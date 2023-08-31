50 One-Panel Comics That Might Brighten Your Day By Laughing Hippo Studio (New Pics) Interview With Artist
Doug Hill, also recognized as Laughing Hippo Studio among his online followers, is a talented cartoonist known for his witty single-panel comics. His work captivates the audience, not just due to its simple style, but also thanks to his distinct sense of humor.
"My style is sometimes semi-realistic, loose at times, but rarely bizarre artwork. My humor is based mostly on real life. Humor many people can identify with. Sometimes I suppose it’s Boomer Humor (I am 75), and some slightly twisted as well," the artist shared in a previous interview.
When asked about the primary goal of his art, the artist responded, "to make people laugh." So, scroll down for some giggles and enjoy the lighter side of life.
Doug has been creating cartoons since 1972 (all while juggling a 30-year teaching career), and in 2017, he expanded into the world of greeting cards. Now in retirement, the artist dedicates all his time to spreading humor across the globe!
Bored Panda reached out to Doug again to learn more about him and his creative process. We were curious to know what the artist finds the most challenging when creating comics. "Obviously, the most challenging part of cartooning is coming up with the ideas," Doug revealed. "Some you know are funny, others bomb, and some I do just for me. I enjoy taking an idea and roughing out the cartoon then developing it and refining it until I am satisfied with it."
The artist shared that he doesn't use a computer to create the artwork, only to add color. "If I am stuck on ideas, I will get away from it and do something else. Often a word on TV or in a store, or overhearing someone (especially if I mishear them)."
"I do a lot of family-related cartoons since I have 3 kids, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Other ideas come with what is popular with people or in the news. Everyday situations taken out of context are a favorite of mine. I love coming up with an idea, creating the cartoon, and seeing people enjoy it."