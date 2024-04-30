Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Artist Asks If He’s Wrong For Refusing To Tattoo Woman For Cheap Because It’s “A Memorial Piece”
Art, Tattoos

Artist Asks If He’s Wrong For Refusing To Tattoo Woman For Cheap Because It’s “A Memorial Piece”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Just some 20 years ago, tattoos were a thing mostly for subcultures. Nowadays, it’s rare to meet a young person who doesn’t have a tattoo. The reasons for getting a tattoo can be many: self-expression, love of body art, emotional healing. But one of the most popular reasons people say they get a tattoo is for commemoration.

The woman in this story wished to tattoo something her recently passed sister was planning to get. And because the tattoo had such sentimental value, she was looking to get a discount. Unfortunately, the tattoo artist refused, saying that he, too, had bills to pay. Wondering if that was a jerk move, he decided to consult the Internet.

Getting a tattoo can be pretty expensive nowadays

Image credits:Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

One artist wondered whether sticking to his guns and lowering his prices was a jerk move

Image credits:Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:That_Squid_Dude

Many people defended the artist: it’s his time and his art, so the client should pay the appropriate amount

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda