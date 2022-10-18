Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)
11points
User submission
Art6 hours ago

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

John Silva
Community member

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if people in Renaissance paintings smiled a little more? A simple smile can light up a painting.

These days, smiling for a selfie takes mere seconds, imagine having to smile and pose for hours in front of a painter to get your portrait taken. Now imagine that we could see what it would be like if the people depicted in the paintings smiled.

More info: bit.ly

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

Image credits: bit.ly

Oh my….your sword is so big

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

Image credits: bit.ly

I saw what you did there….

Life is too short. Smile while you still have teeth

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

Image credits: bit.ly

Colgate agrees..

This one is super weird

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

Image credits: bit.ly

Smile or no smile, this one looks creepy…

I see your naughty hand Sir Henry Capel

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

Image credits: bit.ly

but she like it!!

Pope Clement X approves!

Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

Image credits: bit.ly

And never underestimate the power of a smile.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
John Silva
John Silva
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda