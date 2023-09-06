There are two Reddit threads (started by users JuteMallowConsumer and Mojojojostan ) that asked everyone on the platform who had been to one to share their experiences, and since so many of us might not ever get the chance to, let's take a look at what they had to say about meeting Britney Spears, Jamie Oliver, and other celebrities!

However, the so-called meet-and-greet allows a few lucky fans to go beyond this and actually interact with those they admire. It's a planned activity at which a well-known person is introduced to attendees to socialize with them or answer their questions.

Even if our beloved actress, singer, or athlete shares moments of their daily life on social media, it's still hard to imagine what they're like in person. After all, we're seeing them through a screen. Even if we go see them live, we're usually standing far away, separated by fences and security guards.

#1 I won a Seventeen Magazine contest to meet Sarah McLachlan on her tour bus at Lilith Fair. I was a huuuuuge fan and it was a thrill. She was really kind to me despite my being a nervous, stammering wreck. I gave her my favorite necklace and she wore it on stage that night. It was seriously a teenage dream.

#2 This was abt 10 years ago. Won a meet & great with Britney Spears before her concert thru local radio station. We were warned on the night by one of her staff, that she can be rather shy & it was 50/50 as to whether we'd actually get the meet & if we were to meet her, we were told definitely don't touch her. Sounds harsh, but in hindsight I wouldnt want randoms back stage touching me either. We were in luck, got to meet her v briefly, took a couple of snaps where she put her arms around us & then watched the gig front row. She was much smaller than you think & was lovely in that little moment. Show was excellent too. Thanks Britney.

#3 So I have been a big fan of Reba since I was 5. As a member of the Fan Club I had a chance for backstage passes, and I got them when I was 8. So my parents take my sister and I to her concert with John Michael Montgomery, and because I'm 8, I fell asleep before the end.



So next thing I know I wake up on the way home, find out they didn't wake me, and my sister and mother got to meet Reba.



They weren't even fans!!! I'm still pissed they didn't wake me!!

#4 Parents won a competition to fly with the Black Eyed Peas to their concert. They had a good time, briefly held the world record for highest altitude karaoke.



But here’s the best bit. Not only did they meet up and hang out with the BEP, but Redfoo was also on the flight (before he got famous), and even refilled my Mum’s champagne.

#5 Went to school with the president of the Dolly Parton Fan Club and bought a raffle ticket from her for “Dinner with Dolly” at Pigeon Forge Tenn. I won and got to meet her and she is honestly the most kind, easy going, fun person to be around ever. Like having dinner with a really close aunt. Really frank about her boobs and plastic surgery and anything else that popped into her head. She is also really, REALLY tiny in person. Like 5’ even. She loves to talk about her home and upbringing. (She bought the theme park that is now Dollywood to save the town of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to preserve it and keep it from getting absorbed by Gatlinburg.) Dinner lasted for like 4 hours but it felt like minutes. I think Mrs Parton easily belongs up on a pedestal with Bob Ross, Fred Rogers, et al.

#6 I once won an opportunity to meet Jamie Oliver and have a catered lunch with the other winners (there were other winners too) and some additional special guests who had also been invited. There was a lot of food and the whole thing went for about 3 to 4 hours. I had almost zero expectations, so it was pretty good. They were generous with the food and time, and Jamie made sure he went around and talked to all of us. I got a personally signed book as well, which I wasn't expecting and was done towards the end as it was wrapping up. He's a very nice person, exactly like he is on TV. Very open to having people walk up to him and chat. Not at all pretentious or dismissive, like some other celebrities who I've heard put on a fake-friendly public persona.

#7 I won a Skype call with Bella Thorne by donating about $1,000 to a charity. I wanted to donate the call to my local school, because I lived in a very poverty-stricken area and knew the kids would love it. Most of the kids had never even seen a stop light or been to McDonalds, so the concept of talking with a celebrity was a dream come true. The school had about 40 high schoolers in the entire school. The school was basically just going to let a few of the kids ask her questions that all of the kids collectively chose. She (or her agent or whatever) refused. So I refused to accept the call. The agent said they MAY be able to work something out. I passed along contact information to the school in case she changed her mind, but the kids I talked to said they never got to Skype her; so I guess the call didn't happen. The money still went to charity. Still disappointed with Bella Thorne.

