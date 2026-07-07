Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

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Vows were exchanged, rings were slipped on fingers, and Travis Kelce reportedly cried more than his bride Taylor Swift. The dust has settled on the lovebirds’ wedding, making way for the next question in people’s minds: when are they having kids?

Sources close to the couple reportedly revealed details about where they stand on starting a family.

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Highlights Sources revealed whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are thinking of starting a family or not.

The couple exchanged wedding vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Now that they are officially husband and wife, sources claimed there were certain concerns with having kids.

Sources revealed whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are thinking of starting a family or not

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Travis Kelce was apparently in tears when Taylor Swift sang parts of her wedding vows to him in front of an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

“You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional,” one of the attendees told NBC News.

Now that they are officially husband and wife, sources claimed they both are “not sure if they’re going to have kids or not” because of certain concerns.

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The Grammy-winning singer has “such a security situation” that makes it “hard to raise a kid in her world,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Even their relatives have had security issues in the past, with people showing up at their doorsteps as well.

But Swift bears the brunt of it all and has faced threats to her life.

The Grammy-winning singer has “such a security situation” that makes it “hard to raise a kid in her world,” a source said

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“She gets so many d**th threats. There’s people that the FBI knows about,” a source told the outlet.

“There’s people on a watchlist. There are people that they can’t even find, they can’t track down,” they continued.

The insider claimed there have been roughly a dozen credible threats to harm the singer in the past.

On one occasion, she was forced to postpone her concert in Vienna, Austria, in 2024, due to a terror attack plot.

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Another source said Kelce “isn’t scared” about the safety concerns as much as Swift is.

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The NFL star will be returning this season with hopes of winning another Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift has also shown no plans of slowing down and even found time to record the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Toy Story 5 in recent months.

One source claimed she has a new album in the works.

The Love Story singer said she found it “shockingly offensive” that people assumed she would eventually stop making music after marriage

Donna Kelce says Taylor and Travis’ wedding was “magical, man, magical!” in an interview at the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks event in NYC! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/czLgrYTxUx — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) July 5, 2026

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“I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married and then she’s going to have children and then she’s going to be the last album,’” Swift said on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show in October.

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She found such remarks “shockingly offensive.”

“It’s not why people get married … so that they can quit their job,” she added.

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Sources previously claimed that the Fate of Ophelia singer would be taking the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s last name and sees it as the next “meaningful step” in her relationship with him.

“Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she’d love to take Travis’ last name,” the source said.

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The insider said that professionally, and to her fans especially, she would still be Taylor Swift.

But it’s a “different story” in her personal life, and she likes the idea of “being Taylor Kelce.”

“She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share,” they said.

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In August last year, a source told Us Weekly that the couple “absolutely want a family” and dream about having kids.

“She’s in a great space in her career and with her success, and she can take some time away,” they told the outlet.

“Why wouldn’t they have fully discussed this and resolved this before they got married?” one commented online

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