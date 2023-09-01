84 People Who Were Trying To Be ‘Deep’ But Ended Up Being Deeply Embarrassing
Oftentimes the more you try to sound profound, the shallower your message becomes. The subreddit 'I'm 14 and this is Deep' is a perfect example of this.
Its moderators describe this corner of the internet as "a place to talk about stupid 'deep and meaningful' philosophy found on blogs, Tumblr, Facebook, Reddit, or anywhere else."
"[These are] insights that people should have outgrown by the time they were 14. Jaden Smith is our patron saint, along with many deep Twitter posts."
Created all the way back in April 2013, the subreddit now unites over 1.1 million members who have built quite an extensive gallery of cringe. Here are some of their most popular posts.
Human Footprint
Bricks That Can Call Bad
Used to communicate with other people, just not the ones you're with.
Everyone Is Dumb
We Live In A Society
The Untrustworthy Salt
Problem Solved: Buy Wireless Headphones
What The F*ck
What A Profound Messages
Pretty Sure That's A Cat
Please Tell Me Nobody Posted This Yet
So This Is Why Match Bad
He Doesn't Understand The Deep Meaning
It would make slightly more sense if it had "not" in front of "I'm", I don't get why they went with "ok'nt".
Man's Gonna Drown
Comedy Good. People Bad
Well, if you can't do comedy without offending (usually marginalized) people, then your comedy is probably sh#t.
Phone Make Wife Die
Poking
Cringe Reddit Thing
This Is To Damn Deep
I love this one. I would change it to "world before I heard about your problem" and "world after I heard about your problem" and it would be perfect. (I'm IT support, not psychologist. For psychologist or something like that it would be little bit too far)
Bruh This Is So Sad 🥺
A True Story
Damn 😔
Don't go chasing waterfalls, stick to the rivers and lakes that you use to
Blue Hair Is Interesting
I'd say both are terrible. Commenting on ones look is always bad, alright. But shaming other people because they're more "mainstream" or less "quirky" than you is as bad, if not worse. There's nothing wrong with enjoying popular things and prefering neutral/basic style. Also, comments like "why can't you be interesting" are causing people to be ashamed of their hobbies and preferences. Enjoy popular literature. Dye your hair blonde without shame. Be yourself, you're great!
“Don’t Ask Me Why I Am Silent..”
It’s The Hand In Front Of The Face That Gets Me
Here, Have Another One
What Does That Suppose To Mean?
Let me explain like you're 5 years old. Tik Tok is where the turds are. People who are terrible at dancing, people who only operate at surface level. Basically, people who the governments like to have.
Moon Good Bathroom Bad
Wait For 5 More Years
I'm 14 And Is This Deep?
I'm 14 And I Ended Racism
We Lived In A Society 100 Years Ago
Don't Know If This Is Already But-
Shark Tale Was Many Things. Not Deep
Society, Am I Right? :/
Weed Good Coffee Bad
Teenagers Trying To Justify Their Nicotine Addiction At An Early Age
You Do Realize Nokia Makes Smartphones?
Really Makes You Think
no, they are pointing to the right and one to the ground, be precise !
Reddit The Deepest Place
Man, if there's a hive mind that's precisely Reddit 🤣 sometimes it's even beautiful to see, like with the Gamestop thing.
We Live In A Society
A Brief Showing Of The Absolute Dumpster Fire That's Instagram Deep Posts
So Deep
Truly Meaningful
My Friend Who Dropped Out Of College (For Weed) Posted This
Oh No My Heart
Living In Apartments = Bad
Music Bad, People Good
Uhh I'm one of those people that skip pretty much every song halfway, not a very good conversation style 🤔😅
Wtf Is This Even Supposed To Mean
Đɇɇ₱!
Kanye West, At It Again
School Good, Social Media Bad
Calm Down Edgelord
Almost
I think this one is kinda clever. Not groundbreaking, but I like it