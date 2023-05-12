There is a certain magic in driving at night in the middle of the road, with a good companion or on your own, listening to music and feeling like you are in a well-produced music video. Of course, night driving comes with its own difficulties. The visibility might not be the best, you might be tired, or there might not be a single roadside gas station or cafe for many miles. That’s why when driving at night, you should exercise extra caution; there’s no cutting corners on that one.

Road trip music is as important in creating unforgettable experiences as the company you choose. Sure, we can endlessly debate on what makes a good car song, whether it should be super chill or super energetic, but as long as everyone in the car gets a bit of what they like, your trip will have a great vibe to it, be it night or day.

If you are planning a night drive or just want to stock up on good songs for the future, scroll down below and check out our collection of songs for night drivers. Upvote the ones you’d gladly jam to in your car, and if you have recommendations for the best songs to sing in the car when you travel through the night, let us know in the comments.