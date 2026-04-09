Sir Ian McKellen Sparks Controversy With Recent Comments About Johnny Depp

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After being shunned by the film industry, Johnny Depp has entered a new era and received unexpected praise from Sir Ian McKellen.

The two acting icons are sharing the screen for the upcoming film, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, which is the latest film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic.

But some netizens tsk-tsked at the comments, saying it “could not possibly be more Creepy/Cringy and sad…..”

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Highlights Johnny Depp received unexpected praise from Sir Ian McKellen after being shunned by the film industry.

The two actors interacted on the set of the upcoming film 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.'

But some netizens tsk-tsked at McKellen's remarks.

Johnny Depp has entered a new era and received unexpected comments from Sir Ian McKellen

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Olivia Wong/FilmMagic

For his big return to Hollywood, Depp will be stepping into the shoes of Ebenezer Scrooge in the latest adaptation of the classic tale, directed by Ti West.

The cast for the ghost story, set in London, will also include Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Grint, Tramell Tillman, Daisy Ridley, and Sam Claflin.

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The movie marks Depp’s first major Hollywood role since his last major production: 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Image credits: johnnydepp

In the wake of his highly publicized trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp was shunned by Hollywood and even dropped as the character of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

He starred in international films, Jeanne du Barry and Minamata, following the trial, and directed Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, but these projects did not have major financial backing.

Depp is also expected to star alongside Penélope Cruz in the mystery film Day Drinker, slated to release before Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

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Depp won McKellen’s heart on the set of the upcoming film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

Image credits: Variety

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McKellen said Depp is currently in “spankingly good form” and has been winning hearts on set.

After they worked together on Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, the 86-year-old star said he fell in love with the Sweeney Todd actor.

He was “effervescent, funny, irreverent, serious — all at the same time,” the veteran actor told Variety on Wednesday at the New York premiere of The Christophers.

#IanMcKellen says he “fell in love with” Johnny Depp after working together on the upcoming “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol”: “He’s in spankingly good form. Effervescent, funny, irreverent, serious — all at the same time. It was a bit of a love fest, really. I fell in love with… pic.twitter.com/QkRnuV1KbK — Variety (@Variety) April 9, 2026

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“It was a bit of a love fest, really,” McKellen continued. “I fell in love with him. He’s very obliging to his fellow actors. [There was] a wonderful feeling on the set.”

Netizens had plenty to say about McKellen’s comments, saying, “Ok, Sir Ian. Keep it in your pants.”

“Depp must be at his best behavior since he can’t risk being sued again for attacking crew members and other disruptive behavior on set,” said another.

First look at Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’. pic.twitter.com/SxNdcUsmJG — Best Cine Moments 🍿 (@SceneinCinema) February 1, 2026

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“Brian Cox is pouting somewhere,” another wrote, referencing Brian Cox’s recent mockery of Depp.

“Brian Cox is fuming at this,” quipped another after McKellen’s comments.

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Actor Brian Cox targeted multiple actors, including Depp, during an interview with The Times last week.

Depp was targeted by actor Brian Cox, who bashed several stars during an interview last week

Image credits: HBO Max

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Cox said he turned down the role of the governor in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and the role was eventually taken up by Jonathan Pryce.

The Emmy winner claimed he turned it down because he didn’t want to share the screen with Depp, whom he found to be “so overblown, so overrated.”

Another star he targeted was Edward Norton, his 25th Hour co-star. Cox described him as “a pain in the a*se.”

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Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images for GQ

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Even McKellen was mentioned for his acting, which was “not to [Cox’s] taste.”

The bashing didn’t stop there, as the actor went on to mention Margot Robbie for being cast in the lead role in Wuthering Heights.

“Margot Robbie is far too beautiful for that role,” he said. “I mean, I think there should be something more of the Gypsy about her, but it’s wrong of me to judge. It may be a brilliant film.”

Cox targeted Margot Robbie as well in his rant about other Hollywood stars

During his 2022 Virginia defamation trial, Depp was labeled a “wife beater” and faced allegations of domestic violence and ab*se against ex-wife Amber Heard.

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The highly publicized courtroom drama culminated with the actor being awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million in her counterclaim.

The trial ended largely in Depp’s favor, after which Heard moved to Spain and is living a quieter life with her daughter Oonagh Paige and twins, Agnes and Ocean.

Image credits: Sony Pictures

In an interview with the Sunday Times published last year, Depp said people in Hollywood “did him dirty” during his trials.

“As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted,” the actor said. “And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question.”

The Edward Scissorhands star said he had one agent for three decades. “But she spoke in court about how difficult I was,” he said.

Depp said his peers in Hollywood “did him dirty” during his trials with ex-wife Amber Heard

Image credits: johnnydepp

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“That’s de*th by confetti, these fake motherf***ers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back,” he continued, “yet keep the money – that confetti machine going – because what do they want? Dough.”

The production for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is underway and expected to release on November 13.

“Sir Ian, I thought you had better taste!” one commented online

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