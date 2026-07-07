Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma
A man and woman touching foreheads, eyes closed, smiling intimately. Focuses on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce baby plans.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

20

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Vows were exchanged, rings were slipped on fingers, and Travis Kelce reportedly cried more than his bride Taylor Swift. The dust has settled on the lovebirds’ wedding, making way for the next question in people’s minds: when are they having kids?

Sources close to the couple reportedly revealed details about where they stand on starting a family.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Sources revealed whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are thinking of starting a family or not.
    • The couple exchanged wedding vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3.
    • Now that they are officially husband and wife, sources claimed there were certain concerns with having kids.

    Sources revealed whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are thinking of starting a family or not 

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: Aeon/GCImages

    Travis Kelce was apparently in tears when Taylor Swift sang parts of her wedding vows to him in front of an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

    “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional,” one of the attendees told NBC News.

    Now that they are officially husband and wife, sources claimed they both are “not sure if they’re going to have kids or not” because of certain concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: AmyNisewar80210

    The Grammy-winning singer has “such a security situation” that makes it “hard to raise a kid in her world,” a source told the Daily Mail.

    Even their relatives have had security issues in the past, with people showing up at their doorsteps as well.

    But Swift bears the brunt of it all and has faced threats to her life.

    The Grammy-winning singer has “such a security situation” that makes it “hard to raise a kid in her world,” a source said

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: killatrav

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: jf5tul

    “She gets so many d**th threats. There’s people that the FBI knows about,” a source told the outlet.

    “There’s people on a watchlist. There are people that they can’t even find, they can’t track down,” they continued.

    The insider claimed there have been roughly a dozen credible threats to harm the singer in the past.

    On one occasion, she was forced to postpone her concert in Vienna, Austria, in 2024, due to a terror attack plot.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Another source said Kelce “isn’t scared” about the safety concerns as much as Swift is.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The NFL star will be returning this season with hopes of winning another Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Swift has also shown no plans of slowing down and even found time to record the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Toy Story 5 in recent months.

    One source claimed she has a new album in the works.

    The Love Story singer said she found it “shockingly offensive” that people assumed she would eventually stop making music after marriage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: uacowboylikeme

    “I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married and then she’s going to have children and then she’s going to be the last album,’” Swift said on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show in October.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She found such remarks “shockingly offensive.”

    “It’s not why people get married … so that they can quit their job,” she added.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: Miss_AshG

    Sources previously claimed that the Fate of Ophelia singer would be taking the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s last name and sees it as the next “meaningful step” in her relationship with him.

    “Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she’d love to take Travis’ last name,” the source said.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: killatrav

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The insider said that professionally, and to her fans especially, she would still be Taylor Swift.

    But it’s a “different story” in her personal life, and she likes the idea of “being Taylor Kelce.”

    “She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share,” they said.

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Image credits: killatrav

    In August last year, a source told Us Weekly that the couple “absolutely want a family” and dream about having kids.

    “She’s in a great space in her career and with her success, and she can take some time away,” they told the outlet.

    “Why wouldn’t they have fully discussed this and resolved this before they got married?” one commented online

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans Exposed With Intimate Details Of Married Life And Unexpected Dilemma

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift

    20

    0

    20

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT