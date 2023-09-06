Pregnant Lady Fears Overheating And Asks For Dress Code Compromise, Bride-To-Be Calls Her ‘Selfish’

A wedding dress code is becoming a kind of must-have on couples’ special days. Everybody tries to create their weddings with some theme to look like their dream fairytale, you know?

Whether it’s just a color, specific style of dresses or some theme, like, let’s say ‘ocean vibes’, it’s important for couples that guests follow up on that. However, there are some cases when people just can’t comply with this dress code, such as health conditions. Well, then it’s time to compromise (or start drama if the dress code is more important than the guests).

Black tie, long sleeves and floor-length gowns for a dress code may be really hard to follow on an incredibly hot day

Woman asks if she is being a jerk for not going to her sister-in-law’s wedding due to the strict dress code

She shares that the conflict started because she is pregnant and overheats very easily

The bride-to-be freaked out and didn’t agree to compromise even on the smallest change which would have been good for the woman’s health

She ended up being called selfish for saying that in that case, she will not be attending the wedding at all

Recently, a woman shared her story to one of the most judgmental Reddit communities asking its members if she was indeed being a jerk for skipping her sister-in-law’s wedding after she refused to compromise on the strict dress code. The post received a lot of attention and support and in just 1 day it had 13.5K upvotes and more than 3.4K comments.

She starts her story by sharing that she had a conflict with her sister’s husband due to her strict wedding dress code, which she can not fully stick to. She is pregnant and black tie, long sleeves and long gown is not the easiest one to follow in hot weather for the whole day. Despite the woman’s suggestions about different dresses, her SIL is completely adamant about exactly what she wants.

Well, the author then informed her that she will not be able to attend the wedding, as it’s fair that SIL wants to have her perfect day, but she needs to look out for her health as well. Obviously, this led to a heated argument in which the woman was accused of being selfish as this is SIL’s wedding day and it’s not about her and her baby. However, OP still doesn’t think that she has to sacrifice her health.

The woman was voted not a jerk in this situation by folks online. People shared their personal experiences in similar situations and agreed that she needs to look out for her health. “I got heat stroke at an outdoor wedding while pregnant last year,” one user wrote. “I’m not pregnant and I wouldn’t adhere to that dress code in this heat,” another added.

For context, if you are confused about the black-tie dress code and why it’s so big a deal, I’ve got you covered. According to Brides, simply said, formal evening gatherings usually call for black-tie attire. Guests are obliged to wear floor-length gowns and suits or tuxedos as this is the second-most formal dress code after white-tie clothing. Okay, but let’s not skip the word evening.

Long story short, such dress codes are usually required for evening events, when it’s not too hot, which, as we know from the story, is completely opposite from the wedding. Looks like the possibility of overheating will be real for many people at the ceremony.

Moreover, speaking about dressing for summer weddings in general, style expert Blaire Walsh says that it’s important to keep the heat in mind. When deciding what to wear to a summer wedding, lightweight, breathable materials will be your savior, especially if you’re going to a posh event in a hot and humid climate.

In case you are planning your weddings in summer and thinking about the dress code, keep in mind weather conditions and place of the wedding. For example, The Brides Of Long Island states that, for example, if you desire a black-tie wedding in the middle of July, your guests may feel uncomfortable to the point that it makes it impossible for them to enjoy themselves.

Finally, it’s important to not forget that weddings are supposed to be fun, without half of guests missing due to the strict dress code or fear of overheating.

Folks backed up the woman in this situation and assured her that her health is more important than this dress code and wedding