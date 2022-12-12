Biological Dad Refuses To Pay Child Support, Gets Sued For $350K And Loses The Case

Did you know that, according to the Census Bureau, whose goal is to serve as the nation’s leading provider of quality data about its people and economy, roughly two-thirds (69.3 percent) of custodial parents who were owed child support received partial payments from noncustodial parents, while only 43.5 percent said they received the entire amount due?

Now, before we start pointing fingers – life is an unpredictable thing, and there are a thousand and one reasons why dads and moms all over the globe may be unable to fulfill the juridical obligations of paying alimony.

Nevertheless, it still doesn’t cancel out the fact that child maintenance has been a hotly debated topic for what seems like forever. Being denied the resources for a kid that both parties agreed to have, to put it mildly, sucks, and a fair share of the time, the logic behind it is unjustifiable – so sometimes, “wanting justice” is not too bad of a plan.

An indie author, Helen Edwards, once said: “Child support is both a money angel and a demon who taunts the soul unto destruction”

“AITA for suing my biological father for unpaid child support?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether they are indeed a jerk for filing a lawsuit against their estranged father over unpaid child support. The post managed to garner nearly 30K upvotes as well as 1.7K comments discussing the situation.

Redditor ponders if it was a jerk move to sue their uninvolved father for unpaid child support

The netizen began their story by revealing that they’ve never had a relationship with their biological father. The man left when the author’s mother fell pregnant and, allegedly, never even acknowledged the fact that he had a kid.

The woman proved paternity in court and got an order for child alimony, and because, at the time, the father had a pretty well-paying job as well as some rental properties, the ordered amount was none other than hefty. Needless to say, he refused to pay and somehow even managed to get away with it.

The author of the post never had a relationship with their biological dad; he refused to pay child support, and even got away with it

Sadly, the author of the post had already lost their mother, and, frankly speaking, all they wanted was some justice.

The post’s author recognized they could sue on behalf of their late mother’s estate, as they were unable to seek the overdue child support on their own. The lawsuit was successful, and the absent father owed them almost $350,000 plus legal fees. The guy “cried poor,” but the judgment was paid almost immediately, so either he was bluffing or his parents had bailed him out.

The post’s creator wanted “justice” for their late mother, so they sued their estranged dad and eventually won a $350K lawsuit

Now, it wouldn’t have been a successful family drama story if there was no trash-talking involved. Turns out, the Redditor has seen their biological father’s wife’s social media, and the woman indirectly addressed them as a bastard who wanted a payday. Boohoo to her.

Anywho, some of the author’s close ones believe that they shouldn’t have used the legal system to get money that technically wasn’t theirs, but what do you think?

Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions on this intricate story