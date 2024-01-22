Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)
User submission
Art

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

GOLD NA (DerpotheRainboo)
Community member
My first-ever post on Bored Panda, and I’m happy to announce my traditional artworks here. I graduated with a degree in Painting from Stockton University, and my favorite medium is mostly watercolor since it is easier and dries quicker. In second place is pen, and in third place is colored pencil on cardstock.

First, I made these pen doodles when we were in California and Nevada around 2023 because I was bored while waiting for my family to prepare for our destinations. So, I drew a lot, even though most of them can be found on my Behance profile. I later added watercolor to the doodles because I didn’t want to add much work to make them digital, except for my favorites. I added watercolor in 2024.

I also drew with colored pencil on cardstock or recycled cardboards from cereal or product boxes because I hate throwing away useless things. The colored pencils fit very well on the cardstock because they do not break the material, and the textures are so smooth.

I even drew fan art from the Beatles Cartoon and Agent Elvis, lol. I just wanted to study strokes from watercolor.

Also note: I may brighten up the artworks, but it’s better to check them on my Behance profile.

More info: behance.net

Summer Doodle Volume 1

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Summer Doodle Volume 2

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Summer Doodle Volume 3

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Summer Doodle Volume 4

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Widescreen of my OCs (I do love the white background and bubbles)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Characters from Calaborne As Outwoods: BlowUp Dolls Season 1

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Character Portraits

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

More Characters from Calaborne As Outwoods series

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Voodoo Edicius from Opposite of Human

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Melodya from Calaborne As Outwoods

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Agent Elvis fanart except for mermaid OC

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

John and Paul from Agent Elvis

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

George and Ringo from Agent Elvis

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Beatles Cartoon fanart (side characters from each episodes)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Beatles the Princess and Prince (Episode 39: Wait)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Beatles Cartoon (The Fab Four)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Elvis (Best Design so far)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Cece (she alright)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Priscilla (Her design is great in this show)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

John (He was hard to draw, not gonna lie)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

George (I have to use a Keanu Reeves reference to draw him)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Paul (He was easy to draw)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Ringo (He deserve love :)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

Author, Community member

Hi everyone, I make comics, videos, stories, and so much more. I will make short comics and stories and love to contact you for more interest.

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

