Almost all of my works begin with a passion for the surreal. Often accompanied by playing with words, the sense of playing finds its way out of my head through Adobe Photoshop into the colorful world of images. Sometimes brightly playful, sometimes critically disturbing, different voices find their place in my creations. Fairy tales and myths inspire me as much as music, nature and art.

Over 45 of my works will find their way into the physical world in the form of a book called Fabuloen, including a fantasy story of a whole universe. Others are available as art prints or are still looking for their way out.

I've been featured on Bored Panda previously, and you can find my older works by clicking here.

More info: Facebook | spiel-sinn.design | Instagram | youtube.com