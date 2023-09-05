Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Telling Sister Her ‘Spoiled Brat’ Of A Kid Is Only Special To Her

Everyone’s kid is special to them – it’s no big news! However, sometimes parents can get a tad carried away with their love for their offspring and spoil them rotten.

Take this Redditor’s sister, for instance; “Abby” struggled with fertility issues, and when she finally got her miracle baby, she, dare I say, went to town and allowed him to act like a spoiled brat.

Woman struggling with fertility issues finally gets her rainbow baby

However, she ends up spoiling the kid rotten, which many family members develop an issue with

“AITA for telling my sister her son is only special to her?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s favorite communities, asking its members if she’s indeed a jerk for calling her sister out for spoiling her son. The post managed to garner nearly 27K upvotes as well as 3.5K comments discussing the situation.

WebMD, a well-known American corporation that publishes news and information about human health, reported that Daniel James Kindlon, author of Too Much of a Good Thing: Raising Children of Character in an Indulgent Age, interviewed more than 1,000 parents and discovered that 60% of them thought their kids were spoiled!

Now, every parent out there only wants the best for their child and will go to great lengths to achieve it. However, you know how they say that love can make you blind? Well, it applies to our little ones too.

There’s a gazillion and one reasons why spoiling can happen: perhaps it’s cultural factors; guilt; social pressure, like trendy clothes and fancy new tech gadgets; an inability to set boundaries; or maybe that’s just how you show love and affection – whatever it is, it’s important to find a golden medium.

Without a balanced approach, your offspring might develop a sense of entitlement, have poor social skills, struggle with financial irresponsibility, and just find it hard to acclimate to the real world.

So, to avoid raising spoiled kiddos, a publisher called What to Expect, which dedicates its content to pregnancy and parenting, came up with a list! It includes but is not limited to:

Giving your youngster chores,

Letting them feel disappointment,

Teaching them to be compassionate and giving,

Avoiding bargaining and giving them a million chances.

But! Don’t rush to beat yourself up about it; remember that we’re all living for the very first time, and it’s normal to make mistakes. In fact, sometimes it’s even crucial because how else are we going to learn?

Her sister boils over when the 5-year-old ruins her daughter’s birthday party, so she gives her a reality check

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

Anywho, parenting is a continuous cycle of learning; it’s just that love is a powerful thing that clouds people’s minds, and you sometimes have to point out the obvious!

The author of today’s tale has an older sibling, “Abby,” who dealt with fertility issues for years before finally getting her rainbow baby. Naturally, the whole family was ecstatic for the new mom – however, presumably due to overwhelming joy, the woman ended up coddling her kid big-time.

“Abby” let her little monster get away with anything just because he’s special and a miracle – but one day, her sister reached her boiling point and decided to lay all the cards out on the table.

The thing is, it was the author’s daughter’s 1st birthday party. Everything was planned carefully and included a bunch of activities for the children, yet, as you might’ve already guessed, the OP’s nephew didn’t find anything appealing.

In fact, he literally ruined the gathering with his antics, so when the Redditor finally gave her sister a much-needed reality check, instead of taking things into consideration, the woman cussed her sibling out and stormed out crying.

A few family members then let the OP know that their behavior might’ve been a little too jerky, as, well, the sister went through so much, and they can’t possibly know how painful it was for her. But the netizen thinks that it doesn’t give “Abby” the excuse to not discipline her offspring.

What do you reckon?