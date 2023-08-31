Doug Hill, also recognized as Laughing Hippo Studio among his online followers, is a talented cartoonist known for his witty single-panel comics. His work captivates the audience, not just due to its simple style, but also thanks to his distinct sense of humor.

"My style is sometimes semi-realistic, loose at times, but rarely bizarre artwork. My humor is based mostly on real life. Humor many people can identify with. Sometimes I suppose it’s Boomer Humor (I am 75), and some slightly twisted as well," the artist shared in a previous interview.

When asked about the primary goal of his art, the artist responded, "to make people laugh." So, scroll down for some giggles and enjoy the lighter side of life.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com