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Cartoonist J.C. Duffy seems especially comfortable using dry, often raunchy humor to get a point across. His visual style helps push the jokes even further, with scenes and characters that verge on artistic absurdism while staying simple, using only a few elements to build the environment. That mix of blunt delivery, offbeat logic, and intentionally odd-looking characters gives Duffy’s cartoons their peculiar charm. Some jokes land right away, while others take a second before the punchline fully clicks, which only makes them more fun to revisit.

Duffy is a nationally known cartoonist best recognized for “The Fusco Brothers,” his long-running comic strip about four verbally dexterous bachelor brothers. He is also the author of several collections of cartoons and comic strips, has contributed to cartoon anthologies, and has published work in outlets including The New Yorker and Narrative Magazine. Beyond cartooning, Duffy is also an accomplished writer and musician.

Scroll down to check out his comics, and let us know which were your favorites.

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