Social Media Offers Little Sympathy For Celebrity Neighborhood Overrun By Squatters

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and several other neighboring celebrities were left angered by squatters turning a Beverly Hills mansion listed for sale at $4.6 million into a disruptive party house. Married A-list couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, along with Seth MacFarlane, LeBron James, and Jeff Bezos, were just a few of the celebrities who live in Beverly Hills, in an area close to the problematic multimillion-dollar home.

Sitting on the edge of Beverly Hills and Bel Air in a place called Beverly Grove Place, the disruptive house is located next door to a property owned by landlord Fran Solomon, who described the parties going on “through crazy hours of the night.”

Image credits: KTLA 5

Image credits: KTLA 5

According to Unilad, condoms and drug paraphernalia have been seen outside the property, where neighbors say squatters have been living for months.

Landlord Fran told NBC Los Angeles: “There have been trucks unloading things that we can’t quite identify in the middle of the night.”

Fran has reportedly further alleged that partygoers have been disturbing neighbors by ringing their doorbells at “two and four o’clock in the morning.”

Image credits: KTLA 5

Another neighborhood resident, identified as Rick, told ABC7: “It isn’t like people are showing up at eight or nine at night. They’re showing up at two in the morning with loud cars, motorcycles, Ubers, [and] they’re parking everywhere. They block the streets.

“Where we live up here, there’s small one-lane roads.”

Landlord Fran has gone on to highlight that if an emergency vehicle needed to access the area, it would struggle to get past the vehicles of the unwarranted disturbers.

Image credits: KTLA 5

She also told ABC7: “There’s a roaming pit bull with children around.

“There are people drunk and stoned, wobbling, walking in and out, and then driving the canyons.

“Does someone need to be killed before the police will do something?”

The manager of the property owned by NBA star LeBron James told the DailyMail that the disruptive social gatherings were part of the reason he had been keeping security guards at the home 24/7.

Image credits: KTLA 5

The manager said: “I’ve heard from my security team up there about all the crazy cars, crazy parties at night, how we’re not able to get into our property sometimes because they’re blocking the street with their cars, and just the nuisance at night with the loud music and people floating out to the streets.”

The alleged troublemaking party host has been advertising their disorderly events. Additionally, the bold troublemakers have been known to go as far as to charge for admission.

The rebellious organizers have also reportedly claimed to be raising money for the Israeli settlers who have died following the Hamas rocket launch erupting on October 7, 2023.

Image credits: KTLA 5

Nevertheless, the evidence of the troublesome parties has not helped the neighborhood’s residents, as the Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly done little to put a stop to the situation as a result of the complicated ownership status of the problematic home.

The mansion was once owned by disgraced doctor Munir Uwaydah, who left the US after being accused of being involved in the 2008 murder of 21-year-old model Julianna Redding, according to Unilad.

As of now, a company named MDRCA Properties LLC is reportedly listed as the owner, but the business filed for bankruptcy last year.

Image credits: ABC7

The party house is currently listed for sale at $4.6 million, but the squatters have allegedly made it their own in the meantime by having their driver’s licenses registered to the home, slowing the eviction process.

Neighbors and their private investigator told ABC7: “They claim that they had a showing and that they were able to sign a lease for a year for $25,000, which, on its face, is just ridiculous.

“You don’t rent that kind of house for that … It should be $25,000 a month.

“We actually got a copy of the lease, and the names on the lease are fictitious. Email addresses don’t exist. Phones disconnected.”

Image credits: ABC7

Landlord Fran has further stated: “We rented in good faith, and they rented in good faith, and here they’re in this situation where they are hiring an armed security guard to protect them and their family.

“That’s how concerned our tenant is for their safety.”

LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen told the DailyMail the police department was “working on a plan with the bank to evict the individuals.”

Officer Allen continued: “There’s no one at this point to evict them and say they’re there illegally. I’ve submitted [the plan] to the City Attorney.”

You can watch TV coverage of the ongoing problem below:

Image credits: KTLA 5

In August 2023, a handyman took matters into his own hands when squatters took over his mother’s newly vacated Californian home by becoming a squatter himself.

He explained at the time: “I dissected the laws over a weekend.

“I basically figured out that until there’s a civil action, the squatters didn’t have any rights.

“So if I could switch places with them, become the squatter myself, I would assume those squatter rights.”

And in October, the same handyman used his experience removing squatters to help an elderly woman reclaim her home.

“Squatters rights laws need to be changed,” a reader argued