Woman Asks If She’s Indeed A Jerk For Stopping Her ‘Spoiled’ Cousin From Proposing At Her Wedding

It’s hard to deny that weddings are a total blast! You let loose, have a delicious feast, go at it with the champagne, and most importantly, celebrate love.

Take this bride, for instance. Despite having a cousin who was eager to steal her spotlight and pop the question to his girlfriend right during the reception, she managed to come up with a clever plan to stop him and have her well-deserved big day go smoothly.

“Spoiled” guy wants to pop the question to his girlfriend at his cousin’s wedding

The woman rejects his idea – however, she still decides to take some extra measures on her big day

“Am I the jerk for stopping my cousin’s wedding proposal?” – this internet user took to one of the subreddits dedicated to a podcast called Reddit On Wiki, to tell a tale about how she managed to stop her ‘spoiled’ cousin from proposing at her wedding. The post managed to garner over 8K upvotes as well as 1.1K comments discussing the situation.

Despite being one of the best days ever for the vast majority of couples in this world, weddings are true emotional rollercoasters! Weather changes, vendor and venue problems, attire malfunctions, RSVP confusions and unexpected plus ones, decor accidents, seating chaos, and the star of today’s tale – family drama!

It’s not hard to understand why everyone wants their big day to be picture-perfect; however, no matter what you do (unless you decide to say screw it all and elope, of course), it’s impossible to achieve that when your own flesh and blood don’t want to cooperate and respect your wishes for the one day that’s supposed to be about you and your soon-to-be spouse only.

In the best-case scenario, those people just won’t show up and will let you get on with your celebration without you having to stress about Aunt Linda causing a scene – in the worst-case, though, “Patrick” happens.

Chances are, most of y’all know exactly what it’s like to have such an individual be related to you. You can spend your lifetime being patient and calm; you could try setting boundaries, limiting contact, or detaching yourself; forgive, but don’t forget; or cut them off altogether.

Or, you can simply play smart just like the author of today’s post!

Life’s a real joker, and even if you got lucky with your family, there’s still a huge possibility that you’ll meet some questionable individuals on your path who will want to ruin it for you, so just focus on your own happiness, and don’t enable other people’s selfishness!

She bribes her live band and asks them to play music whenever he attempts to make the speech

Now, the story just calls for some extra commentary! Therefore, Bored Panda decided to reach out to Claire Gould, an editor, and founder of English Wedding, a publisher about “being in love, about celebrating love, and about planning your very own, personal celebration”!

First things first, we asked Claire what she thinks about the tale and the OP’s wicked smart plan, to which the woman said: “What a crazy stressful situation! Prepping the band to play on cue whenever ‘Patrick’ approached was a stroke of genius though!”

Last but certainly not least, Claire also added: “Family dramas can really add to wedding stress. Always stick together as a couple – decisions (and battles!) should never be left for one of you to handle alone. Sometimes the least stressful solution is to say yes to the ‘Patricks’ of this world, let them have their moment, and then follow it up with something ten times more exciting for the two of you and your guests!”

So, whether you agree with the original poster’s approach or would personally let it slide for your own crazy-spoiled cousin – we can all agree that u/Goddessbadguy did an incredible job at ensuring that her big day went smoothly and was dedicated to her and her groom only!

