16 Y.O. Wonders If He’s Wrong To Refuse To Split His Inheritance With His Siblings And Stepsister

There is something about the concept of inheritance that makes people lose their minds.

Money! That’s it, it’s money that’s the root of all evil here. Or the root of any other concept of objective morality.

Most don’t really expect family to become so possessive when it comes to someone getting an inheritance that is proportionately larger than what was given to other family members. It doesn’t have to be greed—mayhaps just good old rivalry or something along those lines—but it hits in the chest all the same.

A Redditor recently shared their conundrum of being a benefactor of a sizable inheritance, and how their mother and stepfather were quick to start dividing all that money up.

Folks can do a lot of things if an inheritance is involved, and that’s all because it’s that cold hard cash that makes people lose their wits

So, Reddit user u/MoreRyres is a 16-year-old teen who lost his dad when he was a baby, and has just recently lost his aunt. For most of his life, he had a stepfather, who brought a 15-year-old daughter from another relationship into this family (OP’s stepsister) and had 3 more kids with OP’s mom, ages 10, 9 and 7 as of the post.

The aunt, and the family on dad’s side in general, have always been involved in OP’s life. She would often tell him how he was just like his dad, who she thought was the best man she knew, and that he would be very proud of him. Needless to say, OP was very close with her.

Image credits: MoreRyres

After her passing, he became a huge benefactor in her will, and the bulk of everything was effectively his now, but accessible only through the grandparents (assuming this is up to a certain age when he will get it directly).

This in turn caught his mother’s and his stepfather’s eye. They were annoyed that none of the other kids among the 5 got anything in the will, and OP explained that that was to be expected. He was the only one directly related to his dad’s side of the family, and from their perspective, all of the other 4 kids were effectively stepkids. That’s not to say they were completely excluded—they were included in some stuff, but not to an inheritance degree.

Image credits: MoreRyres

So, in light of all of this, the mother had an idea for OP to split the inheritance equally among all the siblings. Her reasoning was that everyone would benefit from this, and the grandparents would allow OP access to the money.

The stepdad threw his two cents in by saying that if OP refuses, the other siblings will realize OP and his dad’s side of the family hate them, making OP the bad guy and the stepsister the good guy in this situation (despite her dislike of her siblings as well).

Image credits: MoreRyres

OP’s stance, however, is that the aunt meant the inheritance for him, so it should stay in his possession. The mother protested against it, saying he’s hogging more than he’ll ever need, refusing to think of their futures.

He also added in a subsequent edit that the grandparents already know of these events, and they are the only ones who have access to the inheritance as the aunt has set it up that way. So, the money is safe.

And what started off as wondering whether OP’s wrong to refuse ended up in a thread of support from the internet. Many of the commenters suggested moving in with the grandparents, or getting anyone else from the dad’s side of the family involved to avoid any other shenanigans that might come from the parents.

Others added that the inheritance was meant for OP, and that’s how it should stay. If anything, it would mean respecting the aunt’s wishes because this whole gesture alone shows just how much she loved her nephew.

The post got some modest attention from the Reddit community, garnering nearly 3,000 upvotes (97% positive) as well as getting hundreds of supportive comments. You can check it all out on Reddit here.

