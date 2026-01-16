ADVERTISEMENT

WD (Wild Drawing) is an Indonesian mural artist who has been living and working in Athens for the past decade. Best known for his striking photorealistic murals, his work often reflects on economic, political, and social issues, both locally and on a global scale.

Over the years, WD has held multiple solo exhibitions and taken part in numerous group shows and international festivals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. His work has also been featured in books published by well-known street art publishers.

With carefully crafted characters and impressive realism, his murals can be found across Athens and in cities far beyond, leaving a lasting impression wherever they appear.

#1

Before and after images showing realistic 3D murals painted on dull building walls by an artist near the sea.

WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #2

    Before and after images of realistic 3D murals painted on dull building walls with plants and a bird design.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #3

    Realistic 3D mural painted on a dull building wall, transforming the urban environment with vibrant street art.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #4

    Realistic 3D mural of a boy resting on a chair painted on a dull, weathered building wall with greenery around.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #5

    Realistic 3D mural on a building wall showing a person in goggles holding a glowing rose with vibrant colors and detailed artwork.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #6

    Side-by-side images showing a dull concrete wall before and after a realistic 3D mural painting of a bird catching a snake.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #7

    Before and after view of an artist painting realistic 3D murals on a dull building wall under clear skies.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #8

    Realistic 3D mural painted on a dull building wall featuring a woman in a detailed artistic frame with vibrant colors.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #9

    Side-by-side images of a dull building wall transformed with a realistic 3D mural of a person and an eagle.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #10

    Realistic 3D mural painted on dull building wall transforming the plain concrete facade with vibrant artwork.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #11

    Before and after images showing realistic 3D murals painted on dull building walls transforming the urban space.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #12

    Side-by-side images showing a dull building wall transformed with a realistic 3D mural painting of children and animals.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #13

    Before and after images showing realistic 3D murals painted on dull building walls transforming the space.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #14

    Before and after of realistic 3D mural painting of watermelons on a dull building wall in an outdoor setting.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #15

    Side-by-side before and after images showing realistic 3D mural painted on a dull building wall outdoors.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #16

    Before and after of realistic 3D murals painted on dull building walls, transforming urban spaces with vibrant street art.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #17

    Realistic 3D mural of a seated woman painted on a large building wall surrounded by trees and urban elements.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #18

    Before and after images of realistic 3D murals painted on dull building walls in a natural outdoor setting.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #19

    Realistic 3D mural painted on a dull building wall transforming the urban environment with vibrant street art.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

    #20

    Realistic 3D mural of a girl inside a large blue bottle painted on a dull building wall in an urban setting.

    WD (Wild Drawing) Report

