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It’s easy to get along with others when everything is going well. After all, there’s nothing to worry about and nothing to test anyone’s patience. It’s when things get hard that people show their true colors.

One woman saw this firsthand when her partner fell into a coma. She was touched that his entire family showed up to support him, until they moved into her apartment and started treating her horribly. She ended up leaving her own home just to get away from them.

Now that her partner is awake, they’re acting nice again, and everyone expects her to simply move on.

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When the woman’s partner fell into a coma, his family made her life hell

Image credits: Arlessa art / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But now that he’s awake, they’re acting like nothing happened and expect her to simply move on

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Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: skawee / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Comfortable-Front130

Readers said the woman shouldn’t brush her feelings aside, and many suggested counseling or leaving if her partner keeps refusing to take her seriously

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