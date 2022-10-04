Passenger Shares His Intense Travel Experience On A Plane Where A Drunk Man Steals His Phone And Later Gets Caught

Have you ever watched a movie with a scene in an airport where a pretty fashionable character glamorously walks through the airport with their light luggage, of course, carrying something important, but keeping their posture as if they have no worries in the world? How many times have you wanted to look exactly like that, knowing that this image is far from reality? Instead, you have to wait in long lines and then sit for hours in an uncomfortable chair to later be seated on a plane where someone sitting in front of you might decide that they want to recline their chair, so you feel as if you are crushed for at least a couple of hours. Yes, it might not be that bad every time, but it seems that once in a while there are some weird incidents that happen while traveling by air.

Twitter user @ChaseMit or Chase Mitchell, a well-known writer of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Inside Job, shared his wild experience while flying from Los Angeles To Philadelphia. The man created a now-viral Twitter thread that has more than 41K likes that documents the whole story of how he got his phone stolen on a plane.

More Info: Twitter

As much as some of us love to idealize traveling, the actual journey might be exhausting and even challenging

Image credits: Domenico Bandiera (not the actual photo)

The man started his story by simply sharing a Twitter post stating that a man came up to him to ask if he could change seats with his wife who was sitting behind them in the middle seat. They were lucky enough that the window seat in their row was empty, so she moved there, leaving the author of the post in his original seat. The Twitter user then wrote that he wasn’t about to share anything else about this man but his plan was about to change because it was only the beginning of the whole weird situation that took place on that flight.

Mitchell then revealed that the man forgot his headphones but this wasn’t a problem for him because he then decided to watch some footage of trumpets (yes, trumpets) really loudly. If that doesn’t seem annoying enough, the Twitter user also added that the couple was drinking alcohol during the flight, which is an important detail for what followed later.

Twitter user Chase Mitchell decided to share his wild journey while traveling from Los Angeles To Philadelphia

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

The man started the thread by just wanting to share that a husband wanted him to swap seats with his wife, but ended up covering a whole story of how his phone was stolen

Image credits: ChaseMit

Despite the couple acting weird and being loud, the author of the post remained composed and polite. He was minding his own business, watching a movie on his phone (as he revealed – the only electronic device that he had with him that contained all the necessary information for his trip: the name and the address of the hotel he was staying in, reservations, and phone numbers). Meanwhile, the couple were already pretty drunk, and the man started to become louder and swear. They were also surprised by the fact that Mitchell was able to use the internet on his phone, but the man thought that maybe they didn’t know that the plane had a Wi-Fi connection.

The Twitter user revealed that the couple who eventually got to sit next to each other were also drinking rum during the flight

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

The whole situation took a turn for the worse after the husband started feeling sick and asked the man to let him out so he could go to the toilet. After coming back, the man was having even more outbursts, complaining about how bad he felt. Again, despite his annoying behavior, the Twitter user said that he was polite towards him. The passenger then proceeded to go to the toilet one more time and each Mitchell let him out, he would take his phone and put it in his pocket.

The couple kept annoying Mitchell, but he was still polite to him, minding his own business

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

At some point the man kept repeatedly getting sick and had to use the plane’s bathroom

Image credits: ChaseMit

Before the plane landed, the guy felt that he needed to go to the toilet one more time, but he was in such a hurry that the author of the post didn’t have time to pick up his phone as he did a few times before. And once he was back in his seat, he realized that the phone was gone. After searching for it and even asking the man’s wife whether she saw it and getting no answer, the man realized how screwed he would be if something happened to the phone.

The passenger kept going to the toilet, meaning that the author of the post had to let him out each time

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

After the guy went there for the 3rd time, Mitchell realized that his phone was gone

Image credits: ChaseMit

Even though the idea of the man stealing Mitchell’s phone crossed his mind, he wasn’t that quick to accuse him, so he went to the flight attendant who also had a suspicion that the phone was taken by the man in the bathroom as he was acting weird and had even accused Mitchell of using the phone “to plan something.” Soon, another passenger chimed in saying that he saw the same man take the phone. At this point, the Twitter user was really scared about the thought of the guy having his phone and damaging it to the point where he couldn’t use it anymore.

After not being able to find his phone, the author of the post was sure that the guy took it and was scared that he would do something to it

Image credits: Dylan Agbagni (CC0) (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

After talking with a flight attendant who revealed that the guy suspected Mitchell of being a spy, he had to come up with an idea to get his phone back

Image credits: ChaseMit

After some attempts to trace the phone, Mitchell asked the man if he took his phone, to which he said that he didn’t have it. But at this point, everyone knew what was going on, which didn’t help because the man seemed to be triggered by this. The story reached its end when the man was escorted out and then asked to empty his pockets, after which Mitchell finally saw his phone.

The man then proceeded to accuse the author of the post of being some sort of spy. This ended with authorities asking if Mitchell wanted to press charges against the drunk passenger, but he decided not to do it, having in mind that probably this man was just unwell or shouldn’t be drinking alcohol.

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

A lot of people online soon found this story very interesting and wanted an update from the writer. Some people had already gotten involved in the discussion when the man first tweeted about not wanting to switch seats with another passenger, asking the man to clarify the situation and then sharing their own travel experiences. As much as this story was quite amusing, some people thought that Mitchell should’ve pressed charges against this man so that he wouldn’t be doing the same thing to other people. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Now that traveling again is becoming a common occurrence, how can we stay safe and protect our belongings during flights? The most important thing is to have your valuables such as your wallet, phone, and ID next to you at all times. Meaning that if you decide to hand in your jacket or a coat, make sure to take these things out from the pockets. To avoid your bags being misplaced or swapped, mark them with something that would make it easier to distinguish from other bags and luggage. Lock your hand luggage or a bag the same as you would your check-in luggage, so in case of thievery, it will be harder to open it. Traveling takes a lot of energy, but remember to stay focused and aware of your surroundings.

After Mitchell figured out that he in fact took his phone and still wasn’t going to give it back, the man started acting even weirder

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

The situation reached its peak after the guy was walked out of the plane and the phone was found in this pocket

Image credits: Rikky_Satin (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

The Twitter user shared some updates and clarifications on the situation

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit

Image credits: ChaseMit