#8 This wasn’t like a contest, but I my old manager at Lush told me that once a dude in a suit came into the store 5 min before closing and told them to lock the doors. Once they did and everybody was out, Beyoncé walked in and started shopping. She bought 3 of the most expensive gift boxes ($400 box sets) and was apparently really down to earth and nice.

#9 Won backstage passes and a meet-and-greet with Korn, Disturbed, and Trustcompany back in 2002. There were about a half-dozen of us in total in the group, so it wasn't a total mob, which was nice. All the bands put on great shows individually, and the meet-and-greets were sincere enough - a handshake, a thanks-for-coming-out, and a picture with the band. What was most memorable was a couple of the guys from Trustcompany hanging out with us after their set and meet-and-greet was done and watching Disturbed and Korn's sets - fans just like us, which was pretty cool. Never really followed their music after the first album, but it's a good memory.

#10 Won a meet and greet with zztop. When I got to the venue before the show me and about 30 other "winners" waited in the designated area for about 3 hours. When the time finally came zztop walked out of one door into the room and without stopping to say a word walked through the room and into another door. All we got was a wave and a brief enough look to maybe snap one blurry picture.



The tour manager embrassed as hell handed out some merch and told us to enjoy the show. We all thought he was kidding but we were quickly pushed out from backstage and back into the general area.

#11 I won a lunch with George Takei through a charity auction. We met for lunch on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles. The auction was through a Japanese organization, so he ended up spending a lot of time talking about his experience with WW2 internment camps. It was really interesting to hear his perspective first-hand. Star Trek never came up, which is fine because I'm more of a Janeway fan than a Kirk fan. After lunch, he took us (there were 3 of us total, me and two friends) for a tour of the studio lot. There wasn't any Star Trek stuff to see, except for one really neat little tidbit. He showed us where they filmed the part of Star Trek IV where, at the end of the movie, the crew is splashing around San Francisco Bay with a bunch of out of time whales. Turns out, it's just part of the parking lot at the studio. It's inset, so they flood it. There is a big wall behind the lot that they paint to look like the sky. Finally, before we left, George insisted that we have something autographed by him. We all went into the studio store together. He looked around, trying to find anything Star Trek related, but he couldn't (this was several years ago, before the new movies came out). He walks up to the lady working the register, and he says, using that very distinctive voice/tone of his, "Hello, ma'am... do you have anything Star Trek related?" She looks at him oddly, probably a little star struck. She doesn't respond. George is looking a little hurried and annoyed, "You see", he says, "I was on the show!" Cue everyone breaking into hysterical laughter, except him. Yeah, yeah... maybe you had to be there to appreciate it, but there was something remarkable about the way he almost apologetically asserted himself. He was humble and lovable, a true character. Having lived in LA for several years at the time, I'd met a lot of celebrities, but none of them ever were as gracious as Mr. Takei. TL;DR: Would totally have lunch with George Takei again. He's awesome.

#12 In college, I won a contest to meet Graham Chapman of Monty Python.



It was one of the great experiences of my life. He was a really sweet, low key guy. He didn't act at all like a comedian -- he was a bit stiff and formal, almost like a doctor. Very kind and polite, but seemed a bit uncomfortable being a room with a handful of awestruck college kids.



I made a silly crack about how sad the hors d'oeuvres were and he laughed out loud. So now, for the rest of my life, I can say I made Graham Chapman laugh.



It was barely a year later that he died. I was devastated, but it will always be a deeply treasured memory. I have his autograph framed on my wall.

