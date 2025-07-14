Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

20 Mind-Bending Optical Illusions That Will Make You Question Whether Your Mind Is Playing Tricks On You
Hand-drawn optical illusion of a manu2019s face with numbers integrated, next to neon text reading optical illusions trivia.
Curiosities

20 Mind-Bending Optical Illusions That Will Make You Question Whether Your Mind Is Playing Tricks On You

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever looked at something, only to realize it was something completely different?

That’s the power of optical illusions: they trick our brain using color, light, and patterns.😵‍💫 🤯

We’ve gathered 20 optical illusions to test your ability to see what is really there, even when your brain tries to deceive you.

Look closely, move nearer, step back, and view each illusion from every angle.

Let’s see if you can see past at least 15/20 of these illusions! 😬 ✅

If you missed Part 1, click here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 20
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 20
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dawneyestone avatar
    Dawn Eyestone
    Dawn Eyestone
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the heck does "stays still" mean in number 11? That made no sense.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    philipcutler avatar
    Philip Cutler
    Philip Cutler
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By moving the 3 other titles you can complete the angle, which one doesn't move to complete this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    17/20 my head hurts now and my eyes have gone funny.😵‍💫

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    dawneyestone avatar
    Dawn Eyestone
    Dawn Eyestone
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the heck does "stays still" mean in number 11? That made no sense.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    philipcutler avatar
    Philip Cutler
    Philip Cutler
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By moving the 3 other titles you can complete the angle, which one doesn't move to complete this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    17/20 my head hurts now and my eyes have gone funny.😵‍💫

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT