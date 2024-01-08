Young Woman Is Expected To Pay $750 To Her Stepdad For Not Loading The Dishwasher
Moving back in with the parents is rarely someone’s first choice after having started living on their own. But while some only have to deal with going back to old house rules, others fall into situations far less favorable.
This redditor’s friend moved back in with her family seeking to save up money for school. However, that wasn’t easy, as her stepdad charged her not only for rent, but for things such as not loading the dishwasher, too.
Moving back in with the parents might not be one’s first choice
Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman’s stepfather made her pay rent and charged her for not loading the dishwasher when she moved back
Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AddictedtoSmirnoff
The OP provided more details in the comments
Fellow redditors shared their insight and suggestions
The OP shared an update on how the situation developed
Thank goodness for a wonderful friend. I do hope the young woman in question is able to go totally N/C with her family for now (keep tabs on her mum and brothers in hopes they escape the abuse, and then maybe establish contact if they do), and she manages to continue her studies.
Thank goodness for a wonderful friend. I do hope the young woman in question is able to go totally N/C with her family for now (keep tabs on her mum and brothers in hopes they escape the abuse, and then maybe establish contact if they do), and she manages to continue her studies.