#13 Quite late, but I met the Red Hot chili Peppers backstage before their live in Paris. They were very sweet and joking around. Anthony is actually really small. Flea is the coolest. I got to talk with him about California as I told him that I dreamt of going there. He started to explain some Californian flora and fauna peculiarities to me, as well as the different sub cultures that you could find there. Josh was just playing guitar as he was walking around the room, standing on the couch and on the table. Chad was more like chill and calm. Amazing human beings!!

#14 Won a meet and greet with Lenny Kravitz backstage, just prior to one of his Australian concerts - was awesome.



Tour Manager came and got us just after The Cranberries had finished their set and took as backstage where we waited beside a whole heap of their road cases and also just outside "the Wolf Den" which was Wolfmother's backstage dressing room.



The Wolfmother guys kept us entertained as they regularly paced back and forward to "the Wolf Den" in various states of drug-induced dishevelment.



When Lenny appeared from his backstage room, he seemed to have the relaxed demeanor of someone that just had 10 valium - pretty sure he had been meditating or something, though there was a woman who I assume was his make-up artist too.



Guy was shorter than I anticipated and smelt really "exotic". Was super friendly with us, posed for photos, spoke to us and was one of the most humble, laid back people I ever met.



He then walked on stage and killed it.

#15 Not a date as such, more a phone call. I saw on the singer Hozier's twitter he was doing a 'ring this number' and I'll answer. Saw some people tried literally 100s of times. So I thought why not... got through first time, conversation lasted a minute, spent half the time asking if it was really him then just said so... how's things? Briefly answered me then hung up.

#16 When I was 10 years old, I was a huuuuge Star Wars fan. My mom happened to be dating a dude who was pretty into the convention circuit at the time, and so he took me to a Star Wars convention. This was '96, Cons weren't a huge thing, but the lineup of cast was actually pretty good. Among them were Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Kenny Baker(R2-D2), David Prowse (Darth Vader) and Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett). I'll never know if we actually won this contest or if Mom's boyfriend pulled some strings, but he disappears for a minute and comes back saying we won a dinner with the cast! At the Spaghetti Factory (my favorite restaurant at the time!) As we were leaving, we see Jeremy Bulloch walking through the parking lot. We pull over and ask what's up, and he says he missed the bus to the restaurant, so he's going to skip it. HELL NO, we gave Boba Fett a ride to dinner. There I am crammed in a bench seat of a pickup with my goddamn idol, and he is this totally weird old British dude. He keeps whistling softly and then saying "I think I hear a bird!" and then like, looking for the bird? I guess he was trying to entertain me but I was too starstruck to understand what the hell was going on. Dinner was awesome. I sat across from Kenny Baker and I remember being amazed at how tall and beautiful his wife was. Peter Mayhew was the coolest. He was wearing a tie-dye Chewbacca shirt, and went out of his way to come and joke around with me. I haven't seen it in years, but I used to have a picture of him giving me noogies. Just the friendliest dude. Everyone was super cool, but at 10, I spent most of it being quiet and shy and not understanding most of the grown-up talk. It was still one of the greatest experiences of my life. EDIT: Almost forgot the ending! Mom's boyfriend wrote letters back and forth with Jeremy Bulloch for a while after that (he did that kind of thing. He showed me a bunch of letters between him and Jeri Ryan too). One of them said "make sure you say hi to [bloodfist]." I don't know if it was prompted, but I've always really appreciated it. And /u/PeterMayhew , if you see this: I'm sure you don't remember it, but thanks for making young me's day. I'll never forget it, and I'll never stop telling this story.

#17 20 years ago I won a contest to meet a famous (at the time) pop-punk band and go to the studio with them to see them record their new album.



It was actually amazing. They flew me and my girlfriend into LA and put us up in the same hotel as the band was staying. The guys in the band were surprisingly down to earth. They were funny, not stuck up at all, and really easy to talk too. The singer was a bit of a sex symbol but didn’t give off that vibe. He was a regular guy.



We hung out at the hotel the night we got in. We went to one of their rooms, listened to music, had some drinks (nothing exessive) a couple of the guys played PlayStation. I had a long talk with the drummer (who always seemed quiet) about a musical artist in another genre we were both obsessed with (Morrissey if you’re curious) and it was great.



