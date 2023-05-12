40 Songs For Night Drivers For A Safe And Enjoyable Ride
There is a certain magic in driving at night in the middle of the road, with a good companion or on your own, listening to music and feeling like you are in a well-produced music video. Of course, night driving comes with its own difficulties. The visibility might not be the best, you might be tired, or there might not be a single roadside gas station or cafe for many miles. That’s why when driving at night, you should exercise extra caution; there’s no cutting corners on that one.
Road trip music is as important in creating unforgettable experiences as the company you choose. Sure, we can endlessly debate on what makes a good car song, whether it should be super chill or super energetic, but as long as everyone in the car gets a bit of what they like, your trip will have a great vibe to it, be it night or day.
If you are planning a night drive or just want to stock up on good songs for the future, scroll down below and check out our collection of songs for night drivers. Upvote the ones you’d gladly jam to in your car, and if you have recommendations for the best songs to sing in the car when you travel through the night, let us know in the comments.
"Intro" By The XX
chantlernz replied: "Any song from that album really. A great album for late-night listening."
"505" By Arctic Monkeys
toughcentaur9018 comments: "I especially listen to this on seven-hour flights and forty-five-minute drives."
"Streets Of Philadelphia" By Bruce Springsteen
"Streets of Philadelphia” hits differently after dark."
"No One Knows" By Queens Of The Stone Age
"QOTSA is on shuffle a lot when it’s dark out. Just the tone of the song, the desert rock feel, the fact that Dave Grohl is on drums, the sick bass riff leading into the solo, it feels tailor made for late-night listening. Personal recommendation at least, just watch out for deer..."
"Boulevard Of Broken Dreams" By Green Day
"Something about it always makes me cry during warm night drives."
"Knocked Up" By Kings Of Leon
"That chugging percussion and ornamental, ethereal guitar could play for hours on repeat on a dark highway. The song essentially restarts midway through, and when it does I'm thinking 'hell yeah, let's keep going.'"
"Nightcall" By Kavinsky
1nfam0us replied: "I'm literally watching Drive for the first time right now. It's so strange how I discovered the song before the movie."
"Midnight City" By M83
StalinsPerfectHair replied: "That feel when the sax drops."
"In The Air Tonight" By Phil Collins
"When you’re night driving in the summer with the windows down and it comes on there’s no better feeling."
If Raining, "Riders On The Storm" By The Doors
J_Double_You replied: "Any time it rains, I have to listen to this song. Required material as far as I’m concerned…"
"How Soon Is Now" By The Smiths
"That guitar tremolo is the very definition of bad a*s."
"Hotel California" By Eagles
"I made it through the scariest deep snow night driving the night of my youth with this song, so it’s always my go-to."
"Blue Monday" By New Order
"It's pretty hard to not feel like you're driving towards your destiny with those drums going."
"Night Moves" By Bob Seager
User No 1 replied: "That song is a musical definition of the word nostalgia."
"Pursuit Of Happiness" By Kid Cudi
never_on_time replied: "Do your thang, but don't drive drunk."
"Passenger" By Deftones
vacant_terror replied: "Maynard blew this one away. I'm glad Chino had him sing it. A lot of the slower Deftones songs are perfect for a night drive."
"It’s Boys Of Summer" By Don Henley
"The video is all driving around at night, and you can feel the loneliness of an unrequited love."
"Radar Love" By Golden Earring
Veritas3333 comments: "Man, this is the only song I've ever called into a radio station and requested. It was super late, I was driving home after dropping my girlfriend off at her house, and the guy on the radio station asked for requests. I didn't think I'd actually get through and get on the air! But the guy played it, and I cranked it up for the ride home!
Ahh, the days before iPods..."
"Mr. Brightside" By The Killers
"Mainly saying this because there is no better time to blast guilty pleasure songs than at 2 am alone in your car."
"Highway Star" By Deep Purple
"I'm going to get a speeding ticket because of this song one day."
"Turbo Lover" By Judas Priest Is A Good One
"It's so awesome to holler out the badass, yet sorta silly lyrics out the window! A lot of Priest songs are good for this, like "Leather Rebel," "Ram it Down," and "Blood Red Skies," to name a few!"
"Kickstart My Heart" By Mötley Crüe
a57782 replied: "Say what you want about Motley Crue in general, but talking bad about Kickstart My Heart is fighting words."
"She Sells Sanctuary" By The Cult
goofy1771 comments: "This and Fire Woman, back to back. Almost makes its own story."
"Gimme Shelter" By Rolling Stones
notvithechemist comments: "This is such a good one for driving on a warm night with the windows down."
"Rainbow In The Dark" By Dio
hanky2 replied: "I’m mostly an electronic, alternative, pop kind of person but this and Holy Diver make it into my driving music rotation a couple of times a month."
"Everlong" By Foo Fighters
Bulleit_Hammer comments: "As a teen driving home from work at night I’d start Everlong just as I pulled off the main road. If I drove fast enough I could get into my driveway during the last note of the song."
"19-2000" By Gorillaz
malachimf comments: "That song makes me wanna drive in a convertible by the ocean lol."
"Night Drive" By Jimmy Eat World
SeductiveGodofThundr said:
"I think it’s one of the most evocative songs ever written. The song sounds like what it’s about more than any other song I’ve ever heard."
"Life Is A Highway" By Tom Cochrane
"I feel like it depends on where you are driving and what the mood is but driving to Life is a highway never fails to make me smile."
"Us And Them" By Pink Floyd
"I was driving back to college from home one night on a nearly deserted interstate with the moon shining bright and it was an almost ethereal experience with this song on blast."
"Days Of Thunder" By The Midnight
"Honestly, you could pick basically any song by The Midnight and it would be great night-driving music."
"Drive" By The Cars
faramaobscena replied: "Anything by The Cars is perfect for driving, I have a feeling this is where the name of the band comes from."
"420" By Macintosh Plus
"420 always sounded like something you'd hear in the middle of nowhere in the desert at 2 am."
"Stolen" By Dashboard Confessional
"This has always felt like a driving-with-the-windows-down-and-singing-out-loud song for me."
"Angel" By Massive Attack
"Hell, the whole Mezzanine album."
"1979" By The Smashing Pumpkins
"Literally the best driving around thinking about stuff song to me."
"White Wedding" By Billy Idol
"I remember I was about to pull into my driveway and this song came on the radio. Needless to say, I did a few loops around the area."
"Days Go By" By Dirty Vegas
"I remember being 19 when that song was all over the radio and I’d drive around Chicago at night just lost in thought, worrying about things I shouldn’t have given a second thought to."
"Empire Ants" By Gorillaz
"Perfect late night driving through the city song."
"Desert Plains" By Judas Priest
"Desert Plains is my go-to when driving across the desert southwest."