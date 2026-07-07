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Cartoonist J.C. Duffy seems especially comfortable using dry, often raunchy humor to get a point across. His visual style helps push the jokes even further, with scenes and characters that verge on artistic absurdism while staying simple, using only a few elements to build the environment. That mix of blunt delivery, offbeat logic, and intentionally odd-looking characters gives Duffy’s cartoons their peculiar charm. Some jokes land right away, while others take a second before the punchline fully clicks, which only makes them more fun to revisit.

Duffy is a nationally known cartoonist best recognized for “The Fusco Brothers,” his long-running comic strip about four verbally dexterous bachelor brothers. He is also the author of several collections of cartoons and comic strips, has contributed to cartoon anthologies, and has published work in outlets including The New Yorker and Narrative Magazine. Beyond cartooning, Duffy is also an accomplished writer and musician.

Scroll down to check out his comics, and let us know which were your favorites.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy: A man walking his dog past a WET FLOOR sign, the dog thinking, IF YOU INSIST.

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    #2

    Dry and absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy of a musician and a dog, with a sign that says, Everybody's a critic.

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    #3

    Dry and absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy with the word Immortality, and a dog that has left something behind to be remembered by.

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    #4

    Dry and absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy of Potato Heads at a restaurant, claiming to be Dr. and Mrs. Potato Head.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dr. The original and best non-gender-specific title.

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    #5

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy: A man and woman at a bar from THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, woman saying, I like my men's senses of humor the way I like my Tortugas. Dry.

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    #6

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy: A bird on a road, thinking, Why did I cross the road? under 'SENIOR MOMENT'.

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    #7

    Dry and absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy of a doctor and a man on an exam table, with a third man saying his partner hurts him when he says bottle of beer.

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    #8

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy: Three figures on pedestals at an ART OPENING, with one playing saxophone.

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    #9

    Dry and absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy of Frankenstein, with a thought bubble stating, It's a thin line between love & hate.

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    #10

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy showing a man with a large mop and bucket in a flooded room.

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    #11

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy depicting a man on a bench next to seed art.

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    #12

    A J.C. Duffy cartoon titled PSYCHIC SCROD, showing a man talking to a fish in a bowl about clairvoyance.

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    #13

    A J.C. Duffy cartoon showing two people looking up at a UFO with MY RIDE IS HERE text. The UFO has LYFT written on it.

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    #14

    A black and white cartoon by J.C. Duffy featuring a Faulty Whispering Wall between a man and a woman.

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    #15

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy featuring The Fusco Brothers comic discussing politics and dental care.

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    4points
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    #16

    A J.C. Duffy cartoon of a smart dog wearing glasses with a glowing lightbulb above its head, signifying an idea.

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    3points
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    #17

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy showing a man and a dog in a staring contest.

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    #18

    A J.C. Duffy cartoon featuring a blind man with a seeing-fly dog on a leash, walking. The dog has large fly wings.

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    #19

    An absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy showing a man and woman with exaggerated features against a yellow background.

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    #20

    Six private hells are depicted in this absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy, each with a different character.

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    #21

    A comic by J.C. Duffy with six panels showing a man named Old Henry trying to hit on a woman.

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    #22

    Absurd cartoons by J.C. Duffy illustrating a camel on a therapy couch, discussing marital issues.

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    #23

    A J.C. Duffy cartoon depicting an L-shaped dog in an unusual pose, highlighting its flexible body.

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    #24

    A dog thinks, But is it Arf?, looking at a large abstract sculpture in a dry and absurd cartoon by J.C. Duffy.

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