Oftentimes the more you try to sound profound, the shallower your message becomes. The subreddit 'I'm 14 and this is Deep' is a perfect example of this.

Its moderators describe this corner of the internet as "a place to talk about stupid 'deep and meaningful' philosophy found on blogs, Tumblr, Facebook, Reddit, or anywhere else."

"[These are] insights that people should have outgrown by the time they were 14. Jaden Smith is our patron saint, along with many deep Twitter posts."

Created all the way back in April 2013, the subreddit now unites over 1.1 million members who have built quite an extensive gallery of cringe. Here are some of their most popular posts.