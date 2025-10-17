Fans Think Simone Biles Just Confirmed Plastic Surgery Rumors With One Cheeky Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles appeared to confirm months of fan speculation about having chest enhancement surgery after posting an Instagram Story from her home in Texas.

The Olympic champion shared a video of herself doing a backflip on her trampoline, writing, “first flip – in a year – at the new house – with new (cherries).”

Highlights Simone Biles playfully hinted at an apparent cosmetic enhancement in a cheeky Instagram Story.

Fans have been speculating about Biles' possible enhancements for months after noticing a change in her appearance in her summer vacation photos.

The Olympic legend also teased that she might not be done with competitive gymnastics just yet.

The playful caption immediately reignited talk among fans about her recent transformation.

Simone Biles’ cheeky post sent fans into another round of speculation

Simone Biles posing in gradient leotard with hand on hip against blue background, sparking plastic surgery rumors online.

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

In her Instagram Story, Biles showed off her signature athletic flair, landing a backflip before stating that she had caught a cramp mid-jump.

Yet it wasn’t her trampoline performance that stole attention. It was her playful reference to “new cherries” in her caption, which netizens took as a nod to long-running rumors about her apparent chest augmentation surgery.

The speculation first began in July when Biles posted a series of bikini photos from her tropical vacation in Belize with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, according to the Daily Mail.

Simone Biles performing a flip on a backyard trampoline near a lake during a sunny day sparking plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

Fans flooded the comments with guesses about a possible transformation. “Looks like someone got the girls enhanced,” one follower wrote.

Until now, Biles hadn’t addressed the chatter. However, her recent Instagram Story seemed to serve as a wink to her audience, confirming the rumor without ever needing to say a word.

Some netizens, however, were less supportive of the gymnastics star’s apparent surgery. “Get your money back luv, they look like crap,” one commenter wrote.

Simone Biles posing in a bikini and sunglasses, sparking plastic surgery rumors with a cheeky social media post.

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

Still, others argued that Biles actually looks good with her enhancements. “She looks good with them. Well proportioned,” wrote a fan.

Biles’ life off the mat has been full of joy and team spirit

Simone Biles smiling in sunglasses and swimwear, sparking fans' plastic surgery rumors with a cheeky post.

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

Away from gymnastics, Biles has been living it up in her personal life. Since marrying Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023, the two have shared glimpses of their life together, from game-day excitement to casual moments with each other.

Earlier this week, Biles captured her emotional reaction as the Bears secured a nail-biting 25–24 victory over the Commanders, according to TMZ.

Watching alongside Tremaine Edmunds’ fiancée, Tee, she nervously placed her hands on her chest as kicker Jake Moody lined up for a 38-yard field goal.

Simone Biles posing in a sparkling blue dress, sparking plastic surgery rumors among fans with her confident look.

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

When the ball sailed through the uprights, the two jumped up in delight, pulling others in for a massive celebratory hug.

The video showed a lot of joy, a side of Biles that her fans have come to adore as much as her dominance in professional gymnastics.

Simone Biles is already a legend, but her Olympic story might not be over

Simone Biles wearing a sparkling blue gown, posing confidently against a wooden wall and mirror indoors.

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

While her social media posts may be lighthearted, Biles’ competitive fire seems to be alive.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she reaffirmed her place as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, dominating the event by winning gold in the team, all-around, and vault competitions.

But she might not be done collecting medals just yet. During her appearance at the Ready25 conference in Australia, Biles was asked if she’d consider competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “Never say never,” she replied, triggering speculations about a potential return to competitive gymnastics in the future.

Simone Biles in a sparkling blue gown seated on a chaise lounge, with a man standing behind her in a white jacket indoors.

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

The 2028 Olympics are expected to be held in Los Angeles, which is close to home for Biles. If she were to return, she would be 31 years old. She is already a legend in her sport, however, so her potential appearance would definitely make headlines.

Her potential return to the mat has brought some concerns among netizens, some of whom noted that her enhancements might end up adversely affecting her performance. Gymnastics, after all, is all about rhythm and precision.

“If she is planning on getting back into the sport, won’t her enhancements affect her moves?” One commenter asked.

Simone Biles posing in a colorful leotard against a blue background sparking plastic surgery rumors among fans

Image credits: @simonebiles/Instagram

“I guess she’s not planning to do competitive gymnastics anymore, because that’s going to affect her center of gravity and rotation speed,” wrote another.

For now, though, Simone Biles seems happy to be enjoying her married life, and at least based on her recent social media post, her new cherries as well.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Simone Biles’ cosmetic surgery on social media

User comment by Marketa Davis saying she didn’t have to confirm it, fans see it, related to Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors.

Comment from Mbali Mgobozi discussing viewers' opinions on Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors and appearance.

Comment from a top fan Renee M. Smoot supporting Simone Biles amid plastic surgery rumors online.

Comment from Ian Swartwood reacting to a post sparking fans’ thoughts on Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors.

Social media comment speculating on Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors with emojis expressing surprise and laughter.

Fan comment praising Simone Biles' fit, toned body amid plastic surgery rumors in a supportive social media post.

Comment by Paula Colby saying Like she could deny it with 5 reactions, related to Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors.

Comment from Tammy Lynn, a top fan, stating why confirmation is needed, implying it's obvious regarding plastic surgery rumors.

Comment from Andre Jordan saying stay off the balance beam, related to Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors online.

Comment from Danielle Puzio McCommons discussing opinions on Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors.

Comment from a top fan Mav Vasquez joking about Simone Biles and plastic surgery rumors during an online discussion.

Comment from a top fan discussing opinions related to Simone Biles plastic surgery rumors and appearance.

Comment by Louie Mox Rourke praising Simone Biles as a role model amid plastic surgery rumors discussion.

Comment from Justin Peters praising a queen, mentioning how awesome they look, related to plastic surgery rumors.