The next morning we did a bit of tourist stuff in LA then they drove us to the studio. It was like in this garage in an industrial area, not at all what I expected. This was a really well known studio too.



So we go in there and we just hang out in couches, chat with the producer for a while (who did a lot of well known albums) and then the singer spends like 4 hours recording background vocals for a single song. It was very educational. The whole album was basically recorded on a computer and they had this computer ninja doing all kinds of edits on the fly.



Then we all went to Thai food and they took us to an awesome record store in Hollywood they liked.



We said goodbye, spent the next day doing more tourist stuff and flew home. It was an incredible experience.



When the album came out nine months or so later it was incredible to hear the song we witnessed recording. I still love hearing it.



The band and genre aren’t so popular these days but I still listen to them because of what nice, regular human beings they were.



Edit: it was MxPx.

#18 I won a certificate to have lunch with detective dog. It was pretty dope.

#19 Back in 2005 I called in to a local radio contest on like a Tuesday to win free tickets to see Maroon 5 in concert on the upcoming weekend. They were giving a pair of tickets away like every hour and I was the correct caller to get a pair of tickets. Later that same week someone from the radio station called me back to say that I’d been chosen as the grand prize winner among of all the people who called in for free tickets, meaning that I got to sit side stage on a little private stage of my own with my guest and also got a meet-and-greet with the band before the show.



The meet and greet part was hilarious. There was a long line of like 50 or more people who had also won meet and greets through various other contests from other radio/TV etc. so we all got shuffled up to the band like an assembly line. Band member 1: shake hands, “hi, nice to meet you!” Band member 2: shake hands, “hi, nice to meet you!” Etc. we weren’t allowed to take pictures and there was no photographer present. Whole thing with the band took under 30 seconds. I did tell Adam Levine that I liked his sweater, so there’s that.



Getting the side stage tickets was totally rad, though. It was a great concert and they were just starting to get big, only had the one album out at the time.

#20 Friend of mine was 'won' a spend the day / 'asked' to sing with Shania Twain at a concert. She was the lead in a big play in the area, why she won.



She was picked up in a limo, brought to the venue & given instructions, saw Shania for about a minute, and then ended up singing with her onstage where Shania was quite the actress encouraging her to sing.



Then after the show they drove her home. So like a minute with Shania.

#21 Dwayne Johnson's cooking smells better than it tastes.

#22 Had dinner with the French rugby World Cup team in 1987



They spent the night flirting with my mother but like their effort in the final against the All Blacks they came second

#23 My mom won a lunch for four with Delilah Renee, who is a radio DJ syndicated all over the U.S. but based in Seattle. Her show is very heartfelt, romantic, and positive with many feel-good stories and tales of love. She is a gorgeous and tall, Junoesque blonde, and we didn't know what to expect--would she make us hold hands and sing Kum-bay-ah? Would we have to tell our marriage stories or about the best day of our lives?



That is not how it went. She cursed like a sailor and had a wicked sense of humor. She was honest about her several failed marriages, and she had her latest boyfriend with her who was just as funny as she was. She has adopted many children from around the world and lives on a farm across the Puget Sound. It was most enjoyable and surprising, plus the lunch was a brunch buffet at Salty's, a popular local restaurant, and the food was amazing!



Our favorite story she told was how over the years, when she has been going through divorces or other heartache, she has been taking calls from listeners who are gushing about their charmed love stories. She has to put them on mute or hold sometimes to sob her eyes out, swear a bracing stream of obscenities, then get back to the caller, all serene and encouraging. Great lady!

#24 Wow finally something I can contribute you. I was about 11 and it was one of those send in contests. (really showing my age) Anyway I was a huge wrestling fan, we didn’t have the internet and I was young so I KNEW wrestling was real. There was a contest where you could send in and meet with your favorite wrestler, mine of course was Kane since he was a total bad a*s. I never win anything so I was super surprised when I heard back and I won. I was the happiest little kid ever. The day I got to meet him I was so excited, I wore his mask to the event and I remember asking young kid questions like “how did you survive getting hit with weapons” and stuff like that. He was a great guy, I asked him to chokeslam me through a table but he respectively decline. Thinking back he was very nice to my mom, who was single at the time. Makes me wonder.....

#25 Not myself. My son is autistic so it is very hard to get him to go to concerts or crowded places. About 4 years ago his sister got them tickets to see TSO. He loves music so he decided to go. After the concerts they do these meet and greets with fans. They set up long tables and you can get autographs. Well my daughter tells them how this is his first concert and how much he really enjoyed it. The artists just gushed over him and made him feel like a million bucks. The young woman took pictures with him giving him cheek kisses. The whole nine yards. He was 20 at the time and it made his Christmas. Made him feel so special. It gave him the confidence to start going to concerts and festivals. The next year we went to a music festival and he ran into Nikki Sixx, Dj Ashba, and Michaels after the festival. They were very kind also. I know it must get frustrating to always be in the public eye. So when I hear or see famous people take the time and have patience with fans it really makes me feel like maybe just maybe there is hope for some of mankind ....maybe

#26 In 2001, my wife (5th grade) won a storytelling contest for submitting a piece about her best friend to a girl power magazine. She and the friend were flown out to LA and got to spend a day on the set of Lizzie McGuire and meet Hilary Duff. Unfortunately my wife grew up in a no-TV household so this was a basically meaningless encounter for her, but she said that Hilary was great and that it was a really fun experience!



On the other side of the spectrum, my parents are tragically Republicans and won a meet & greet with Laura Bush for donating to a gubernatorial campaign in 2011. I was no longer a "believer" at that point but tagged along for the spectacle. Laura had your classic Southern kindness vibes and mostly talked about the twins (I think Jenna was pregnant at the time?) and youth literacy. It was weird.

#27 Back when the Spice Girls were big in the early 2000s, they were in town for a concert. A local radio station was doing a contest where you call in to win "breakfast with the spice girls". I was a young teenage boy back then, who was at home sick from school that day, so for s***s and giggles I decided to call to try to win. I ended up winning. The radio station asks me my address and says the tour bus will be in front of my house in an hour. I am nervous as s**t, because the spice girls were about to be at my house, and I'm just here all alone. Mind you I am the shyest person you will ever meet, and a tour bus full of the hottest girl band on the scene was about to be at my house. So the bus finally arrives. Only it wasn't really the spice girls. It was 4 old ladies who called themselves the spice girls, who were cooks. They ended up making scrambled eggs, pancakes, and toast for me on the tailgate of there bus. It was the strangest, weirdest, most akward thing ever. And no one but me was there to witness it.

#28 Not to brag, but I got to meet Santa Claus at the mall when I was a kid. Nice fellow, smelled a bit like grandma's special 'medicine'.

#29 My boyfriend’s mom had a friend who was obsessed with competing in sweepstakes. So she’d just sign up for stuff she didn’t want. And one day she won one of those Danimals sweepstakes to see the Naked Brothers Band. She didn’t want it so she gave it to my boyfriend. He went and said it was so weird. They were just in this weird hotel ballroom with a few other kids and the youngest member of the band was just running around and acting crazy and other members were just awkward, considering they were kids. He said it was pretty bizarre and boring.

#30 Not me, but my mom got to meet Robert Downey Jr and he ended up asking to crash at her apartment to avoid crazy fans and traffic before his flight the next morning.



Edit: I realize how sketch this sounds so I should add that they met through my uncle who was a co-star on the movie being made at the time (idk what) and they met when my parents went to the viewing.

He asked to stay with them because my mom worked at the airport and had a shift the next morning and I guess he figured it would be easier to get to the airport lmao.

#31 I had a popular cover of a Wyclef song over ten years ago and they asked me to come play the song and open up for Wyclef. That was cool. Then wyclef threw a hell of a show. Afterwords, they brought me up to his VIP room to meet him. He was already in the hot tub. So I stripped down and got in the tub with him.



