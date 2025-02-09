ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, life just feels like a lot, and in those moments, a good laugh can work wonders. That’s where memes come in—delivering the perfect mix of humor, relatability, and a much-needed serotonin boost to help lighten the mood.

We've rounded up new gems from the 'Serotonin Memes' Instagram page, packed with hilarious and oh-so-relatable moments about mental health. Hopefully, they'll bring a smile, a laugh, or a comforting reminder that you're not alone in this. So, keep scrolling and let these memes bring a little joy to your day!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text post about compassion and responsibility, part of mental health memes.

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
michellethecollegestudent avatar
Michelle C
Michelle C
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a follower of Jesus, I believe what the Scriptures say: the only debt we should owe each other is to love each other as Lord loves us. That is also also the only debt that is and should be permanent; we are called to pay back any others we incur as soon as possible.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet about mental health muses over internet, real world, and mind being challenging places.

    serotoninmemes , danielleweisber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Tweet about mental health memes saying, "Hearing the doorbell is so chilling like who's there," with high engagement.

    serotoninmemes , soapyhadid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like the chimes of doom. Sends my gut lurching into a dreaded panic. It's either cops, landlord or power company and none are good

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Usually, when we see something funny, our natural response is to smile, chuckle, or burst into laughter. Whether it's a goofy meme, a witty joke, or a hilarious moment with friends, humor has an incredible way of lifting our spirits.

    And let’s be honest—sometimes, all we need is a little laugh to make a bad day feel a whole lot better.
    #4

    Mental health meme highlighting the struggle of staying informed without feeling overwhelmed by sadness.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just reading the headlines will wipe out most of the hope you have. Take a walk with your dog instead. Music instead of podcasts - you'll thank me later.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Mental health meme about starting a self-care journey with uncertainty for tomorrow.

    serotoninmemes , aallleeexxxxxx1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Bottle labeled "Micro Plastic" parodying a spice jar, adding humor to mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you pay for something that they're delivering for free?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Serotonin, often called the "feel-good" chemical, plays a key role in regulating our emotions. It’s a neurotransmitter found in various parts of the body, but in the brain, it helps manage feelings of happiness, calmness, and overall well-being.

    In fact, many antidepressants work by increasing serotonin activity, helping to improve mood and reduce anxiety.
    #7

    Beagle wearing a colorful hat with text about mental health memes and humor.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Mental health meme about being gentle with oneself but critical after a mistake, posted by @sadderlizards.

    serotoninmemes , sadderlizards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why make a new mistake today when you can ruminate about mistakes you made when you were in high school?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text reads "Sometimes you just know ur not gonna find anything at the thrift store" with silhouettes of two horses. Mental health meme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And sometimes you find a vintage Harry Potter wallet purse for $4. Yes I did. Brand new.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Interestingly, serotonin isn’t just limited to the brain—it’s found throughout the body, including the digestive system, blood platelets, and the central nervous system.

    Scientists believe that beyond mood regulation, serotonin also influences appetite, digestion, and even how we perceive pain. That’s why when we’re happy, we tend to feel lighter, and when we’re stressed, our stomach might feel uneasy.
    #10

    Two frogs in floral dresses holding hands, surrounded by flowers, conveying a lighthearted mental health message.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Mental health meme with text about delaying response due to walking around the house with unclear intentions.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Heart-shaped book spread with text about artistry and mental health uplifting spirits.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, where does serotonin come from? Well, our bodies make it using an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan is found in foods like turkey, eggs, dairy, nuts, and seeds.

    Ever wondered why people feel sleepy after a big Thanksgiving meal? It’s partly because turkey is packed with tryptophan, which helps produce serotonin, making you feel relaxed and drowsy.
    #13

    Character pointing at text: "I live for 2 reasons. 1. I was born 2. I haven’t died yet." Mental health meme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Mental health meme about attachment style humor, questioning if it was chosen by mom.

    serotoninmemes , ElyKreimendahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mental health meme about asking for a strain at a dispensary to stop yearning, with high engagement on social media.

    serotoninmemes , exstasias Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think all the strains are b******t. There's no magic creativity weed you can't pick and choose your emotions. They either don't work at all or knock me out. There's no happy medium.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    In fact, about 95% of the serotonin in your body is produced in your intestines. It plays a crucial role in digestion by helping control bowel movements and gut function. This explains why stress and anxiety can sometimes lead to stomach issues—your gut and brain are more connected than you might think!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Mental health meme text about stopping and restarting a confusing song.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have free Spotify, so if I don't have the proper reaction to a song, I have to go find it on YouTube.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Mental health meme about being annoying but still loved, highlighting self-acceptance and forgiveness.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I needed this today...and I am screenshotting it for when I need it again. Thank you, BP, for this one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Mental health meme about self-perception, questioning who profits from negative emotions.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Serotonin also plays a big role in sleep. It helps regulate your sleep cycle by managing the transition between different sleep stages, including REM (the dream phase) and deep sleep. If you’ve ever had trouble sleeping during stressful times, low serotonin levels might be part of the reason.
    #19

    Girlhood spectrum meme with arrows from "ignorance is bliss" to "the undying urge to know," focusing on mental health.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Woman wearing headphones with a humorous mental health meme text overlay, outdoors in a lively public space.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Mental health meme with the text: "I will never elaborate because I have no idea what I just said."

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But serotonin isn't just about mood and sleep—it also influences our social behaviors. Studies suggest that higher serotonin levels can boost confidence and help people feel more sociable, while lower levels are often linked to feelings of loneliness or social anxiety.

    #22

    Mental health meme about feelings of being unlovable and isolated after spending too much time alone.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Porcelain tea set meme with "Bring out the fine china," linked to mental health humor.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Horse running in front of a mountain with a reflective caption, expressing a thoughtful mental health meme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another fun fact? Serotonin levels can be influenced by sunlight exposure. That’s why spending time outside, especially on sunny days, can help boost your mood.

    Ever noticed how winter months sometimes bring feelings of sadness or fatigue? That’s because reduced sunlight exposure can lower serotonin levels, which is linked to seasonal depression.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Humorous mental health meme about streaming service frustrations.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why doesn't IMDB work like Spotify? It should be like ready player one where every bit of media ever made us freely available to anyone. Streaming should be called "trickling" cause they trickle down 1 or 2 old movies and everyone watched them at once then they are #1 on Netflix even though that movie sucks

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Text post about mental health highs and lows, sharing inner thoughts on a typical day.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cute kitten meme featuring mental health humor with text expressing confusion.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the end of the day, serotonin is like your body’s natural happiness booster—it helps regulate mood, digestion, sleep, and even social interactions. So, whether it’s through laughter, good food, or a little sunshine, taking care of your serotonin levels can go a long way in making you feel happier and healthier.

    Speaking of happiness, did these posts give you that little serotonin boost you need? Don’t forget to share them with your loved ones!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Humorous mental health meme about feeling free and happy by undiagnosing everything.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Angel and moth-like creature meet in a forest with "girls night:)" text, creating a lighthearted mental health meme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A cartoon figure overwhelmed by a huge stack of papers, representing mental health struggles.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Procrastination is the best motivation just make sure you have enough time to complete what you have waited until last minute to do

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Mental health meme with text about shipping oneself for freedom from guilt.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text post reflecting on nostalgia and emotions, potentially lifting spirits with mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Mental health meme featuring repetitive self-questioning text about speaking choices.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Mental health meme featuring a humorous five-year plan with lifestyle goals and quirky images.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Mental health meme with text about the bond between a girl and a not-so-good book, tweeted by @rayarvx.

    serotoninmemes , rayarvx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Tara Duncan book series. I thought it was a masterpiece but I was recently told it wasn't.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Text message screenshot with a mental health meme about soul ties and attachment issues.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mental health meme with positive message: "Ur not evil babe ur experiencing a human emotion," encouraging self-reminder.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Mental health meme displaying text about being vague or detailed, illustrating duality.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Text post by flowergrenades encouraging adults to embrace imperfection, reminding that life isn't a test. Keywords: Mental Health Memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Man lying in the snow, caption humorously breaking self-imposed rule. Mental health meme theme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Mental health meme about the human brain's susceptibility to mood changes influenced by external factors.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Sober ways to enjoy winter with beverages, a cozy setup, a warm outfit, and a bath; featured in mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Mental health meme about self-diagnosis with humorous tone, showing two lines of internal dialogue.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Mental health meme about flying close to the sun while referencing moderation instead of hubris with Icarus.

    serotoninmemes , hudlion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tweet about not relating to someone with a family group chat, related to mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Cat lying on a rug with text about executive dysfunction, capturing a relatable mental health meme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Horse running with text: "this is what it feels like to write 3 paragraphs without stopping." Mental health meme atmosphere.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    A clown standing with three nuns and text about oversharing, related to mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Mental health meme text about self-reflection and doing activities like gardening, cooking, and showering to feel better.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tweet about mental health highlighting life's challenges and breakthroughs.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Colorful emotions wheel with text "ur so funny" above, related to mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Mental health meme about trying to beat amnesia allegations with humorous tweet exchange.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Purple text on black background expressing deep care and emotion, related to mental health.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Mental health meme with images of fruits, rabbit, diary, soup, and flowers labeled with humorous captions.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Mental health meme with text humorously expressing the sentiment "This too shall pass but like holy f**k".

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Man reflecting on past self in humorous mental health meme with vinyl records on the wall.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    "Humorous quote about January emotions, shared by kosmogrl. Uplifting mental health meme."

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    A humorous mental health meme with a person lying on the floor, captioned "sorry, I have plans tonight."

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Mental health meme with uplifting advice for activities like journaling, reading, and walking to lift your spirits.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A person with long hair poses with a humorous mental health meme text overlay about avoiding thoughts.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Mental health meme text about staying in a room leading to life shrinking, feeling shocked and upset.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Mental health meme about emotions: anger, anxiety, and sadness intertwined in a humorous tweet format.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Mental health meme: "What if we all took the week off and just screamed."

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Bear pouring tea with text "I will remain kind" to uplift mental health.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Mental health memes: a colorful assortment of stickers and art supplies with text expressing enthusiasm.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Mental health meme about overstimulation, illustrating social challenges humorously.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Mental health meme urging rediscovery of arts and crafts in your 20s to prevent spiritual decay.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Illustration of a skull with an arrow, captioned about overstimulation, related to mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Yellow badge with red text: "OUT OF MY MIND! Back in 5 Minutes," related to mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Humorous mental health meme about overthinking emotions and its impact on the day.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Mental health meme depicting a figure reflecting on trauma versus positive vibes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Four women standing together with a mental health meme about personalizing belongings with DIY craft projects.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Text post about self-care and regular sleep for mood disorders, from the mental health memes category.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Mental health meme featuring different corridor views and a padded room with text "girls trip who’s coming."

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Woman with text about judging humor, related to mental health memes.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Tweet with a mental health meme saying "low key what will become of us" on a black background.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Fiery background with text overlay about nervous system, illustrating a mental health meme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Person in uniform saluting with a humorous mental health meme caption about autism and media repetition.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Mental health meme with text: "Going to war (waking up)" on a blue background.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Close-up of a cat with text overlay "rage is consuming me," a humorous mental health meme.

    serotoninmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!