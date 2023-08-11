 Taylor Swift Surprises Fans By Announcing A Re-Release Of ‘1989’ At The Last ‘The Eras Tour’ Show | Bored Panda
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans By Announcing A Re-Release Of ‘1989’ At The Last ‘The Eras Tour’ Show
23points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ignas Vieversys and
Greta Jaruševičiūtė

During her last show in Los Angeles for the U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour, pop sensation Taylor Swift has once again made headlines as she announced the upcoming release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, a re-recorded version of her hit 2014 album.

The Grammy-winning artist chose the perfect moment to share this exciting news – on stage, amidst thousands of adoring fans who had gathered at SoFi Stadium for what they thought was just another night filled with their favorite hits.

“Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music,” she told her fans at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, according to People. “The way to do it was to re-record my albums.”

Minutes after the announcement on stage, Swift shared some more details about the upcoming release on her Instagram.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane,” she wrote. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

On the last show of her The Eras tour in LA, Taylor Swift surprised concertgoers by revealing her fan-favorite ‘1989’ is getting a re-release

Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done,” she explained on her Instagram post

Image credits: taylorswift

This move comes as part of Swift’s ongoing effort towards regaining control over her discography following disputes about rights ownership that have been making waves in recent years.

So far, the “Shake It Off” artist has released three re-recorded albums — ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ and ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ all of which were critically acclaimed at the time of release.

With this announcement, anticipation builds up among both critics and fans alike regarding how these new versions will compare against their original counterparts.

It was recently confirmed that Swift recently awarded bonuses exceeding $55 million to all her show’s staff members who helped the pop star make her record-breaking tour a reality.

According to her announcement, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released exactly 9 years after the original was released by the record label, Big Machine Records.

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is part of Swift’s ongoing project to regain ownership over her music by re-recording albums

Image credits: taylorswift

Image credits: taylorswift

The surprise announcement drew a deafening eight-minute-long standing ovation from her fans

Image credits: taylorswift

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

