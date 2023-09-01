Oftentimes the more you try to sound profound, the shallower your message becomes. The subreddit 'I'm 14 and this is Deep' is a perfect example of this.

Its moderators describe this corner of the internet as "a place to talk about stupid 'deep and meaningful' philosophy found on blogs, Tumblr, Facebook, Reddit, or anywhere else."

"[These are] insights that people should have outgrown by the time they were 14. Jaden Smith is our patron saint, along with many deep Twitter posts."

Created all the way back in April 2013, the subreddit now unites over 1.1 million members who have built quite an extensive gallery of cringe. Here are some of their most popular posts.

#1

Human Footprint

Narendra_17 Report

Akucdota
1 hour ago

It' embarassing for the humanity, not the author

#2

Bricks That Can Call Bad

Groenboys Report

General Anaesthesia
1 hour ago

Used to communicate with other people, just not the ones you're with.

#3

Everyone Is Dumb

H3ro0fTime Report

Tiny Dynamine
1 hour ago

I know this, who was the comedian? Bill Hicks?

#4

We Live In A Society

brennan8598 Report

Enuya
1 hour ago

Idk why but these remind me of bad tattoos

#5

The Untrustworthy Salt

SheepFilter Report

Enuya
1 hour ago (edited)

So do cocaine and starch. I guess we just shouldn't trust powdery white thingies

#6

Problem Solved: Buy Wireless Headphones

repfam4life Report

Enuya
1 hour ago

So, this person wants to talk about the fact that s/he enjoys being tied with wired headphones while scrolling social media? Not my kind of kink, but whatever floats their boat.

#7

What The F*ck

xxx_lildick666 Report

Nannychachi
1 hour ago

.... except going up the steps in a wheelchair.

#8

What A Profound Messages

ARK_133 Report

Mimi La Souris
38 minutes ago

overthinking monsters U :)

#9

Pretty Sure That's A Cat

ZaRYab_10 Report

Enuya
1 hour ago

...aaand, that's a cat, not a dog.

#10

Please Tell Me Nobody Posted This Yet

reddit.com Report

#11

So This Is Why Match Bad

michaelremz Report

#12

He Doesn't Understand The Deep Meaning

BaapuDragon Report

Procrastination 2.0
59 minutes ago

It would make slightly more sense if it had "not" in front of "I'm", I don't get why they went with "ok'nt".

#13

Man's Gonna Drown

tsus1991 Report

#14

Comedy Good. People Bad

sockstockeratWalmart Report

Luke Branwen
7 minutes ago

Well, if you can't do comedy without offending (usually marginalized) people, then your comedy is probably sh#t.

#15

Phone Make Wife Die

chinese-cookie Report

#16

Poking

reddit.com Report

#17

Cringe Reddit Thing

Kazoo1954 Report

#18

This Is To Damn Deep

Veranboo Report

Šimon Špaček
27 minutes ago

I love this one. I would change it to "world before I heard about your problem" and "world after I heard about your problem" and it would be perfect. (I'm IT support, not psychologist. For psychologist or something like that it would be little bit too far)

#19

Bruh This Is So Sad 🥺

Stillcouldbeworse Report

Pittsburgh rare
1 hour ago

That's what an incel would say 😂

#20

A True Story

Mrboi6000 Report

Enuya
40 minutes ago

To be fair, unfortunately this one is often right.

#21

Damn 😔

Tomato8400 Report

MonsterMum
1 hour ago

Don't go chasing waterfalls, stick to the rivers and lakes that you use to

#22

Blue Hair Is Interesting

kindofkelly Report

Enuya
1 hour ago

I'd say both are terrible. Commenting on ones look is always bad, alright. But shaming other people because they're more "mainstream" or less "quirky" than you is as bad, if not worse. There's nothing wrong with enjoying popular things and prefering neutral/basic style. Also, comments like "why can't you be interesting" are causing people to be ashamed of their hobbies and preferences. Enjoy popular literature. Dye your hair blonde without shame. Be yourself, you're great!

#23

“Don’t Ask Me Why I Am Silent..”

sinabey Report

Enuya
1 hour ago

Probably the kind of person who unironically says that they don't have friends because "they're too intelligent to be understood".