Just kidding, I thanked him and said he had an awesome show and then I left. He seemed like a nice dude though.

#32 Won a bid for tickets to have dinner with a member of a japanese pop/rock band my sister and I were fans of. We got picked up in a van with the other 3 winners (we all joked we were being kidnapped) before getting to a thai restaurant. Told us to eat before he got there, so we did. Then he showed up and was super kind and courteous, even speaking through a translator. Middle of dinner a friend/bandmate of his just drops into dinner like "yo what's up". Very cool. Ended with pictures and poses and just overall a great time.

#33 I had a Meet and greet with Kenny Chesney when no shirt no shoes no problem album came out. He was shorter than I expected. He was very nice to everyone but I never got a chance to introduce myself or get a picture or anything. I won a contest along with fifteen or twenty others, they were mostly women, and the lady with Kenny organizing the introductions and I'm guessing she ran the meet and greet in general pulled me out of line with no context and left me hanging there. I was 14 and didn't know what to do so I waited and after everyone else got through the line we were shown out of the room. It broke my heart because i just wanted an opportunity to tell him he recorded my favorite song ever. It's still my favorite to this day. I really regret not standing up for myself.

#34 Not sure if this counts, but I got to meet and hang out with the local pro hockey team (Ottawa Senators) after winning a contest where we had to guess where the alumni players were and then go find/high five them at a bank. It happened to be down the street, so I ran down there, had my photo taken with Denis Potvin, and won a new (at the time) black heritage jersey.



Out of all the winners of that contest, they picked a few of us to go down to ice level and chat with the players before a playoff game (I think it was against Pittsburgh.) My friend and I were already going to the game, so I gave the pair of tickets I won to his parents.



Overall it was a really cool experience. I chatted with a few of the players before they went on the ice, they were asking us about the contest and who we cheered for and then we were allowed to high five them after warm up.

#35 I’m not sure if he counts as a celebrity, but back when I was in college, Dr. Jared Diamond gave a lecture at my university and I got to have lunch with him. I didn’t “win” the chance though. When the email announcing the lecture went out I impulsively sent a super nerdy email response freaking out with excitement (I was kinda obsessed with his books at the time).



Apparently a small group of students with majors from relevant departments (biology, history, etc) had been hand picked to have lunch with him, but the coordinator was tickled by my enthusiasm and decided to throw me, the art major, in there.



Anyway the actual lunch was kinda a blur. Everyone there was 10x smarter than me and I felt like I had nothing to add to the conversation. I just kinda started at him the whole time and tried to mentally control my anxious sweating.

#36 Won a trip to NY fashion week in 2006 from doing a quiz sent to me in email from glam.com.



I got to take a guest (took my little sister) and we were flown to NYC, driven around in a Lincoln towncar,



We were taken to Diane con furstenburgs shop and picked dresses off the rack for free to wear to her fashion show. Went to bergdorf Goodman’s and got mani/pedi/brows/makeup done. Went to the fashion show and I ended up walking down to floor level and meeting / taking a photo with Susan Sarandon.



We went to the DVF after party at her loft and met her at the afterparty. I’ll never forget it was super bowl Sunday and a bunch of people were watching the super bowl during the party.



It was neat :)



Also won an Xbox one x from Taco Bell but that’s not a celebrity so for a different thread I guess :)

#37 Got to meet with a Utah Jazz player (Royce O'Neale) and then get to shoot a basket on the Jazz court in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was literally just a 45 minute line, not even a minute to see him, got to have something signed, and then leave. So literally just get to say hi, have something signed, and get a picture. Then next person. Taking a shot on the court was cool though. Most people couldn't make it. I somehow did. (note I am not good at basketball for the life of me)

#38 I catered for an event where a C-class local celebrity (kind of like British celebrity tier) was giving a talk, before the event she looked unrecognisable like some kind of cave goblin, she then proceeded to put on makeup and a wig and changed her personality completely and stood on the pedistool for her her talk. I've never been so horrified and impressed by an illusion like that in my life. She changed into a completely different person for her celebrity look and persona, and I was one of the few who knew.

