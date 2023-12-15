10-Year-Old Boy Makes His Mom Lovely Advent Calendar Out Of An Old Pizza Box

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother and family lifestyle content creator Destiny Arsenault got her children advent calendars. So her 10-year-old son Ezra thought it would only be fair if she had one too.

The boy found an old pizza box lying in their home and got to work. By the time December rolled around, he had transformed it into a precious gift for mom, full of tasty treats and loving messages.

Destiny was so moved by her son’s effort, that she invited her social media followers to open the calendar with her, reminding everyone the holiday season is about much more than material possessions.

Image credits: love_makes_family_grow

Mom: You guys, my son made me an advent calendar. I’m so excited to see what’s in there. Thank you, Ezra!

Son: You’re welcome.

Image credits: love_makes_family_grow

Mom: So these are all the days. Alright. I’m going in for number one. Wait, are we supposed to count backwards?

Son: No, we count forward, and then you have a ticket that says something. I actually put in a coupon kind of thing saying ‘I love your lasagna, it’s the best.’

Mom: I love it!

Image credits: love_makes_family_grow

Son: And then you also got an Aero bar. This is the only one I had left in my Halloween basket.

Mom: I love it, thank you so much! This is amazing, Ezra! The detail, I love this! And you used an old pizza box?

Image credits: love_makes_family_grow

Son: Yeah, it was thin, so it was kind of hard to work with. I wanted one of the thicker and bigger boxes, but I used what I had.

Mom: Oh my goodness, I love it so much. I’m so excited. Why did you make me an advent calendar, Ezra?

Image credits: love_makes_family_grow

Son: I thought that since you got us advent calendars, you couldn’t go without one. Even though you said, ‘No, I don’t need an advent calendar’ multiple times. I still chipped in and made you one.

Mom: That’s so sweet. I’m loving it. I’m loving it. I love it. I love it so much.

Image credits: love_makes_family_grow

Image credits: love_makes_family_grow

