I run a cat furniture company, and my days are mostly occupied with capturing images of our feline friends. I was thrilled to learn that a local shelter was bringing a group of black cats for a visit, and I thought it would be delightful to organize a Halloween photo shoot with them, adorned in tiny bat wings from Amazon.

However, after observing the reaction of our first, less-than-enthusiastic candidate, we decided to change our approach. We shifted the plan to a Photoshop project, and it turned out to be a fantastic idea. This change allowed the cats to embrace the festive spirit without the discomfort of wearing costumes.

More info: catastrophicreations.com

#1

Kitten Bats

Kitten Bats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Spikey Mouse?

Spikey Mouse?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Spooky Clown

Spooky Clown

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Calico Baby Dragon

Calico Baby Dragon

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Realize These Wings Are Inside Out, But I Loved The Look Of The Strips Turning Into The Feathers

I Realize These Wings Are Inside Out, But I Loved The Look Of The Strips Turning Into The Feathers

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Indiana Jones Kitty

Indiana Jones Kitty

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CatastrophiCreations
Add photo comments
POST