#39 Got free tix and back stage private meet and greet with B.B.King at House of Blues in Chicago. After show, got escorted up above the stage and through some catwalks by a huge bouncer dude who said “Follow Me” and “Go in here.” and nothing else until I left and he said “Thanks. Good night.”



BBK was super chill and cool. He was eating applesauce and cheese cubes (something about diabetes?). We got a picture and I thought that was pretty much it. When he found out we were both from Mississippi, he invited me to sit down and shoot the s**t with him about our favorites Miss. restaurants in my hometown, Biloxi, which he had been to a bunch of times on tours. Anyways, just a really cool, laid back dude.

#40 My sister used to live in L.A. and I'd go visit her occasionally from the east coast. The first time I went out there I wanted to do the full tourist/hollywood/star homes etc thing. She told me about a place called the Rock Store that some celebrities go to on Sundays. It's basically just a random little store on a canyon road where car and motorcycle buffs go to meet up and ride. So we went there and the first celebrity we saw was Catherine Bell who was riding motorcycles with her husband. Next to pull up was Jay Leno. My sister walked up to him and introduced herself, as did I. He was extremely nice and asked me a bunch of questions about where I was from, why I was visiting etc. Then he said we should come see his show while I was in town and pulled out his cell and reserved two tickets for us. We show up to his Late Nite show a couple nights later and they are VIP tickets where we get to go on stage before the show and meet Bernie Mac and Bridget Moynahan and talk to Jay again who was yet again super nice. A few years later the Conan NBC debacle happened and I can honestly say that had I never met Jay I would've probably thought he was a giant douche for that whole situation, but having met him I always questioned Conan and Letterman's spin on things, and the overall negative portrayal of Leno during that saga. I've met a few celebrities and famous athletes in my life and Leno was by far the friendliest. What makes it even cooler is that he could've been a d**k and it would've been understandable since he was just trying to hang out with his buddies and chat about cars at a fairly secret place they get together out of the spotlight.

#41 Probably gonna get lost in here somewhere but my uncle used to be pretty close with one of the members of the band Rammstein, which are hugely popular in Germany. He owns a lighting business so he often helped make and create some of the special effects for their shows. I’ve met one of them a few times, a rhythm guitarist named Paul Landers. For their noteworthy heavy music he is actually extremely friendly and said he suffers from anxiety so it’s hard sometimes to have a tough persona when he goes on stage.

#42 My mom and I won tickets to have lunch with the band Casting Crowns quite a few years ago. We were really excited about it, but we won them months before the lunch was supposed to take place, so we wound up forgetting all about it. I found the tickets a few months after the lunch had passed and realized that we stood up one of our favorite bands.

#43 My mom won Everclear tickets that landed on my sisters 18nth Birthday. Everclear used to be a pretty famous band from Portland OR, local for us. they didn’t realize that it was backstage passes, they thought it was just like an after party. And they wouldn’t see the band. Cue them crowded around the free food. When my sister sees the band walk in. Everyone was super nice, and my mom hit it off with the guitarist. She had her walker with her. Apparently they both have chronic illnesses, and she got his actual Facebook page. they still talk every now and again.

#44 When I was in the first grade I got to eat with the author of Hank the Cowdog, John R. Erickson, for lunch one time. I competed in a writing contest, for first graders. It's all a little fuzzy now but he brought one of his dogs from the ranch and we had a nice lunch with my first grade teacher helping to keep a conversation going between us. I also had to write down questions on a paper to promote conversation as well, my mom had to help with that.



Mr. Erikson was a kind grandfather of a man based off my memories. It gave me bragging rights and I got a collection of his favorite books. I also remember crying cause they had someone wear a mascot suit based off Hank and I was terrified of those things. They wanted all of us to take a picture with the mascot, Mr. Erikson, my teacher, and me. I don't think if happened.



