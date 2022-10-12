Stepmom Pulled Back 80% Of The Money She Contributed To Stepson’s Camp After He Ruined Her Daughter’s Sticker Collection, Dad Disagrees With Her Decision

No matter how loving a family might seem, no home stands without its residents having a few arguments now and then. Especially when there are kids involved who each want to be heard and have their wishes taken into consideration. But these little fights and arguments mean nothing if there’s a fast and everyone-pleasing solution. However, this is not always the case. This is why Reddit user @Differentkind565 wanted to ask people online for some advice after being confronted with a family dilemma.

The woman started her story by sharing that she lives with her husband, her 12-year-old daughter, and her 16-year-old stepson. She also added that her daughter has been disabled since the age of 5 and the only thing that she truly enjoys is collecting stickers. The mom also revealed some information about his stepson, stating that he’s very much looking forward to this camping trip. For this reason, the woman had been saving up the money and already gave 80% of the amount needed while her husband added 20%.

Living in a blended family is a normal occurrence these days but it does come with its own challenges

However, this agreement of the woman giving the money so that her stepson could go to the camp changed after an incident that involved him and his stepsister. Knowing that he would be going soon, the teen asked his stepsister to lend him her camera. The younger sibling didn’t feel like giving it to him, so she said “no.” The 16-year-old wasn’t happy with this decision, and even turned to his parents, but the woman said that if the girl doesn’t want to give her stuff to him, he should accept it.

Reddit user decided to share an incident that occurred in her household that unsettled her as it involved her daughter and her stepson

The stepson got mad to the point where he decided to ruin the most precious thing that his stepsister had. So he and his two friends decided to burn the girl’s sticker collections for not wanting to lend him the camera. After the mom found out about this, she told her stepson that she’s taking back the money that she gave for the camp, meaning that he won’t be able to go. The teen was devastated and apologized, but this didn’t change the woman’s mind. It also didn’t help when her husband found out about all of this and said that his wife took it too far. The man was convinced that this would ruin the relationship between the woman and her stepson.

The mom revealed that her stepson was rude enough to ruin his stepsister’s sticker collection after she said “no” to lending him a camera

After finding out what the teen did, the mom decided not to let her stepson go to the camp

This family drama made the woman doubt her choice of not letting her stepson to go to the camp. But many users online though that she did the right thing and found the 16-year-old’s behavior disturbing. Some also expressed their concerns about the husband who didn’t care about his stepdaughter’s feelings and started threatening his wife that her stepson will hate her for what she did.

The woman’s husband wasn’t sure that her punishment was such a good idea as it would break the mom-son relationship

Being in a blended family is a common occurrence that surprises no one. But it does come with certain challenges. This is why it’s important to consider a lot of factors before even creating a new family together. According to the American Psychological Association, there are certain ways to help yourself and your family to work things out as smoothly as possible, especially when kids are involved. So first of all, it’s suggested to talk about the previous and the upcoming marriage with your ex-spouse and your kids, to find out how everyone feels about it and if there are no unresolved issues and anger, as it can reappear later down the road.

After a whole family drama ensued, the woman wasn’t sure if her punishment was the right thing to do, so she went online to ask for other people’s advice

Talking about and resolving logistic and financial matters is crucial. Where are you all going to be living? What do your (step) kids think about it? If you’re moving, how is it going to affect everyone? Be open about how you want to raise your kids together with your new spouse, not forgetting other details such as finances and overall care. These questions will help to determine the basic house rules and fair treatment that, in the long run, will assure a family’s healthy and happy living environment.

Users online supported the woman and stated that the 16-year-old’s behavior was quite disturbing

Some people online also criticized the husband and his position in this situation

