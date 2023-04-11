Guy Plays Along And Exposes His Toxic Mom’s Behavior After She Kept Pointing Out His Flaws

It just so happens that not every parent is able to provide their offspring with the love they need – but, as it turns out, some can’t even bear to show at least a little bit of respect when there are others present.

This Redditor had a couple of buddies over, and while they knew that his mom wasn’t perfect per se, he didn’t expect her to drag him so openly. But! Instead of letting her get the best of him, he decided to play along.

“AITA for telling stories about my mom’s questionable parenting techniques to friends and family?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most popular communities to ask its members if he’s indeed a jerk for playing along with his toxic mom’s antics. The post managed to garner over 7.3K upvotes as well as 642 comments discussing the matter. Did you know that according to this 2023 piece from Parenting For Brain, an independent parenting information and news publication, in the US, roughly 16% of children experience some form of abuse, including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse? Now, it’s no big secret that our planet is far from perfect, but let’s not forget that neither are the people that it carries. Throughout our life, we encounter a fair share of individuals with questionable morals – however, when it comes to outsiders, nobody expects you to have any sort of relationship with them, meaning that you’re free to cut them off at any point, but when said individual ends up being a part of your family, deciding to go low/no contact will, most likely, get you condemned by every relative. For some bizarre reason, many are unable to come to terms with the fact that parents can indeed be toxic. I mean, how could they be? Your own flesh and blood! Surely not! Well, I hate to break it to you all, but kinship does not promise you a wholesome connection. Controlling behavior, disrespect, a lack of boundaries, a hot temper, guilt-tripping, emotional invalidation, victim play – whatever it is, the list can go on and on. Don’t get me wrong – no parent is ideal. Raising a kid is tough, and chances are you know what it’s like to do something in haste and have it eat you alive after. The point is, we all have our flaws – however, it’s a question of not basing your entire personality on crushing the person you chose to bring into this world.

Many, if not all of us, are conditioned to seek our folks’ approval from early childhood, so having to confess to something or them finding out about a certain deed that you fear would result in disappointment, in all probability, would break your spirit – but what if your entire existence is nothing but disappointment in their eyes?

As you’ve noticed, today’s story was brought to us by a Reddit user whose mom is notorious for her “questionable parenting techniques,” so let’s unpack! First things first, I think it’s safe to say that the majority of you will agree that the whole “questionable parenting techniques” thing is a big understatement; the 22-year-old mentioned that his mother, on multiple occasions, has threatened to disown him and all in all hurt him pretty badly.

The woman, of course, doesn’t want to hear any of it, but what’s more, she also doesn’t want to let go. See, usually, when you bring a crowd over to your parents’ place, all they do is boast about your achievements and you being just the best person ever – however, u/terriblyconfusedgay’s dinner took a different, though somewhat expected turn.

The netizen brought a couple of friends along to his house for a Jewish holiday. His buddies were already aware of his mom’s antics, and while it’s understandable that he didn’t want any drama – as it’d not only be uncomfortable to argue with friends around, but his mom’s also a hothead (what a surprise, I know) – after some wine and built-up frustration, he decided to play along.

The thing is, since they’d stepped foot in the house, there wasn’t a single word of pride that had come out of the woman’s mouth. It was all bashing on bashing, so to give her a taste of her own medicine, the guy started telling all the juicy stories that confirmed what kind of parent she really was.

Naturally, the woman grew livid and blasted her offspring for making her look like a “monster” in front of others, but to quote everyone’s favorite phrase, “Isn’t it the consequences of my own actions.”

The woman’s embarrassment at her own actions, as many commenters noted, says a lot, and all she is doing is hiding her abuse with the clichéd “I just wanted the best for you” curtain. Redditors also suggested the author go into low contact with his mother and start therapy to avoid further damage, but what do you think?