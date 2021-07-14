Almost all of my works begin with a passion for the surreal. Often accompanied by playing with words, the sense of playing finds its way out of my head through Adobe Photoshop into the colorful world of images. Sometimes brightly playful, sometimes critically disturbing, different voices find their place in my creations. Fairy tales and myths inspire me as much as music, nature and art.

Over 45 of my works will find their way into the physical world in the form of a book called Fabuloen, including a fantasy story of a whole universe. Others are available as art prints or are still looking for their way out.

I've been featured on Bored Panda previously, and you can find my older works by clicking here.

More info: Facebook | spiel-sinn.design | Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Surreal Photoshops That Combine Completely Different Objects

Ingo Lindmeier
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 year ago

𝘈𝘴𝘴tonishing!

#2

Ingo Lindmeier
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 year ago

This is giraffing me crazy

#3

Ingo Lindmeier
#4

Ingo Lindmeier
#5

Ingo Lindmeier
#6

Ingo Lindmeier
#7

Ingo Lindmeier
#8

Ingo Lindmeier
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 year ago

Well owl be, there's a forest monster in the window

#9

Ingo Lindmeier
#10

Ingo Lindmeier
#11

Ingo Lindmeier
#12

Ingo Lindmeier
#13

Ingo Lindmeier
Vicky Z
Vicky Z
Community Member
1 year ago

Don't sit in the heat cause you will pop

#14

Ingo Lindmeier
mistress clarissa
mistress clarissa
Community Member
1 year ago

This is nightmare fuel. Beautiful nightmare fuel and I love it so hard.

#15

Ingo Lindmeier
#16

Ingo Lindmeier
#17

Ingo Lindmeier
Yelena Yardeen
Yelena Yardeen
Community Member
1 year ago

The hands and feet are bothering me

#18

Ingo Lindmeier
#19

Ingo Lindmeier
#20

Ingo Lindmeier
#21

Ingo Lindmeier
#22

Ingo Lindmeier
#23

Ingo Lindmeier
#24

Ingo Lindmeier
#25

Ingo Lindmeier
#26

Ingo Lindmeier
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago

I know alot of blockheads.

#27

Ingo Lindmeier
#28

Ingo Lindmeier
#29

Ingo Lindmeier
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago

You'll short circuit if you eat this!

#30

Ingo Lindmeier
#31

Ingo Lindmeier
#32

Ingo Lindmeier
iblowsheep
iblowsheep
Community Member
1 year ago

This is from that shitty Robocop reboot isn't it?

#33

Ingo Lindmeier
#34

Ingo Lindmeier
#35

Ingo Lindmeier
Red
Red
Community Member
1 year ago

Tea-rannosaurus Rex

#36

Ingo Lindmeier
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago

I love what you've done with your hair.

#37

Ingo Lindmeier
#38

Ingo Lindmeier
#39

Ingo Lindmeier
#40

Ingo Lindmeier
#41

Ingo Lindmeier
#42

Ingo Lindmeier
ggus44
ggus44
Community Member
1 year ago

Guardians of the Galaxy multiverse

#43

Ingo Lindmeier
#44

Ingo Lindmeier
Joe Dunn
Joe Dunn
Community Member
1 year ago

That would actually be an awesome hair dryer casing

#45

Ingo Lindmeier
#46

Ingo Lindmeier
#47

Ingo Lindmeier
#48

Ingo Lindmeier
