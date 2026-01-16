ADVERTISEMENT

WD (Wild Drawing) is an Indonesian mural artist who has been living and working in Athens for the past decade. Best known for his striking photorealistic murals, his work often reflects on economic, political, and social issues, both locally and on a global scale.

Over the years, WD has held multiple solo exhibitions and taken part in numerous group shows and international festivals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. His work has also been featured in books published by well-known street art publishers.

With carefully crafted characters and impressive realism, his murals can be found across Athens and in cities far beyond, leaving a lasting impression wherever they appear.

