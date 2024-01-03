Sister Refuses To Listen To Map-Savvy Sibling’s Advice Over GPS, Gets Lost And Wastes 2 Hours

ADVERTISEMENT

GPS systems, while incredibly helpful, are not infallible. Many of us have been in situations where our navigation systems have led us astray. It’s then that knowledge of the local area or traditional maps come in handy.

Redditor u/MotorMania85, who studies maps in their spare time, recently shared a story about what happens when someone relies too much on GPS. The OP opened up to the r/MaliciousCompliance community about how his sister was unwilling to listen to his advice about where to drive, meaning their entire trip was more than twice as long as it should have been. Read on for the full story.

Before you set out on a long journey by car, it really helps if you study maps of the area

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

One person shared how their sister chose to trust the GPS over their intimate knowledge of the local roads

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: XavierPardina (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MotorMania85

It’s important to listen to other people’s advice, even when you think you know best

Share icon

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

The redditor’s story is all about miscommunication. The OP was clearly only trying to help their sibling get where they needed to go faster. However, their sister was unwilling to listen. So when she asked u/MotorMania85 to stop offering advice, that’s exactly what the author did.

The end result was that the OP was eventually proven right: their advice would have gotten them to their destination far faster than what the GPS suggested. And that’s all thanks to the author’s interest in and study of local road maps.

Instead of shutting the advice down, the author’s sister could have inquired about how they know about what roads to take. Being open to the idea that we can sometimes be wrong and actively listening to what others have to say are important skills to have. They keep us grounded and humble.

It’s in moments like this that you begin to realize that digital navigation systems, while very powerful, still aren’t immune to error. Looking at maps of the area yourself (whether physical or digital) in advance can help you spot possible mistakes before they pop up on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not to say that GPS isn’t useful—it absolutely is. But if your navigation system starts glitching out or switches off altogether, you need to have the skills and the confidence to get to your final destination with just your wits.

Getting lost without a GPS isn’t the end of the world if you have your wits about you

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

‘The Newswheel’ suggests applying the ‘LOSTCAR’ approach if you get lost without a GPS. The acronym stands for landmarks, observe, sun, traffic, chart, ask, and retrace. That means looking out for tall landmarks in your local area and slowing down to look at the details in your environment to better orient yourself.

If you have a compass, it can help guide you, too. However, even if you don’t, you can still look at the sky to see where the sun is to get a general sense of your movement trajectory.

Meanwhile, if you find yourself extremely lost, follow major roads until you find a stop, settlement, or other drivers. If there are other people, they can help you out!

And it’s important to be able to ask for help, even if we’re extremely proud. It’s best to think about what’s more important in that moment: finding your way again or your ego.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, if there’s nobody around to ask for help, you can always try retracing your path to the point where you think you might have taken a wrong turn. But all of this can be avoided if you put in the extra time to study the maps of the areas where you’ll be driving in advance.

What would you have done if you were in the OP’s situation, dear Pandas? Have you ever gotten badly lost while driving? Do you always rely on the GPS or do you look at maps before you drive anywhere? We’d love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to share them in the comments.

The author later revealed some more context

Share icon

Share icon

Many readers enjoyed the story and were happy to share their perspectives

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Some internet users shared their own driving stories

Share icon

Share icon