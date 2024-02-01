ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to present to you the creative images by the French digital artist and photographer Tom Fabia. This series of surreal pictures showcases modernist and serene scenes, offering incredible tranquility through dreamlike realities. As mentioned in the artist’s bio: “Tom emphasizes the importance of thorough research and a personalized experience when producing art. He strays away from explaining any meaning behind the art as he feels like the natural feelings created by the art could be skewed by his explanations. Additionally, this restraint of description sustains the viewer's view of themselves and allows Tom to see the real feelings in people’s eyes and voices.”

Tom's creations bring peace and transport the viewer to the imaginary world crafted by the artist. Scroll down to see a selection of the best works by this artist, and let us know in the comments below which location depicted in Fabia’s series you would like to visit the most.

More info: Instagram | X