He actually lost his house to the two years ago to the Perryton Fire. He then published a Hank the Cowdog about the fire. Oh yeah it was easy for my little rural school to meet him cause we lived within like 40 miles of the man or something like that.



I'm sure all the elementary schools had hus books because he donated them. I'm not sure how famous he is outside the Texas Panhandle areas though. Anyone know about him I'm other states?

#45 Not sure if this really counts but my Dad used to work for Virgin Trains in the mid-90's. I think Virgin Trains are only a UK thing but the Virgin brand is global thanks to the airline and most people know the company was started by a guy called Richard Branson. He know owns his own private island and is trying to get passengers into space.



Anyway he is a really nice guy and each year used to have "fun days" at his mansion in Oxfordshire for his staff and families. This basically consisted of him putting on loads of stuff like fairs, hot air balloon rides and pop up pubs and restaurants (he had a McDonalds, which 12yr old me thought was cool). I went to two events and each time he greeted everyone personally, shook their hand and welcomed them to his home.



Looking back it must have cost and absolute fortune. I know each part of the Virgin brand had it's own day too, so the train people were there a different day to the plane people.



So yeah, Richard Branson is a thoroughly decent billionaire.

#46 Back in 1989 I was in grade 8 in Australia and NKOTB were huge. A girl on grade 10 at my school won a trip to the US to meet them and go to a concert. The whole school was jealous. When she came back we found out that while the concert was good, most of them were a**es who barely spent any time talking to her. I think Jon was the only one who spent a significant amount of time with her. We were all bummed, but not as much as she was.

#47 IDK, kind of related. I worked security for a venue that did music shows and got to meet a few of my favorite bands. On one occaision my all time favorite lead singer pointed at me and said "get me a f****n water b***h" and genuineley treated everyone including his band mates like total s**t. That night I threw out or deleted all of the albums I had of him. Most of the time they were total bros and were just really chill and fun to work with. I definiteley got my share of "never meet your heros" situations though.

#48 I didn't win but my high school won a raffle for Ariane Grande to perform at the school. This was back in 2013 where she was barely starting her music and not has big as she is now. I was in middle school at the time but both my sisters were there.

#49 My friend won 2 tickets to have lunch with Ludacris back when he was promoting his Word of Mouf album.



The lunch ended up being at the radio station with 20 other winners. We got to eat sandwiches and hang out with him at a big round table. The radio station went live on air with him and we were able to watch/listen and ask questions.



I was probably a freshman or sophomore in high school. I remember he was super cool and had the softest skin (hands) id ever felt

#50 Back when I was a motorsport journalist, I scored an interview with Formula 1 driver Ricardo Zonta as part of a Red Bull press hospitality thing on a boat. He was very down to earth, surprisingly shy, and diplomatically avoided giving a clear answer to every single one of my questions with the altitude of a politician. It was a great day though!

#51 Got to meet some cast from Back to the Future on the 25th anniversary tour thanks to winning a radio contest. Christopher Lloyd didn't seem like himself due to illness, unfortunately, but Lea Thompson is an absolute sweetheart in person.

#52 Won lunch with Oscar Pistorious. Both drank too much booze and got legless.

#53 I've certainly never won one. I did know someone who won a day out at Old Trafford (Manchester United) and had a meet and greet with certain players. He had a great time, and even got to take a penalty against the great Peter Schmeichel on the pitch.

#54 My cousin married Sam Beam from Iron and Wine. We’ve had Thanksgiving together for the last few years. He’s really cool, not conceited or anything at all. Always have some good conversations.

#55 I had a meet and greet with Palaye Royale. They were funny, sweet, and chill.

#56 Spouse and I met the Trailer Park Boys at a meet-and-greet after one of their live performances. Really funny/chill guys; they seemed more like they were just having fun and in the moment than stars. Very cool.

#57 I had tea with Orlando Bloom...s mother! She's a very nice lady, down to earth, enjoyable, has some kids books out, which you should buy.