Dad Interrupts His Son’s Teacher During Parents’ Meeting After Getting Annoyed She Was Only Speaking To His 24 Y.O. Girlfriend Instead Of Him

The twenty-third year of the twenty-first century has already begun, and many people, in their behavior, continue to operate with concepts and in categories from about half a century ago. In many areas – from marriage and relationships to parenting and education.

For example, with regard to parents and school, society has long established a stereotype that the woman pays the most attention to this issue in the family, so fathers at school are often treated with a certain amount of prejudice. Even though sole parents or LGBTQ+ couples are absolutely usual for the contemporary world.

The New Year brought us such a tale, which appeared quite recently in the AITA Reddit community and managed to gain almost 6.7K upvotes and over 1.2K different comments in a few days. Interestingly, the author of the original post says that the story itself happened a few weeks ago, but a recent incident with one of his relatives prompted him to write this post anyway. However, let’s talk about everything in order…

The author of the post is a sole parent for his 6 YO son as his mother lost the custody battle

So, the author of the original post, a man called “Mark”, is a sole parent of his six-year-old son “Nathan”. The father says that the boy’s mother lost the custody battle, and moreover, for safety reasons, she has even been barred from coming to the school to get him. The teachers, in Mark’s own words, are aware of this situation, so they know that virtually any woman next to him is definitely not Nathan’s biological mother.

The author wants to be a good father and tries to be always deeply involved in his son’s school life

The boy goes to the first grade and the father is actively involved in his son’s school life, for example, regarding parent-teacher meetings. As the Original Poster explains, at Nathan’s school, these meetings usually happen twice a year, once before the Christmas break and another one at the end of the academic year. It, accordingly, will be about the meeting that took place before this Christmas.

When Mark was getting ready for the conference, his son asked that his girlfriend, “Venus”, whom dad has been dating for eight months, go with them. The boy and the woman are on excellent terms, and what’s more, she helps Nathan with English, as his mother tongue is Spanish. By the OP’s own admission, he knows Spanish well himself, but Venus is fluent, so the woman often helps the kid improve his English by tutoring him.

The boy asked dad’s girlfriend to come to the parent-teacher meeting as well as he wanted her to be proud of his success in English

So the boy asked his dad to let Venus go to the meeting too. He had made some progress in English over the past semester and wanted his dad’s girlfriend to be glad and proud for him. Mark didn’t mind, so they went to the meeting together. And here, the author of the post recalls, it all began…

The dad got annoyed that the teacher mainly spoke to his girlfriend, though she knew that the woman isn’t the boy’s mom

Throughout the whole meeting, the teacher constantly turned exclusively to Venus, although she knew well that the woman was definitely not the boy’s mom. Venus kept redirecting the conversation to her partner, but literally a few seconds passed and everything was repeated, the teacher returning to the conversation to Venus. A little more time passed, and this began to annoy the Original Poster…

The man politely but adamantly interrupted the teacher’s monologue and reminded her that he was Nathan’s father and would be very grateful if the teacher spoke to him. As the OP says, after that, the teacher seemed taken back and irritated, but she apologized and spoke to him for the rest of the meeting.

The author politely asked the teacher to address him, but got mocked for this by his brother-in-law later

According to the OP, this story would have gone completely unnoticed – were it not for what followed next. The fact is that when he told his brother-in-law about the conversation with the teacher, he criticized Mark, and stated that he had definitely overreacted. The OP’s BIL said that when he and his wife attend PTMs, teachers also traditionally address his wife, because it’s just a force of habit since mothers tend to be more involved than fathers.

Moreover, during the family’s Christmas dinner, the BIL played a joke on the author – when his mother asked Venus if she had Nathan’s inhaler, the brother-in-law commented ironically: “Be careful, otherwise Mark might freak now.” In general, according to the BIL himself, the OP had made a mistake by inviting Venus to the meeting in the first place, and then made the poor teacher feel like she did something wrong for something that was most likely not malicious.

However, people in the comments sided with the father as he wasn’t mean and rude and was absolutely in his right to demand the teacher’s attention

Yet most people in the comments sided with the Original Poster, although some of them are asking the same question as his brother-in-law. However, commenters also note that the teacher, firstly, knew very well that Mark is a sole parent and Venus is not, and secondly, the dad wasn’t mean or rude and was completely in his right, politely asking to address her remarks to him.

Some of the commenters also believe that Venus did the right thing by supporting her boyfriend in this case and forwarding the teacher’s speech to him. People hope that they all have many wonderful years ahead. And commenters are also surprised how tenacious the outdated stereotypes are as people are actually used to women being the primary caretakers. In any case, according to most of the people in the comments, it is quite correct – to fix them going forward if the teacher doesn’t express things correctly.

As for us, we’re already expecting your comments on this story, if you have already decided on your point of view about its characters. And besides, if you ever happened to come across something similar, we’re looking forward to your own interesting tales as well.