#24

It’s The Hand In Front Of The Face That Gets Me

changeableinterests Report

Nannychachi
1 hour ago

Ooooo.....you're so cool and unfeeling. We're not impressed.

#25

Here, Have Another One

TiagoDT Report

#26

What Does That Suppose To Mean?

PotatoInATrashCan Report

Tiny Dynamine
1 hour ago

Let me explain like you're 5 years old. Tik Tok is where the turds are. People who are terrible at dancing, people who only operate at surface level. Basically, people who the governments like to have.

#27

Moon Good Bathroom Bad

Marxounet Report

#28

Wait For 5 More Years

Camerlingus Report

#29

Phones Are Bad Guys

PERPAL689 Report

#30

I'm 14 And Is This Deep?

Maze1421 Report

MoMcB
1 hour ago

My black cat would be going "ohh shadows..."

#31

I'm 14 And I Ended Racism

MyNameIsDeadMemes Report

#32

We Lived In A Society 100 Years Ago

reddit.com Report

#33

Don't Know If This Is Already But-

j4ws6 Report

Mimi La Souris
33 minutes ago

technically, there will be blood first, and screams

#34

Shark Tale Was Many Things. Not Deep

reddit.com Report

#35

Society, Am I Right? :/

Sozialhilfe88 Report

#36

Weed Good Coffee Bad

grogthedog_12 Report

#37

Teenagers Trying To Justify Their Nicotine Addiction At An Early Age

bokuwanivre Report

#38

You Do Realize Nokia Makes Smartphones?

2KnamroN Report

#39

Really Makes You Think

KenKesey89 Report

Mimi La Souris
31 minutes ago

no, they are pointing to the right and one to the ground, be precise !

#40

Reddit The Deepest Place

littlegirl14 Report

Pittsburgh rare
1 hour ago

Man, if there's a hive mind that's precisely Reddit 🤣 sometimes it's even beautiful to see, like with the Gamestop thing.

#41

We Live In A Society

LiamTehDoom Report

#42

A Brief Showing Of The Absolute Dumpster Fire That's Instagram Deep Posts

Laucho_ Report

#43

So Deep

tychovoort Report

#44

Truly Meaningful

W3SL3Y196 Report

#45

My Friend Who Dropped Out Of College (For Weed) Posted This

shivam_s Report

les
1 hour ago

I can see why they dropped out, there are clearly handles he could use. what a dumbass

#46

Oh No My Heart

iLLRiddler Report

#47

Living In Apartments = Bad

Ghosthy Report

#48

Music Bad, People Good

reddit.com Report

Isabelle Lamarque
43 minutes ago

Uhh I'm one of those people that skip pretty much every song halfway, not a very good conversation style 🤔😅

#49

Wtf Is This Even Supposed To Mean

stonkstwollz Report

Stephanie Did It
1 hour ago

It's a sad dark poetry because I am sad and dark

#50

Đɇɇ₱!

GIG1LO Report

#51

Kanye West, At It Again

reddit.com Report

#52

School Good, Social Media Bad

GGame2You Report

Enuya
1 hour ago

If it's 1-2 class, I'd say that the kid is fast-thinking and making logical connections. He realised that suffix is the same and wants to know if the name "instagram" is related to -gram. It makes sense and isn't a stupid question.

#53

Calm Down Edgelord

OTOD_tag Report

#54

Almost

faded-pink Report

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
1 hour ago

I think this one is kinda clever. Not groundbreaking, but I like it

#55

A Friend Posted This Unironically On Facebook. Cellphone Bad And Bird Good I Guess

Eldsish Report

#56

Deep

Sveltestarc3206 Report

#57

On An Xxxtentacion Vid

im_addicted_to_ramen Report

#58

Wow Ironman Is So Deep 😔

K1ngFudge Report

#59

Found On Instagram-

Shtubb Report

#60

The Vaping Part

cinupanu Report

#61

I Hate Instagram

TinerciTuna Report

#62

Time To Make Some Easy Money

BigBruhMoment4 Report

#63

???

fletcherox Report

#64

Sorry If This Is A Repost

fairi3fly Report

les
1 hour ago

fun fact, alzheimers is the iron in your brain rusting

#65

Big Heart=small Brain.. Sad Noises

