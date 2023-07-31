Family Drama Kicks Off After Woman Learns Spouse Has Been Grifting His 10 Y.O. For Cigs And Booze

“Trust is the glue of life,” “the heartbeat of every relationship,” and “is key to a strong family bond” – turns out, some folks are not so keen on following these sayings and are cool with betraying the people that should matter to them the most.

Take a look at this father of the year; he’s been nicking his 10-year-old son’s allowance for two months to buy himself cigs and booze. And when he was finally confronted, claimed that it wasn’t a big deal!

More info: Reddit

Woman gives her 10-year-old son an allowance so he can spend it on the stuff he wants

Image credits: Oleksandr Canary Islands (not the actual photo)

2 months later, she catches her unemployed hubby stealing it

Image credits: Lukas (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Shann (not the actual photo)

Image source: SugarRush599

“AITA for no longer handing my son his allowance after I found out my husband’s been taking it?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if she’s indeed a jerk for axing her kid’s pocket money after discovering that her husband had been stealing it to buy his own things. The post garnered 9.6K upvotes as well as 1K comments discussing the situation.

Not everybody is programmed to be a parent; people learn as they go – it’s just that some get the gist of it, and others, well, don’t.

Having children is a life-altering decision that comes with huge responsibilities, meaning that every self-respecting person will take their sweet time mastering their soon-to-be kinship roles before the arrival of their offspring.

Now, lots of factors could contribute to poor parenting: lack of knowledge, traumas, financial stress, no support, personal and emotional issues, unrealistic expectations, burnout, substance abuse, and about a thousand more.

Babyology, an Australian parenting site that provides a supportive and trusted community for over one million parents and parents-to-be, reports that out of 1,500 surveyed folks, 1 in 5 had been told they were a “bad parent” by someone in their life.

Everyone parents the way they see fit, and more often than not, you’ll find a certain someone who will bash your technique simply because your beliefs don’t align with theirs; however, those so-called critics fail to realize that every child is different and requires their own unique approach.

But! Life’s tough, and it just so happens that sometimes those accusations turn out to be true, and instead of teaching your kid valuable lessons and developing a strong bond, you end up getting them involved in some petty lie just to satisfy your cravings.

A fight ensues, and the guy says that it isn’t a big deal, prompting the mom to stop giving the kid money

Image credits: Anete Lusina (not the actual photo)

Anywho, u/SugarRush599 is a mom to a 10-year-old boy who has recently started getting some pocket money.

The culprit of the tale, the father dearest, is unemployed and was caught red-handed stealing his son’s allowance to buy himself some cigarettes or booze. The way he’d do it is he would approach the boy and tell him he’d buy him whatever he wanted, but instead, he’d get himself sorted and completely forget about the 10-year-old’s requests.

The OP works as a nurse and often does long shifts, so she’s not always home to see this chaos – however, the kid finally confessed and said that this had been going on for two months!

Surprise, surprise; the hubby had asked his son not to say anything to his mom as she’d “get mad at him” and he’d be in trouble. Naturally, the woman grew livid about such a discovery, and she confronted her beloved spouse, to which he fired back and told her to consider it as gas money and that, overall, it was not a big deal.

The woman couldn’t think of a better decision, so she decided to axe the little guy’s allowance altogether; the man then dubbed her “heartless” and “financially controlling.”

What is your take on this story? Do you agree with the OP’s decision?