Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

14 Mind-Bending Examples Of Optical Illusions That Will Make You Question Whether Your Mind Is Playing Tricks On You
Entertainment

14 Mind-Bending Examples Of Optical Illusions That Will Make You Question Whether Your Mind Is Playing Tricks On You

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

How often have you been tricked by optical illusions? Let’s see if you’ve sharpened your skills over time or if your mind is still playing tricks on you.

We’ve gathered 14 questions designed to challenge your perception of what you see – and your mission is to get as many right as possible.

Are you up for the challenge?! Let’s start 🚀🎯

RELATED:

    Abstract optical illusion with pink and blue geometric patterns creating a mind-bending effect.

    Image credits: Steve Johnson

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 14
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 14
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    37

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    37

    Open list comments

    6

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    13/14 - I got the 'which orange triangle is darker?' one wrong. The rest were easy.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    foams_sequins-0x avatar
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    13/14, but not because I've got "great attention to detail", just because I've seen most of these before. Was still fun to see again, though.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    12/14 isn't too bad for this time in the morning before the coffee has kicked in!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    13/14 - I got the 'which orange triangle is darker?' one wrong. The rest were easy.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    foams_sequins-0x avatar
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    13/14, but not because I've got "great attention to detail", just because I've seen most of these before. Was still fun to see again, though.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    12/14 isn't too bad for this time in the morning before the coffee has kicked in!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda