Simone Biles Reveals She Broke Down From The Online Hate Following Husband’s Viral Video

Simone Biles recently opened up about the toll social media backlash took on her mental health following her husband’s controversial interview where he downplayed his wife’s accomplishments as a world-renowned Olympian.

Back in December 2023, NFL player Jonathan Owens infamously said on the Pivot podcast he didn’t know who Simone was before they started dating.

A reminder that the 27-year-old gymnast is the most decorated athlete in her discipline in history, having won seven Olympic and 30 world championship medals.

Meanwhile, Jonathan is an NFL undrafted free agent who signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears last month.

According to AS, American football players who do not get drafted (picked by an NFL team) are still offered opportunities to try out for teams as undrafted free agents.

These players attend rookie mini-camps, where they can showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot on a team’s roster.

Simone Biles appeared on Call Her Daddy, clarifying her husband Jonathan Owens’ infamous interview on the Pivot podcast

Image credits: simonebiles

Needless to say, people weren’t particularly impressed when the 28-year-old undrafted athlete told the Pivot podcast host that he was more of a “catch” upon being asked how he had managed to snatch an Olympic star.

At the time, Jonathan said: “I always say that the men are the catch.”

The sportsman’s statements quickly went viral, sparking outrage on social media for seemingly devaluing his wife’s groundbreaking accomplishments.

Simone, who was present during Jonathan’s infamous interview, appeared in an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast shared on Wednesday (April 17), and she explained that her spouse “never said [she] wasn’t a catch.”

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

The 27-year-old gymnast clarified: “He said he was a catch because he is.

“I’ve never met a man like him.”

Simone said she left the interview thinking everything had gone great, only to look online and see that everyone was bashing her husband, as per Page Six.

She told Alex: “I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter, and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean!’

“I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest.’

“He praises the ground that I walk on.

“Truly, I’ve never met a man like him … he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

Jonathan sparked outrage for seemingly downplaying Simone’s accomplishments as the most decorated gymnast

Image credits: simonebiles

Despite finding the situation funny at first, the sportswoman eventually felt Jonathan’s interview backlash’s toll.

Simone recalled: “I thought it was hilarious at first, and then it hurt my feelings.

“One night, I broke down, and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him.

“‘You don’t know who he is, and if anybody’s met him, you know he’s the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.’”

She admitted: “That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that.

“For me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never.”

Image credits: Call Her Daddy

When asked about her anticipation for Jonathan’s involvement in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone told Alex: “Hopefully, he gets to go because that’s usually like their training camp.”

She added: “No, and he’s working on a new contract, so hopefully, he’ll work in his new contract.

“At least like two days. Yeah. Like even if it’s like hey personal day.”

However, Simone harbored optimism regarding her spouse’s new contract with the Chicago Bears, expressing hope that they might grant him a brief reprieve for the Olympics, as per Essential Sports.

She said: “But some teams are really, really nice about like if you work with their family relations, some are more family oriented than others.

“So fingers crossed we’ll get to see him in the stands.”

“He said he was a catch because he is,” Simone defended her husband

Image credits: simonebiles

Jonathan couldn’t attend Simone’s comeback at the US Championships due to work commitments last year, Essential Sports reported.

Simone, on the other hand, reportedly cheered on Jonathan as he competed in the NFL playoffs with the Green Bay Packers.

The gymnast will have to wait until the Olympic trials, taking place in late June in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, to officially book her ticket to the Paris Games, USA Today reported.

Nevertheless, her return to competition last fall, cruising to victory in the individual all-around final at the 2023 world championships, and winning golds in the team event, on the balance beam, and in floor exercise, indicates she is already heavily favored to win her second all-around Olympic gold medal in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start on Friday, July 26, with the opening ceremony starting at 7:30 pm local time (CET) and ending on Sunday, August 11, with the closing ceremony starting at 9:00 pm local time (CET).

