searching the internet leads to all kinds of different results. So the hype of finally 'eating healthy' gets fizzled out from the confusion and overwhelming information.

#1 Almost everything. The sugar industry launched a smear campaign against fat in the 80’s and it still affects people’s understanding of healthy eating

#2 I mean a lot of the bread in the US has an unnecessary and unbelievable amount of sugar, even some of the “healthier” whole wheat breads.

#3 My coworker brags about how she quit drinking Soda because its so unhealthy and instead drinks 6 Gatorades a day. I don't have the heart to tell her.

#4 Fruit juice often has as much sugar as a soda

#5 Granola bars and a lot of the protein bars.

#6 Gluten free alternatives and gluten free diet in general. Obviously healthier if you have celiac/gluten intolerance as I do. Might also be healthier if you just cut gluten products out of your existing diet without adding replacements (essentially just becomes a low carb diet). But it’s amazing the number of people who think just switching all the junk in their diet to versions made with rice flour is going to magically make it way healthier

#7 Frozen Yogurt.



It might be better for you than ice cream but you still need to have it in moderation.

#8 I spoke to a food scientist for work and he said (un)healthy foods don't exist, just (un)healthy diets.



Yes broccoli is good, but if you eat it for every meal, that's bad. Just as eating McDonald's for every meal is bad, but having McDonald's for dinner in itself is fine.



As long as you:



- Get all the nutrients you need

- Don't eat too much or too little of anything

- Have variety in your diet



You can basicly eat whatever you want.

#9 I read about a case where a guy was told to eat more fish, because of his heart health. But he only put on weight and his cholesterol, blood pressure and whatnot only got worse and worse. So the doctor asked a bit more carefully about his diet and the guy admitted to eating a lot of creamed fish soups, like chowder. So he was adding a little bit of seafood and a huge amount of cream to his diet.



Not a good way to lose weight or lower your cholesterol!

#10 Low-fat or fat-free products

#11 1200 calorie “Salads” from chili’s and other chains. Just get a burger



Edit: I also enjoy salads and will sometimes order them for reasons other than them being “healthy”. I’m mainly referring to situations where people deprive themselves of what they really want because they feel like the “should” be eating a salad instead. Eat what makes you happy; just be cognizant of the whole picture

#12 Veggie chips

#13 Fruit Juice over eating the fruit



You are getting rid of a lot of the fruit's nutritional valiue, and with a lot of store-bought juice they are adding sugar and other junk

#14 Yogurt, especially if it's marketed towards kids. Crammed with so much sugar.

#15 People have this idea that "the point" of eating vegetarian and vegan food is because it's healthy.

And I'm like, "Dude, french fries are vegan. Oreos are vegan."

#16 According to the food pyramid when I was a kid, grains/bread.



Six to ELEVEN servings a day?!

#17 Breakfast cereal. Grew up with the idea of it being "part of a nutritious breakfast". It's all lies. They might as well be donuts.



Much like donuts, doesn't prevent me from loving the stuff...

#18 Completely excluding (natural) fats, sugars, etc. from their diets. You want a balanced diet, and excluding these often lead to eating more processed foods or a lack of protein or vitamins.

#19 VitaminWater. This has to be the biggest food scam out there. One bottle of VitaminWater provides 50-100 precent of the daily adult recommendation for sugar. It also lacks any significant nutrients and vitamins other than traces of Vitamins B and C, which coincidentally are water soluble, and are plentiful in other daily food staples.

#20 Most vegan alternatives. They are normally ultra processed c**p.

#21 Every"light" alternative. Sometimes they fill food with chemicals and s**t to replicate the flavor of the original one

#22 It’s not “unhealthy” in a universal sense but as someone currently on a diet I am in denial that peanut butter is about as calorically dense as actual butter

#23 12" Subway sandwich. It's a loaf of bread.

#24 Those butter substitutes

#25 Tic tacs. They’re considered zero sugar not because they contain zero sugar, but because the serving size(1 mint) contains less than 0.5g. It is allowed under FDA labeling requirements to then label as having no sugar.

#26 I grew up thinking all soup was healthy. I guess because there were usually vegetables inside? I didn't question that thought until later in life when I went to a real ramen restaurant and they asked how much lard I wanted in my broth. My face that day ...

#27 Pita Chips

#28 Muffins have more calories in them then a small fry at McDonald’s

#29 Grains and bread. In moderation most things are fine, but the terrible food pyramid that the US government has peddled for decades is partially responsible for the high obesity rates in the nation today

#30 Meat substitutes. Just because it’s vegan, doesn’t mean it isn’t processed and full of unhealthy fats, etc

#31 red wine and alcoholic kombucha. Those same "heart healthy" benefits can be found in a serving of red grapes without your liver having to prepare for battle and it doesn't count if you're drinking 4 servings of wine in one setting. Same with alcoholic kombucha; you can't get any nutrients or benefits when your body is prioritizing processing alcohol.

#32 Not to say that Poptarts are healthy for breakfast, but being curious one day I compared a two pack to a Snickers bar. The Snickers was a far healthier choice.

#33 The shocking one for me was the peanut butter. I’m one of those people who will just grab myself a heaping spoonful as a “snack”. And I’ll think “Welp, a bit of protein would be great!” I’m probably downing fucking 500 calories with one mouthful.

#34 Salad. Not the vegetables, but when people load on the salad dressing, they are basically eating 80% of their calories in sugar and fat.

#35 Most granola bars. My daughter-in-law freaks out if her 3 year old eats a bit of chocolate candy, but she regularly gives her chocolate chip granola bars and a chocolate "protein shake" for breakfast.

#36 Not a food but a drink, orange juice. Stuff in the grocery stores is loaded with sugar

#37 Veggie straws

#38 Sweet potato fries… still fried… some more vitamins than regular fries but calories and fat about the same…

#39 Nutella - it's chocolate flavored sugar.

#40 Fruit smoothies. Just massive amounts of sugar and people drink way too much.

#41 People who drench their salads with ranch

#42 Dried fruit is shockingly unhealthy

#43 Dried mango

#44 “MADE WITH CLEAN INGREDIENTS “





This literally means nothing.

#45 I know someone who thought eating Subway would make her lose weight. The problem was she would only get meatball subs.

#46 sugary cereals



"brings out the tiger in you"



Breakfast habits in general.



Maybe all the processed food....

#47 Canned soup. That s**t is ridiculously high in sodium.

#48 Air fried versions of foods that are normally fried in oil



“This was air fried, meaning no oil, so it’s healthier!”



They’re still dinosaur nuggets, Sandra.

#49 A lot of fresh juice people make and "green smoothies" have a lot of sugar. Also rice.

#50 Processed foods that are low in fat or sugar are not always healthful.

#51 Cereal

#52 Corn, it doesn’t really do anything for you except for a lil fiber. If you’re going to have a veggie with dinner you should prolly choose something else

#53 Caesar salad

#54 Cow milk