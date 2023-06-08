I Am A Self-Taught Digital Artist And Here Are My 21 Spooky Illustrations
Hey guys, after lurking here for ages I decided to go out on a limb and post a few of my recent digital paintings. I’m a self-taught artist and also do traditional art. Most of my work can be bought from my website and Instagram as well as prints and T-shirts. I would love to meet other spooky artists and art fans. My commissions are also open!
Feel free to leave feedback on my work and check out my social media.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
idk why, but this reminds me of the song mary on a cross. its a very cool piece artwork and you are very talented :D
I love your artstyle and you are very talented. though these images are supposed to be creepy, it brought some comfort to me when i saw them :D
Wow you are talented
I love your artstyle and you are very talented. though these images are supposed to be creepy, it brought some comfort to me when i saw them :D
Wow you are talented