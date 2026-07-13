Bro Can’t Pause His PS4 For Sister’s 18th Birthday, She Permanently Pauses 3 Of His Favorite Games

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Video games are incredibly fun to play, and once folks get hooked on a certain one, they might even lose track of time. The only problem with this is that some people love gaming way more than their real life, and this can end up affecting their relationships.

This is unfortunately what a 17-year-old did by missing most of his sister’s 18th birthday party just to be on his PS4. His indifferent behavior threw her into a fit of rage, and she ended up causing $300 worth of damage to his games, which led to a lot of drama.

More info: Reddit

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When video games start being more important than a person’s real life, they might need to make a change soon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that his sister was very excited for her 18th birthday and had invited a lot of friends and family, but he only joined them for cake, and otherwise just played games

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Even though his sibling kept calling him to join the party, he stayed in his room and didn’t even get her a gift since he didn’t have enough money to do so

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Later his sister called him pathetic for missing her birthday and smashed 3 of his video games, so he told her to pay him $300 as compensation, or he’d never speak to her again

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Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster’s parents sided with his decision to punish his sister, but both of them and her felt it was ridiculous to charge so much for the games

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Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the teen had shared his post online, a lot of netizens called him out for being a jerk, so he decided to apologize to his sister, and she ended up forgiving him for missing her birthday

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The 18-year-old explained that she had gotten so angry because she would be leaving for university the next year and wanted to spend a lot of time with her brother till then

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster also promised to spend less time gaming and more time with his family, so his sister bought him 3 new games as a gift and took her loved ones out for a nice dinner

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Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

Even though the teen and his sister reconciled, their parents were displeased because they felt that their daughter shouldn’t be encouraging their son’s gaming habits

The poster shared that he didn’t like spending as much time with people socially and instead preferred to stay in his room and game most of the time. That’s why he missed most of his sister’s 18th birthday party and only came out for a bit to eat cake, even though she really wanted him there.

It can sometimes feel like there are more important things to focus on than spending time with your family, but people explain that we shouldn’t ignore our social connections. These bonds are incredibly valuable and should be nourished with our time and energy, rather than making work, games, and other things our priority.

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It seems the teen didn’t realize how his absence had affected his sister, and he was shocked when she called him pathetic for gaming instead of celebrating her milestone birthday. She also ended up breaking 3 of his video games in a fit of rage, which may have totaled $300 in damage.

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When a sibling takes your stuff or destroys it, professionals recommend having a direct, honest conversation with them about your boundaries. Rather than building resentment about their actions, letting them know how much their behavior hurt you might make them less likely to repeat it.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the teen was very frustrated that his sister broke his video games, he refused to talk to her until she paid him back for them. He also shared his situation online, but netizens called him out for being a bad brother and for missing his sibling’s birthday. That gave him a much-needed reality check, and he decided to apologize to his older sister.

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Luckily, she was deeply touched by what he said, and she explained that she had reacted so strongly only because she wanted to bond with him before going to university the next year. She also shared that she deeply regretted breaking his games, and that she had just wanted to teach him a lesson.

When it comes to situations like this, therapists explain that it’s important to show up for your siblings and to be a part of their occasions. This will help keep the bond alive and make them feel loved and valued. If someone keeps missing their loved one’s events, it could lead to conflict and resentment.

That’s why the poster promised to spend less time gaming and be more present with his family. This made his sister very happy, and she bought him 3 new video games, which he found very thoughtful. Unfortunately, their parents still felt that punishment should be doled out and weren’t as pleased that both their kids made up.

What do you think about the compromise between these siblings, and have you ever missed a loved one’s important occasion in order to play a game? We’d love to hear your experiences and thoughts on this story.

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Folks were glad that the teen and his sister apologized and made things right, but they felt that their parents were wrong for not wanting them to get along

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