Artist Asks If He’s Wrong For Refusing To Tattoo Woman For Cheap Because It’s “A Memorial Piece”
Just some 20 years ago, tattoos were a thing mostly for subcultures. Nowadays, it’s rare to meet a young person who doesn’t have a tattoo. The reasons for getting a tattoo can be many: self-expression, love of body art, emotional healing. But one of the most popular reasons people say they get a tattoo is for commemoration.
The woman in this story wished to tattoo something her recently passed sister was planning to get. And because the tattoo had such sentimental value, she was looking to get a discount. Unfortunately, the tattoo artist refused, saying that he, too, had bills to pay. Wondering if that was a jerk move, he decided to consult the Internet.
Getting a tattoo can be pretty expensive nowadays
One artist wondered whether sticking to his guns and lowering his prices was a jerk move
