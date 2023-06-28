Employees Get Petty Revenge On Extremely Snoopy Office Receptionist By Making Everyone Question Her Sanity

Some people have a habit of getting up in your business. I don’t mean that they get up in your face, but are rather some of the most prying people ever. More prying than anything you can imagine by half. Even more prying than the IRS.

They’re so annoying it becomes impossible to not secretly wish to get back at them. The protagonist of today’s story did just that. He dealt with a prying office receptionist in the most unique way – by blowing bubbles.

More info: Reddit

A snooping coworker can make you feel so unsafe that even the best job turns into a nightmare

Image credits: Gaurav Dhwaj Khadka (not the actual image)

A poster took it to the petty revenge sub to share how he drove a snooping coworker crazy by blowing bubbles

Image credits: Zaxxter

Image credits: Dylan Gillis (not the actual image)

The coworker would pry into peoples’ business to no end, so he started blowing bubbles from above, to make it seem as if they were coming from the AC vents

Image credits: Zaxxter

Image credits: Ansuman Mishra (not the actual image)

His colleagues joined in on the prank, hiding from the receptionist whenever she came over to check out what was happening

Image credits: Zaxxter

The rude coworker started asking management to “fix the issue” leading to them thinking she was totally nuts

According to the poster of this story, Zaxxter, revenge is best served… bubbly? I mean, it certainly seems to have done the job when dealing with this receptionist.

Perhaps he could even become something like a mysterious superhero – Bubble Man, raining down bubbles on rude and snooping coworkers across the globe, without ever revealing his true identity… but I’m getting off course, aren’t I?

It’s almost difficult to imagine how bad of a coworker you have to be for there to be a squad of people in the office who devote their breaks to terrorizing you with bubbles. What can I say though, people really enjoy their own autonomy and control, so when someone risks taking that away, you better watch out…

Many people said that the poster should just be rude and backtalk to the receptionist, but seeing as she was in cahoots with the upper management, that could potentially be risky.

Another comment explained that she may get the feeling of being so high-and-mighty and protected by the management because even though she’s a bad coworker, she may be a really good receptionist.

According to LittleBitOdd, “an effective receptionist is priceless.” They kinda have to know everything in the office, as they have to direct customers, calls, and deal with pretty much every single person that comes into the office. Having a person who does all of those things and if they do them well, it’s understandable why management would keep her on their side, even if her behavior is somewhat questionable.

Image credits: Sash Sriganesh (not the actual image)

Now, gaslighting an “evil” coworker may seem like a good idea, but what if I told you that there are other and perhaps even better ways to deal with snooping coworkers?

Medium writer Wes O’Donnell talks about this issue in his article. “A corporation is an entity at war,” winning over customers’ hearts and minds. And we all know that information is king in any battle. So it’s understandable that prying into other peoples’ business is rampant in corporations.

First of all, a good company will have covered its bases and have a fairly strict privacy policy in place to protect their employees’ personal lives. The company should also make sure that employee access is restricted to the things they need for their job.

If you’re dealing with a snooper personally, the best way to deal with them is to confront them personally and politely ask them to cut it out.

If that doesn’t help or you’re the non-confrontational type of person, you should talk to your supervisor or human resources, emphasizing that the behavior is making you uncomfortable or interfering with the quality of your work.

You should also make it difficult for the snooper: secure your data, take calls off speaker, not leave any notes around the computer when you walk away, anything that gives them less to go on.

The original story got 1.6k upvotes with a stellar 98% upvote ratio. Among the 36 comments, people mentioned how much they enjoyed the story and shared their own suggestions on how to deal with snoopers.

The commenters made jokes about the situation and said how much they enjoyed the story