Good news! Bored Panda was lucky enough to get through to Madeline and pose a couple of questions about her life in Sweden. First things first, we invited the TikToker to introduce herself: "My name is Madeline Robson and I am a Canadian who has been living in Malmö, Sweden, for over four years. I originally come from Windsor, Ontario. I work in marketing, particularly with communications and social media, and started sharing my experiences and culture shocks living abroad in Sweden back in 2020 on TikTok. After a while, I started sharing on Instagram as well and now have over 300,000 followers across both platforms."

We then wondered how Madeline ended up in Malmö, to which she replied: "I met my Swedish fiancé while traveling in New Orleans. I was there for a bachelorette party with a group of friends and met him in a bar on the last night of my trip. He was traveling solo in the US. I went back to Canada the next day, never expecting to see him again. But we kept in touch and texting turned into video chatting. And a few weeks later he asked me if he could come visit me. Our second date lasted almost two weeks in Canada, and then a few months later I went to Malmö for the first time to spend Christmas with him and his family. Over the next year, we dated long-distance and traveled a lot, and then I was ready for a big change and decided to move to Sweden to be with him. I was only planning to stay a year or two, but over four years later I have no plans to leave."