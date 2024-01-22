Here Is Special Artwork I Made In January (29 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My first-ever post on Bored Panda, and I’m happy to announce my traditional artworks here. I graduated with a degree in Painting from Stockton University, and my favorite medium is mostly watercolor since it is easier and dries quicker. In second place is pen, and in third place is colored pencil on cardstock.

First, I made these pen doodles when we were in California and Nevada around 2023 because I was bored while waiting for my family to prepare for our destinations. So, I drew a lot, even though most of them can be found on my Behance profile. I later added watercolor to the doodles because I didn’t want to add much work to make them digital, except for my favorites. I added watercolor in 2024.

I also drew with colored pencil on cardstock or recycled cardboards from cereal or product boxes because I hate throwing away useless things. The colored pencils fit very well on the cardstock because they do not break the material, and the textures are so smooth.

I even drew fan art from the Beatles Cartoon and Agent Elvis, lol. I just wanted to study strokes from watercolor.

Also note: I may brighten up the artworks, but it’s better to check them on my Behance profile.

More info: behance.net

Summer Doodle Volume 1

Summer Doodle Volume 2

Summer Doodle Volume 3

Summer Doodle Volume 4

Widescreen of my OCs (I do love the white background and bubbles)

Characters from Calaborne As Outwoods: BlowUp Dolls Season 1

Character Portraits

More Characters from Calaborne As Outwoods series

Voodoo Edicius from Opposite of Human

Melodya from Calaborne As Outwoods

Agent Elvis fanart except for mermaid OC

John and Paul from Agent Elvis

George and Ringo from Agent Elvis

Beatles Cartoon fanart (side characters from each episodes)

Beatles the Princess and Prince (Episode 39: Wait)

Beatles Cartoon (The Fab Four)

Elvis (Best Design so far)

Cece (she alright)

Priscilla (Her design is great in this show)

John (He was hard to draw, not gonna lie)

George (I have to use a Keanu Reeves reference to draw him)

Paul (He was easy to draw)

Ringo (He deserve love :)

