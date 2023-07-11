9 Surreal Images Inspired By The Journey To Pandharpur And The Holy Festival Of Vari Created By This Artist

This artwork by Dipti D depicts a surreal and ethereal landscape inspired by the journey to Pandharpur and the holy festival of Vari.

The scene is filled with vibrant colors and dreamlike elements. The overall ambiance of the artwork is one of transcendence and spiritual energy, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the surreal journey of devotion experienced during the Vari festival in Pandharpur. They appear weightless and serene, carrying their prayers and wishes to the divine realm.

More info: behance.net