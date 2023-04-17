Emilie Tosello is a master cake artist from Nice, France. She has become one of the leading figures in the booming world of surreal 3D cakes. With over five years of experience as a cake designer, Tosello has made some of the most impressive cakes you will ever come across. Her designs are often inspired by celebrities and characters from movies and TV shows. Emilie’s Instagram page, @heavencakeemilie, has over 34k followers, but it is on TikTok where she has gained the most popularity, with over 1.4 million followers.

Tosello's journey into the world of cake design began when she created her first cake for her daughter Heaven's birthday in 2015. She never imagined that this cake would mark the start of a creative journey that turned her life upside down. Now, she's dedicated to sharing the secrets of her craft through her cake-making masterclasses, and her impressive and extravagant cake designs continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

