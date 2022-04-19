Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My Child Had Questions About The Terror Happening In Ukraine, So I Created ‘Nono’s Tree & The Scary Storm’ To Answer Them
My Child Had Questions About The Terror Happening In Ukraine, So I Created 'Nono's Tree & The Scary Storm' To Answer Them

Being a parent, you are faced with one million questions from your little ones as they try to make sense of the world around them. For years, children’s books have come in handy when explaining complex concepts like ‘good’ and ‘bad’, ‘happy’ and ‘sad’ to children.

The start of the year 2022 was different. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing on TV news and my 6-year-old son started asking questions about why we were upset. Little by little, ‘Li-lili’ characters came in to tell a story about ‘being afraid’ and ‘fighting back.’ This was the start of what will become my first children’s book, ‘Nono’s Tree and the Scary Storm.’ The book is inspired by the courage of Ukrainian people and the power of caring.

More info: kickstarter.com

Meet Li-lili pals, a family of friends

The book uses a comic format to tell the story and engage young readers

It is a story about a brave little squirrel, Nono, whose tree is unexpectedly struck by lightning

When the storm comes and fright fills the air, all the animals get together to look out for each other the best way they can

Nono doesn’t run away and stands up to protect her tree bravely

With the help of all her friends by her side, they start repairing the damage that was done to their land

All the animals, big and small, unite in the name of helping each other save their home

Page from the book

Their willingness to work together to overcome the terrible circumstances they were in changed whatever fear they had

The story focuses on caring about each other, true friendship, and not giving up when difficulties and unfairness strike

Laura Valantine
Laura Valantine
Author, Community member

I like to look at the world through the cartoonist goggles. It helps me make sense of things, deal with stress and share my experiences.

Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

